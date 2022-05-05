A team of their own

That movie is generally seen as one of the main inspirations for a growing interest to pursue careers within baseball among girls.
And in recent years, there has been a steady increase in the number of women playing a major role within the sport. In 2021, Kim Ng became the first woman to be named general manager of a Major League Baseball team when she was hired by the Miami Marlins.
And then this year, Rachel Balkovec was hired by the Yankees to be the manager of their minor league affiliate in Tampa — making her the first woman hired to be the full-time manager for a Major League-affiliated club. Even just earlier in April, history was made yet again as Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League Baseball game when she took over as first base coach for the Giants midway through a game.
Beyond those three women, there have been countless others who have been steadily rising through the ranks and taking on more and more leadership roles within baseball. But you don’t need to travel far to find an example of this growing trend.
As the Lake Country DockHounds gear up for their inaugural season this summer, they will boast an all-woman front office, consisting of General Manager Trish Rasberry, Assistant General Manager Noelle Clarke and Director of Marketing and Community Relations Lisa Kelenic. And this trio of women are ready to begin the season and bring their passion for the game to the Lake Country area.
“I just love sports,” Rasberry said. “There was just something that fascinated me when I went to sporting events when I was younger.
I didn’t pay as much attention to the actual game on the field or on the court or whatever it was. I was always paying attention to everything else and thinking like, ‘Oh I wonder why that bank is advertising,’ or ‘Oh, that’s a really cool game they’re playing on the field between whatever it is.’ “So I was always fascinated with everything else that goes on besides the sport itself. So I think that lends into the direction that I went in, because I wanted to learn more about behind-the-scenes and how that was all created.”
The passion is evident when talking to the three of them, as each one has spent many years in and around sports. Rasberry has worked in the sports industry for over 20 years. Clarke started off at age 14 working as a gameday intern with the Milwaukee Wave, before eventually joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ Brew Crew, and then receiving an internship with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
And Kelenic is a former three-sport athlete who, along with her husband Tom, has helped improve and support youth baseball with fields and practice facilities in the area. And with the DockHounds, Kelenic has been involved from the start, as her husband is part of the management group that brought the team to Oconomowoc.
“I’ve just really been interested in being involved in helping build the footprint in the community,” Kelenic said. “How do we build this so they feel like it’s really theirs? We really have that mantra around, ‘Our team, our town,’ and always asking that question which is, ‘What can we do to involve (the community)?’”
Fan experience
Community involvement is something that all three of them are passionate about, and something they are looking forward to seeing unfold this summer.
“We know there’s going to be hiccups, but I’m just fired up to see people’s faces enjoying the game. That’s what I love about gameday,” Rasberry said. “We can’t control the wins and losses on the field, but we control every other aspect to it, so making sure that people have the best time and that when they leave they go, ‘Wow that was awesome,’ and they don’t even remember if the team won or lost, they just want to come back for more.”
“I’m super excited, especially to meet all the fans.
Just to walk through that gate for the first time, see the stadium,” Clarke added.
“Obviously within the past however many months, just emailing back and forth with season ticket holders or having phone calls. I’ve met a few here at the office, but just to meet more of them as they come through those gates and get to sit in their seats and see the stadium, it’s going to be an awesome experience for sure.”
And as excited as the trio are for the start of the season, Kelenic says the community has been just as excited — if not more.
“The common word I hear from the community and from the fans is excitement,” Kelenic said. “I think what really leads this is back from the start when we had the groundbreaking in May 2021, everything we’ve put out there, the community completely blew out of the field.”
Kelenic pointed to the successful turnout for the team’s naming contest and season ticket sales as proof of the community’s excitement.
“We asked what should we expect? And (the marketing firm) said, ‘Well you know, let’s see if we can get maybe 150 to 200 entries,’ and we had just under 3,000,” Kelenic said. “When we opened it up to fans to put down deposits to secure ticket packages … we put a goal for 150 (people) and then we amped it up to 250.
To say that a grand slam would be 250 people, we had just under 1,000 (make deposits).
“So everything we’ve put out there, any target that we were hoping to see if there was any kind of attraction to it, the community has like quadrupled it. So I think that enthusiasm is what drives us as we’re building this.”
Female leadership
But in the midst of all the excitement, sometimes it has flown under the radar to them how unusual it is that they make up an all-woman front office for a professional baseball team.
“It’s been so busy right now with what we’re trying to do, I guess I didn’t realize that until you wanted to bring this story to life that, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re being run by three women.’ We’re in the office grinding away doing our thing, and didn’t realize I guess how special that was until you brought it to light for me,” Rasberry said. “It’s interesting when I first started in sports over 20 years ago, it was absolutely true I was only one of a handful of women in an office of 50 people. You could see interns apply and it was mostly male-dominated, and now actually it’s probably more female-dominated just for interns that apply.
“It’s a really cool trend to see. I’m glad that the doors have opened, if you will, to kind of allow us to rise in what we can do. We’re just as talented in many things.
Sometimes you don’t think about how you are being a role model, until you get asked that question.”
“I’m a huge advocate of women in sports. Have been for quite some time,” Clarke added. “To Trish’s point, you don’t typically see a lot of women in sports, so anytime an intern comes through, even just talking about my story or what they want to achieve in sports … just giving that inspiration for younger girls or those younger women that are trying to get into the sports career.”
At the end of the day though, Clarke has only one thing to say to any girl or woman who wants to find a career in sports.
“Go for it,” she said.
“Don’t let anything stop you.”