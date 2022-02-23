MUKWONAGO — Josephine Stachowski decided that instead of being a part of history, she would create her own.
The Mukwonago sophomore became the first female at the Division 1 level to qualify for the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, and did so in emphatic fashion by winning the 106-pound title at the Fort Atkinson Sectional Saturday.
After earning an 11-1 major decision over Mount Horeb/Barneveld freshman Cole Cunningham in the first-place match, Stachowski received a standing ovation from the crowd.
“It was very exciting,” Stachowski said. “There were a bunch of emotions that rushed through me, but the main thing was it felt really good to represent my town and Mukwonago wrestling, to represent them as who I am, and it was just a rush of emotions.”
Stachowski, who improved to 31-14 on the season, has been nothing short of dominant in the postseason. She pinned her first-round opponent in just 55 seconds before earning a 16-0 tech fall in the semifinals.
For Mukwonago coach Jon Wierzbicki, it was a moment he’ll never forget.
“You have some memorable moments and special experiences with athletes and the sport,” Wierzbicki said. “The standing ovation she got was definitely just a legacy moment for her. She’s put in so much time – all the kids have — but for her to have that experience and really to earn it, she either pinned or majored her way through the tournament.
“She’s legit.” Stachowski became just the third female ever to reach state, joining Tomahawk’s Alyssa Lampe (Division 2) and Macey Kilty of Stratford (Division 3). But no one had ever done it at the highest division, until now.
“It feels really good being the first girl in a male-dominated sport,” Stachowski said. “It’s good to show the upcoming girls that are maybe having struggles getting beat up by boys, it gives them hope and shows that hard work and determination does pay off. I’m still processing it a little bit.”
Stachowski’s season could have been finished just over three weeks ago.
With the arrival of the firstever girls state wrestling tournament, there was the option for Stachowski to enter in the 107-pound weight class, where she would have been a heavy favorite. However, that would have prevented her from competing with the team for the remainder of the individual season, including the upcoming state meet.
“I had a talk with my coach and my dad and whatever would help the team, that’s what I was there for,” Stachowski said. “I don’t regret going to boys state. It honestly wasn’t that hard (of a decision). I truly wanted to help the team and finish the season with my teammates. They mean the world to me and they’re a big part of my success.”
Stachowski’s presence was highly welcome. She helped the Indians win the loaded Milton regional, which she also won with a pair of pins, and that made all the difference as Mukwonago edged second-ranked Milton by 11 1/2 points.
While the Indians ultimately fell in a tight team sectional dual against Stoughton, Stachowski was proud of how hard the team worked to get to that point.
“The fact that she had to really choose between being the first-ever state champion at 107 to do what we needed as a team … in the Stoughton dual in the team sectional she went up a weight for us and fought at 113,” Wierzbicki said. “It completely embodies our team message. She’s very self-sacrificial. I couldn’t ask for a better mentality and approach. Her wanting to do whatever’s best for the team is so commendable.”
Stachowski showed she was the real deal throughout the season.
After posting a 5-4 record at 106 pounds and reaching sectionals as a freshman, Stachowski had strong performances this season at the Battle On The Bay, where she was a semifinalist, and the E.H. Stech Invitational, where she took third in the 24-school tournament.
“She’s seeded 10th at the (state) tournament,” Wierzbicki said. “There are no free tickets to the state tournament. She really earned it.
“I think about her progress from last year, she definitely made some strides and her adjustment to competing against high school boys, she’s just very smart with some of her tactics. Against girls she’s able to smash and hit double legs. She made a lot of adjustments. She’s so coachable.”
Wrestling at 113 throughout the regular season, Stachowski and her coach saw it would be advantageous to move down a weight class for the postseason after she finished runner-up at the Classic 8 Conference Tournament.
“Obviously making lower weight can be a challenge,” Stachowski said. “It’s just eating healthy and putting in the work, but in the long run I knew I would have a better
chance at state. Turning down the opportunity to wrestle at girls state, I wanted to show it doesn’t mean I can’t make it to boys state.”
Stachowski has been around the sport throughout her childhood. Her older brother, Jacob, was a team captain and state qualifier for the 2017-18 Mukwonago wrestling team.
“He definitely was a big aspect of that,” Stachowski said. “I grew up going to tournaments and watching wrestling. He did beat me up little bit, but that’s how fell in love with the sport. Watching him have success was definitely a main part of my career. I wanted to be like him when i was younger.”
Now Stachowski is inspiring a younger generation of female wrestlers not only in Mukwonago, but across the state, with her ground-breaking performance.
“She truly is a hometown hero,” Wierzbicki said. “Eagleville Elementary where she went, they have such pride in her. The girls in her club looking up to her, I got a message form a mom. She said my two daughters just started wresting. They idolize her. They look up to her so much.
“She’s been in our Grizzly program doing our youth stuff since kindergarten.”
Wierzbicki has relished the opportunity to coach the sophomore.
“There’s just a really magnetic way about her,” Wierzbicki said. “She has a laugh that can light up the room. People are just drawn to her. It makes her easy to root for.
“There are so many things behind the scenes about her where she’s technical and yet such a good worker. She just has this fight, this grit.
“I joked with her it’s nice knowing famous people with all the messages I’ve got.”
Of course, there’s still one more meet to focus on. Stachowski’s state journey begins Thursday afternoon against Sun Prairie sophomore Christopher Anderson at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“I’m looking forward to competing at such a big place, competing with a bunch of people from Wisconsin and showing how Mukwonago produces tough wrestlers, and that just because I’m a girl, you shouldn’t underestimate me,” Stachowski said. “I want to show I worked for it and deserve to be here.”