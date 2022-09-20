WAUKESHA — To make it back to the top, Waukesha West’s boys soccer team first had to hit the reset button.
The Wolverines were arguably coming off their most successful season ever, in which they won the Classic 8 Conference and reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
But the 2017 season ended in heartbreak — a semifinal loss in penalty kicks despite outshooting Oregon 40-6, preventing West from advancing to its first state final. Soon thereafter, head coach Marcel Feenstra stepped away from his position.
“I’ve watched my brother play through West all four years,” West senior captain Michael Poquette said. “I watched them go through the playoffs, get knocked off by Pewaukee, go through the playoffs and lose to Oregon, so I’ve seen a lot of pain and suffering that my brother’s class — the Class of ’17 — went through.”
At 22 years old, the reins were handed over to Bryce Warner, who had still yet to receive his bachelor’s degree.
What followed, understandably, were some growing pains. The result of the Wolverines’ first season under Warner was a 5-10-1 record and an early playoff exit, but brighter days were ahead.
“It was our worst record since the school opened in 1993 and a lot of that was we were trying to implement a new culture,” Warner said. “There was positives from that season and unfortunately a negative was our record. But that following season ... we went on a 14-game unbeaten run.”
Warner’s vision was taking hold quickly. Flash forward to the week of Sept. 5, 2022, and the Wolverines held a national ranking for the first time in school history when they popped up at No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll following a 6-0 start to the season.
“I was really surprised but at the same time I know we have a very strong team and we had a good start to the season, so I was also not surprised at the same time, just knowing how our team was,” West senior captain Gavin Kreitmeir said.
Poquette and his teammates were fired up not only because of the national recognition, but due to the rise to No. 1 in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. However, the Wolverines were shut out a few days later by Madison Memorial for their first loss of the season and dropped to No. 2 in the state as a result.
“I guess you could say morale was very high,” said Poquette, who is also the place kicker for West’s football team. “Obviously we failed to continue with that, but it was going to happen and I’m glad it happened sooner than later. We got humbled but we’re going to be back stronger.”
West would certainly trade that loss for reaching state for a fifth time. That’s still a ways down the road, but Warner knows he has the horses to get it done after the Wolverines came one win away from playing at Uihlein Soccer Park last fall.
“Last year’s group kind of built the foundation of what’s to come this year,” Warner said. “As much as we are honored to be considered in the national rankings, we do have bigger local goals like conference and a deep run in playoffs and state moving forward. That comes with the territory of performing well, but our focus is here at home for a bit.”
West earned that national ranking with some impressive early-season victories. It opened the 2022 campaign with a 4-3 win over New Berlin Eisenhower, one of the top-ranked teams in Division 3. Nine days later came the Wolverines’ next big test — a visit to Hamilton, another ranked squad (D1).
Poquette, the team’s leading scorer last season and a returning first-team all-conference forward, buried the one and only goal of that match on a free kick to vault West to a 5-0 start.
“The bond between the boys, everyone is really good friends and most of the team is upperclassmen, but even the underclassmen, everyone’s very well linked and we all have each other’s backs,” Poquette said.
Following a 3-1 victory over Mukwonago on Sept. 6, the Wolverines had their first 6-00 start since 2002 — the first year they ever reached state.
“This team’s been built these past four years,” said Kreitmeir, a two-time first team all-conference midfielder. “Everybody on the team has a very good connection, so it’s been great playing with all of the guys.”
It’s been a journey five years in the making for Warner, but a journey he knows is far from over and extends beyond the soccer pitch.
“Working hard is our No. 1 focus every single day,” Warner said. “We always talk about it in practice — how hard are these other schools working today or in the summer?
“Last year we had an average GPA of 3.72 and so over the course of five years, me and my assistant coach, Matthew Vraney, we’ve really focused on how do you be elite not just on field but off the field? Soccer is an extension of the classroom and life.”
Aside from the usual Classic 8 grind — the Wolverines remain undefeated in conference play — Warner said the team will travel to Iowa at the end of the month for a threegames- in-two-days tournament.
“It’ll be a challenge for sure, but I also think it will help us out a lot and get us ready for the postseason,” Kreitmeir said. “Those games are going to be against really good teams and really prepare us.”
Aside from the strong senior class and overall bond, what has made West such a formidable side this season is its communication on the field, its consistency and setting goals every match.
“When kids achieve personal goals, then we’re more likely to achieve our goal as a team,” Warner said. “One thing we often focus on is a good warmup and then the first 10 minutes of each half and the last 10 minutes of each half. I think this group especially has had consistent performances for 40 minutes each half. That’s been the biggest difference.”
No longer can the Wolverines lurk in the shadows as the underdog as one of the top teams not only in the state, but in the country.
“For the last few years we’ve kind of enjoyed being an underdog and unranked often times, not being highly seeded, we use that as motivation,” Warner said.
“The difference is we have a target on our backs and now we have to rise to the occasion and match the level of play that’s expected of us. As much as that’s a challenge, I think it’s a challenge we’ve tackled head on.”
Now the challenge is going further than any team before them at West has ever gone.
Knowing how much it would hurt not to, as Poquette’s older brother experienced, is what helps keep that drive alive.
“I’ve learned through him what glory could look like and what failure could look like, and I just don’t want to lose,” Poquette said.