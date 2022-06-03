OCONOMOWOC — It seemed like it should’ve been over.
It was the top of the seventh inning in the WIAA Division 1 sectional final at Oconomowoc. Arrowhead was leading 12-6 and Hamilton was down to its final three outs.
It would take a miracle for the Chargers to come back and tie the game.
Junior outfielder Kiley Slaats was the first to step up to the plate in the inning, and she would start things off by beating out an infield single. Nine batters later, Slaats stepped to the plate once again and this time hit a game-winning two-run single, as Hamilton completed the miraculous comeback to win the sectional final 13-12 and advance to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
After Slaats’ leadoff single in the seventh, senior Nicole Ghelfi drove her in with an RBI single to left, and then advanced to third on senior Anna Frafjord’s double to deep center field. Freshman Hailey Schaumberg connected on a two-run single — advancing all the way to third on an error — to cut the deficit to 12-9. Schaumberg scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Maggie Watson, and then a hit by pitch followed by a double off the left field fence placed sophomore Mack Mayer at third and freshman Maya Topolovich at second with just one out.
Junior Sydney Vander Hei singled back up the middle to drive in another run and make it a 12-11 game, but a fielder’s choice would see freshman Lauren Bickler reach first base, but Topolovich was tagged out at third — leaving Hamilton one out away from elimination.
That’s when Slaats stepped back up to the plate again.
With the season on the line, she slammed a hard single into the outfield, allowing Vander Hei to score the tying run and Bickler the goahead run.
Suddenly it was a whole new ballgame.
“This is the moment that every softball player wants to be in. They all want to make that hit and I just knew that we needed a base hit — nothing crazy, nothing big,” Slaats said. “As soon as I hit it and saw it drop I just, I didn’t even know what to think. I was just so happy and so excited.”
With the lead in her favor, Hamilton pitcher Mya Schneider stepped back out into the circle one last time and retired the side in order, with the final out landing in the glove of Slaats to send the Chargers back to the state tournament.
“As soon as I saw it hit to me, I just knew I needed to finish it off — make that play,” Slaats said. “And it really was a team effort the whole game. Every single person contributed.”
Chaos erupted on the field and emotions ran high among the celebrating Chargers, as the Hamilton fans roared from the bleachers.
Arrowhead had started off the game with hot bats, as senior Maddie Boerst put the first run of the day on the board with a long, solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. The Warhawks would erupt for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, as senior Ella Schraufnagel hit a two-run double, freshman Sammie Radish hit an RBI double, senior Maddie Wirth recorded an RBI single, and sophomore Abby Robel beat out an infield single on a very close play to drive in another run. Two more runs would come around to score on an error, as suddenly the Warhawks had jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings.
The Chargers would finally get on the board in the fourth inning when Bickler hit a single that bounced up and over the shortstop’s head to drive in a run. Topolovich would then follow that up with a two-run double off the right field fence to make it an 8-3 game.
Arrowhead would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning, but the Chargers remained steadfast. Slaats tripled and then scored on a bunt single, and then Frafjord stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run home run over the right field fence to make it a 10-6 game.
“I think I was on 1-2 in that count, so I was just thinking, ‘I gotta hit the ball. Anywhere close, anywhere I think I can get it,’” Frafjord said. “I made contact with it and I was like ‘That’s amazing. I know that’s going over. We’re going to do this. This is our comeback.’” Arrowhead would score twice more in the sixth inning, but it would ultimately prove to be not enough.
“Sometimes this game is cruel. And it has to have a winner and a loser. Both teams played their hearts out. You hate to see a loser in this game, but we had a hell of a season,” Arrowhead head coach Emily Martin said. “It always hurts to lose the last game. Always. But I’m super proud of our girls and I’m super proud of the fight that they had all year.”
For Gendrich, the biggest takeaway from the game was the resiliency that her team showed.
“I’m just so proud that these girls never gave up. They could have thrown their hats in third, fourth inning when Arrowhead (was up 8-0),” Gendrich said. “We could’ve thrown the towel in right then and there, and possibly would’ve gotten run ruled. But ... if you scout us well, you know it’s not over until it’s over. Until that final out is played.”
Standing on the field after the game, the emotions were still running high. But Gendrich said she was beyond happy to see her team reach state once again.
“It brings tears to my eyes, because the girls worked so hard, and yesterday our upperclassmen talked to the freshmen about that last out feeling,” she said. “And when I watched them make that last out, I was so excited that the upperclassmen and now our new freshmen and underclassmen, they get to share that feeling again.
“That feeling’s like nothing you can replicate in any type of game, and to go back to back years, I ’m just really proud of all the work that they do.”