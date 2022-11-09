WAUKESHA — Mukwonago head coach Mike Gnewuch didn’t mince words.
On the morning of Oct. 15 when he and his team gathered to watch the bracket reveal show on Bally Sports Wisconsin, there was only one expectation — the Indians would be a No. 1 seed.
While Mukwonago was forced to share the Classic 8 Conference title for the second straight season after falling to Kettle Moraine in Week 8, it had previously beaten Muskego, the team it shared the top spot with. So considering both teams had the same record, that would seemingly give the tiebreaker to the Indians.
But the computers saw it differently.
“All of a sudden they revealed the bracket. It was just dead silence,” Gnewuch said. “The guys are like, ‘What the heck?’ They felt like they were disrespected.”
But sometimes nothing goes further than having a chip on your shoulder.
“Our guys were a little angry and I just came forth, I said, ‘Guys, we do it the hard way. We always do it the hard way and we’re going to get it done the hard way again,’” Gnewuch said.
The second-seeded Indians (11-1) continued their one game at a time mentality, blasting both Milwaukee Hamilton and Badger to set up a rematch with the topseeded Warriors. After taking care of Muskego for the third consecutive time to the tune of a 27-14 victory, Mukwonago is now one win away from its first trip to state in 18 years.
Another rematch looms with a team that’s had to wait even longer to return to Camp Randall Stadium.
Hamilton (10-2), a No. 3 seed in its bracket pod, punched its ticket to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals for the first time since 2008 with a 15-13 victory over Arrowhead last week. It’ll be the Chargers and Indians facing off from West Allis Athletic Complex Friday night with a trip to Madison on the line.
“Just a gritty group that keeps fighting,” Hamilton coach Justin Gumm said of his team. “It’s one of those things that’s been pretty cool to be a part of. Obviously we know we’ve got a good football team but we’ve played really complementary football the last couple weeks.”
Victories haven’t come easy the past couple weeks, but the Chargers have found a way to get it done.
They rallied past seventh-seeded Marquette in Round 2, exacting some revenge in the process, as the Hilltoppers beat the Chargers on a 51-yard field goal at the gun back in Week 6. Hamilton also came from behind against the Warhawks, erasing a 6-0 halftime deficit and forcing four turnovers in the process.
“It’s funny because going into the game we had a gameplan of throwing the ball upwards of 60 times because of matchups,” Gumm said. “Their front seven is pretty ridiculous. But when the weather flipped we had to adjust a little bit. We threw when we needed to but we had to rely on our run game to help our defense flip the field so when we did get on a short field we were able to take advantage.”
Now the Chargers have another chance at avenging a loss from earlier this season.
Much earlier. One has to go all the way back to Aug. 19 when Hamilton opened its season at Mukwonago. The Indians would rush for 387 yards, 303 of which came from senior tailback Wynn Stang, as the hosts cruised to a 52-28 victory.
But a lot has changed in 84 days. “I think that’s the dilemma that we have to overcome — the biggest challenge is forgetting about that Week 1 game because they are such a different team, though I think we’ve grown immensely as well,” Gnewuch said. “We have to just make sure we go about our prep like any other week and not look at it as a common opponent.”
There’s good reason for that, as the Chargers were missing some key pieces in that season-opening contest and have also undergone some personnel changes as the season’s progressed.
“We have five or six different starters in terms of guys proving themselves thoughout the year,” Gumm said. “Our running back did not play that week. We had a handful of different offensive guys and defensive linemen, so it’s a different ballclub for us. We had four or five sophomores playing and those guys feel like juniors now.”
All eyes will be on arguably the top two offensive players in the county — the aforementioned Stang and Hamilton senior quarterback Nate Kollath. Stang is third in the state with 2,390 rushing yards, while Kollath is sixth in passing yards at 2,464. The two stalwarts have combined for a staggering 81 total touchdowns this season.
“They’re a heck of a football team,” Gumm said. “Their offense presents a ton of problems. They’re big up front. They’re physical. They’re multiple with what they do and they have a special running back, so it’s going to be a tall task. But I think our kids are prepared and ready to go.”
Gumm acknowledged that Mukwonago’s offense has several complementary pieces that they’ll have to account for, but if they can’t stop Stang, the rest doesn’t matter.
“They have a ton of weapons on offense but at the end of the day we have to stop what they do well — the A gap and 21 (Stang),” Gumm said.
Gnewuch knows that isn’t a secret. But the Indians have proven they can move the ball in other ways. Against Arrowhead in Week 6, Stang was held to under 100 yards on the ground the only time this season. But senior quarterback Evan Herbig threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by senior receiver Mason Rybolt (six catches for 133 yards) in a 31-30 victory.
“If you try to focus on one player — even though pretty much teams have done that against Wynn — we’re still able to produce,” Gnewuch said. “Evan is a dual threat and can help our offense with his legs. Then between (Trevor Bouche) and Mason and (Jayson Hoppe) at tight end, we’ve got good receiving threats as well “We go about our practice plan every single week. We implement a gameplan but then say OK, if they take away this then we have to work on this. We’re not just locked into one specific idea.”
Aside from the motivation of being a two seed, the Indians received a wake-up call when they lost by three touchdowns to the Lasers. Since then, Gnewuch’s defense has been locked in, surrendering no more than 14 points in each of its last four showings and even scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns at Muskego.
“We’ve really grown on D, there’s no question about it,” Gnewuch said. “Really it was after that KM game, we just locked in collectively on both sides of the ball. I think our D is playing their best ball of the season right now.”
Gnewuch could also feel the pressure of his team’s No. 1 state ranking take its toll as the season wore on.
“It seems like the kids have really gotten back to basics and in essence found a sense of relief — let’s just play football and play for each other,” Gnewuch said.
Speaking of KM, Gumm was the head coach of the Lasers from 201618. They remain alive in the Division 2 playoffs, and remain a source of information for Gumm, especially throughout this postseason run as Hamilton looks to return to state for the first time since 2000.
“My former defensive coordinator (Matt McDonnell) is the head coach now,” Gumm said. “Especially going into our last two opponents, Arrowhead and Mukwonago they’re very familiar with, so it’s nice to have them in our corner and vice versa. They’re now playing a Brookfield Central team we’re familiar with, so it’s cool. I hope they keep playing, too, and I think they have a really good shot.”