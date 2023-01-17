PEWAUKEE — Janowski from Terrian. Terrian from Janowski.
It was a familiar sight for four years when Ashton Janowski and Josh Terrian suited up for the Pewaukee boys basketball program, two 1,000-point scorers who left a lasting legacy by helping the Pirates win back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.
Get used to seeing it for another 2 1/2 seasons — this time on the girls’ side.
Sophomores Amy and Anna Terrian burst onto the scene as freshmen to help Pewaukee’s girls basketball team reach the WIAA Division 2 state championship game a season ago. Now another freshman, Giselle Janowski, is hoping to do the same.
Like her older brothers — Nick Janowski is now a junior on the boys team and recently returned from injury — Giselle has a silky-smooth jump shot and can score in a variety of ways. The 5-foot-8 combo guard hasn’t had much trouble adjusting to the high-school scene, as she’s averaging a team-high 14.8 points per game and shooting 39.4% from 3point range.
“G’s work ethic is second to none,” Amy Terrian said. “Any time she’s in the gym, we’re in there together and we’ve been working, so it’s pretty cool.”
Janowski is finally getting a chance to put on the same uniform as the Terrian twins, one year her elder.
“I’ve been looking up to her over the years,” Janowski said of Amy Terrian after the Pirates’ 87-64 victory over New Berlin West on Friday. “Obviously she’s older than me but I’ve been watching her play and it amazes me the awesome and amazing things she can do, so to finally be able to put on the same jersey and play together, it’s a dream come true. It’s awesome.”
The connection on the court looks like a well-seasoned product, and there’s good reason for that. The Janowskis and Terrians have been close family friends ever since the Janowski family moved into the district over a decade ago. That of course began with Ashton and Josh being in the same grade and playing youth basketball through the ranks before becoming immediate varsity contributors in 2018-19.
“I met Josh in first grade when I first moved here,” Ashton Janowski said. “Our families are really close, so that naturally created a bond and basketball brought us from being close friends to ... I consider him a brother.”
It should come as no surprise that both have carved out roles on their respective collegiate teams. Janowski is a regular reserve for NCAA Division-II Hillsdale College in Michigan, while Terrian has started every game for Michigan Tech, also a D-II program.
“I’ve known Ashton for a while now,” Terrian said. “We’ve got a super great connection both on and off the court.”
Now their younger sisters share that same bond.
And it’s not just that trio that has the Pirates as the second-ranked team in D2 and riding a 12-game winning streak. Along with senior captain Ava Westerman, one of just two returning starters for Pewaukee, head coach Jim Reuter has called on freshman guard Vanessa Johnson to enter the starting lineup, while other underclassmen like sophomore guards Kennedy Retherford and Ella Opie, freshman guard Kylie Pieper and freshman forward Aubree Spitzner are playing key minutes off the bench.
“To have kids who are so young with such good basketball IQ, they’re ready to come in the game, they don’t miss a beat,” Reuter said.
Amy Terrian, who came off the bench last season, is now starting and averaging 8.4 points per game. And much like their older brother, Anna has accepted a smaller scoring role and doing whatever it takes to help make the varsity newcomers comfortable in their new roles and the Pirates the best version they can be. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game compared to 16.8 last season, but remains efficient from the field (47.3%) and beyond the arc (43.7%) while leading the Pirates with 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
“The unselfishness on our team is just amazing,” Janowski said. “It shows the team chemistry we have.”
Janowski and Amy Terrian are both well on their way to becoming 1,000-point scorers like their older brothers, especially if they have more shooting performances like they did against the Vikings.
The Pirates made an astonishing 19 3-pointers on 42 attempts — a number Reuter assumed was a program record — en route to their win over eighth-ranked West. Janowski and Amy Terrian made five apiece, as nine different Pewaukee players connected on at least one.
“We push each other,” Janowski said. “There’s no easy practices.”
Nicknamed ‘G’ a la Grace Grocholski from Kettle Moraine, Janowski is poised to leave a similar legacy at Pewaukee. She’s one of multiple freshmen in Waukesha County who have had a major impact on their respective teams. That includes Natalie Kussow, who is averaging 18.8 points per game for Arrowhead, the second-best mark in the Classic 8, while Maya Kovacic of Brookfield East is another walking bucket (13.4 PPG).
But no area team may be set up better for both now and the future than the Pirates with the Terrians and Janowski in the mix for the 13-1 Pirates, who hope a return the Resch Center is in the cards this March.
“We grew up together and it's been a dream of mine to play with her,” Amy Terrian said of Janowski. “I’ve kind of been counting the years. We competed in youth a lot at practices and we’ve been going at each other, so to finally put on the same uniform and compete with her, it’s a dream come true.”