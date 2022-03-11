ASHWAUBENON — Brookfield East couldn’t quite get over the hump, as it was held scoreless over the final four-plus minutes and fell to Appleton East, 44-40, in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal girls basketball game Friday at the Resch Center.
The second-seeded Spartans (25-4) went on a 10-0 run to close within 41-40 with 4 minutes, 12 seconds remaining. From there, Brookfield East couldn’t buy a bucket but was never truly out of it until the final horn.
Appleton East senior guard/forward Emily LaChapell, who scored a game-high 20 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 9.9 seconds to go to make it a two-possession game. Junior guard Annika Pluemer missed a jumper as time expired, and the No. 3 seed Patriots (25-4) move on to tomorrow’s final to play Kettle Moraine.
Pluemer led the Spartans with 10 points. They were held to 13 of 51 shooting from the field and trailed 24-21 at halftime. It was the first state appearance for Brookfield East since 2004.
