PEWAUKEE — After an improbable run to its first state championship in program history, Pewaukee is back for more.
The new standard has been set for the Pirates, who across the board had an exceptional 2021-22 athletic calendar. As a result, there’s no sleeping on Pewaukee now. But head coach Justin Friske and those back from last season are ready to welcome that burden.
“They’re excited to take this challenge on because they want to prove they’re a quality group, too,” Friske said. “Every Friday we’re going to be the best version of our team and let the results play out. We become everybody’s state championship game so we have to be prepared for a level of competition that we maybe haven’t seen before because we’ve never been in this spot.”
Pewaukee largely flew under the radar last season until the playoffs rolled around, when it was handed a No. 5 seed. That proved to be an oversight, as the Pirates didn’t allow a single point against postseason foes until the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals. There, they rallied past Monroe and then continued riding their defense all the way to Camp Randall Stadium, defeating Rice Lake to win the gold ball for the first time in 23 playoff appearances.
Now in Year 11 for Friske at Pewaukee, a new journey begins.
“We’ve been pretty proactive letting them know now we’re really trying to defend it and this year’s team is different,” Friske said. “We want to prove ourselves with this mix of kids. The good thing about it is we have quite a few kids back.”
The Pirates did lose five firstteam all-conference performers, including four on the defensive side of the ball. But they also have 13 returning starters, including nine that received postseason recognition. That has allowed Pewaukee to hit the ground running this summer.
“The amount of knowledge these kids have retained and their ability to adjust to different things is nothing short of impressive,” Friske said. “I think that’s a direct result of the amount of time we’ve played but also the extra five weeks we got last year. They just haven’t slipped.”
It starts with senior Logan Schill, the team’s lone junior captain last season and one of its top ballhawks.
“Logan Schill is a kid that really stepped up in the second half of the season last year,” Friske said. “He did so much for us. He’s versatile, he can play receiver, running back, he’s our punter, our holder, he’s a defensive back. He’s got great speed and incredible ball skills. He’s certainly a guy that we want to get the ball in his hands.”
Other starters back on defense for the Pirates include senior defensive end Andrew Jones, senior defensive back Ryan Borckmann, Pewaukee’s top returning tackler, and senior defensive back Josh Bunyer.
“Andrew Jones is a three-year starter for us,” Friske said. “He really came on for us as a defensive player. He played some tight end as well and was the leadoff runner for our 4x1 team that finished sixth in state.
“Ryan Borckmann defensively played a ton for us. Josh Bunyer was a 12-game starter for us last year.”
The entire defensive line is back, but the Pirates must essentially replace their starting linebacker corps, which included Max Sheridan, Carson Hansen and Nick Dettlaff.
“The big challenge for our defensive staff is to find guys that can fit in,” Friske said. “We don’t need them to be the same kind of players as those guys last year because of the experience around them.
“Competition has been healthy. The hope is to find more than three guys so we can rotate them in and out.”
On offense, Friske is excited about senior running back Carter Pearson, who battled through injury in the playoffs last season and could also see some time under center, playing a role similar to that of Hansen. Part of a running backby- committee approach, Pearson led the Pirates with 499 rushing yards to go with five touchdowns.
“He might be our fastest kid and certainly one of our most explosive athletes,” Friske said. “I thought he was our best running back last year but because of our balance didn’t have eye-popping stats.
“I think we’re going to have a running back-by-committee situation like we kind of designed it to be last year. With our offensive system and way we want to play, we have to put our eggs in the defensive basket first and then figure things out on offense as the season goes along.”
Also among the dozen-plus seniors Friske’s counting on to play a big role are offensive linemen Ryan Sandvik, Jackson Dillemuth and Brennan Duessler.
“Ryan Sandvik was an all-conference player for us last year and we expect that and maybe even a little bit more,” Friske said. “Jackson Dillemuth is another offensive lineman that moved last year to tight end to shore up an issue we had there. He’s back to his more natural position.
“Brennan Duessler we have big expectations for. He gained 50 pounds from last season. He’s 6-4, 270. He doesn’t have a lot of experience but he has the physical tools to be a dominant-type player for us.”
Several players will once again go both ways for the Pirates, who Friske believes are bigger and more athletic across the board compared to last season.
“That bodes well for our running game and the possibility of being more of a big-play offense,” Friske said. “We don’t have a returning starter at quarterback. One of the big things is who’s going to take snaps and what that’ll look like.”
Along with Pearson, junior Cooper Licari and sophomore Owen Dobberstein will also factor into the quarterback battle.
“They all bring a little bit of a different skillset to the position,” Friske said. “At times we may end up playing two and seeing how that works for us.”
Arguably, the most notable game that showed the Pirates would be a force to be reckoned with last season was their second and final loss of the season when it shut out the high-powered offense of Catholic Memorial in the first half. As it turned out, both would go on to win state titles. Throw in upstart Wauwatosa West and the possibility of bounce-back seasons for New Berlin Eisenhower and New Berlin West, and the Parkland should be strong once again in 2022.
“If you’re able to play with and beat teams of that caliber you know you’re well positioned for the playoffs,” Friske said. “We want to have a league that’s challenging from top to bottom. The hardest thing about the playoffs is every single week the teams you play are only going to get better. When you have those games over the course of the season you get used to handling that type of environment.”
Competition breeds success, but so does building a winning culture. Friske hopes that’s here to stay.
“We’ve had such good leadership from our seniors the last 3-4 years that these kids don’t know any different,” Friske said. “They’ve been working off a template that creates a really fun environment on the field and produces good results. If we continue to focus on having a positive culture, the second part will take care of itself.”