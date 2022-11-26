Surprise, surprise — Waukesha County’s impact on the fall sports season was profound and undeniable.
In nearly every WIAA sanctioned high school sport that took place between August and November, there were teams or athletes winning state titles from the area. That is no small feat, regardless of the expectations or level of talent dispersed from Oconomowoc to New Berlin, from Menomonee Falls to Mukwonago, and everywhere in between.
Dynasties were interrupted (or continued), records were broken and six teams were crowned state champions. So with that being said, let’s break down everything that took place over the past three months.
Haugen sisters lead Spartans at U-Ridge
Brookfield East’s girls golf team had finished dead last in its first two state appearances in 2012 and 2021, but it wasn’t just happy to be there this time around. With the arrival of freshman Payton Haugen and return of junior Madison Haugen, among others, the Spartans were expected to do big things in 2022.
And they did, winning the Greater Metro Conference, capturing a sectional title and finishing fourth as a team at state. Not only that, but Madison Haugen was able to bring home a fourth-place medal with a consistent two-day performance. And while Payton Haugen was unable to preserve the lead she took Into the second round, the future remains bright for one of the state’s most talented golfers.
Eisenhower duo claims doubles championship
New Berlin Eisenhower seniors Ava Meyer and Maia Samuelson entered the Division 2 state doubles tournament as the No. 1 seed, and they held true to that billing by winning it all with a 6-4, 61 victory over East Troy’s Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf in the championship match. It marked the first individual state title in program history for the Lions.
Emily Pan had just lost once all season but had to settle for a No. 7 seed in the Division 1 singles bracket at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. By the time Saturday afternoon rolled around, she still had one loss to her name after reaching the finals. While Pan would ultimately finish runner-up, it was a gutsy performance by the Muskego junior one year after finishing second with her older sister, Christina, at state in doubles. We’ll see if Pan can do one better next year.
Arrowhead holds serve for team title
While disappointed to be eliminated in the Round of 16 for the second straight year, Arrowhead seniors Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin had a chance for redemption this time the following weekend.
The Warhawks were the top seed in the team state tennis tournament and made good on that by winning three times in two days for their first title since 2014. After 6-1 victories over both Elkhorn and Cedarburg, Arrowhead passed its stiffest test with a 5-2 win over Middleton in the championship dual. With three freshmen competing at singles, the Warhawks should be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.
Warriors, Wehrman stand tall in Rapids
On the second race of the day at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Faith Wehrman made sure she wouldn’t finish second for the second straight year.
The New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore pulled away down the stretch to win the Division 2 individual title, pushing through the pain on the final uphill straightaway. Perhaps more greatness awaits her in the spring on the track when it comes to the two distance events.
Wehrman’s victory wasn’t a huge surprise. And maybe Muskego’s girls winning the Division 1 team title for the third time in five years shouldn’t be, either. But the Warriors were slightly under the radar, as they entered Halloween weekend as the fourth-ranked D1 team in the state. They may have even surprised themselves by finishing with a mere 45 points to blow away the competition and placing three runners in the top 10.
A few hours later, it was Oconomowoc’s turn to see if it could win gold for the second time in three years in the D1 boys race. While the Raccoons couldn’t overcome the dominance of Stevens Point, no race had a more exciting finish, with Ocon senior Zach Vance giving Manny Putz a run for his money before finishing just .2 seconds behind the Onalaska sophomore. It never ceases to amaze me the limits to which runners are willing to push themselves, all while staying healthy enough to perform at such a high level come season’s end when it matters most. This iteration of state cross country was no exception.
Datka leads Lions to gold once again
For the second time in the past six months, Nick Datka was raising the state-championship trophy after guiding the New Berlin Eisenhower boys soccer team to the Division 3 title with a 1-0 win over Notre Dame. Sophomore forward Jack Bretzmann played hero by scoring the lone goal of the match, just as he did in the semifinals against Wisconsin Dells. Datka also led the Ike girls to a championship in the spring.
The area was represented in every division — Lake Country Lutheran made its state debut in Division 4, Waukesha West returned to state for the first time since 2017 (Division 2), and Hamilton punched its second ticket to Uihlein Soccer Park in program history (D1). Each fell by one goal in the semifinals, but there’s no better place to end your season — even if the rainy, windy conditions didn’t make for the most pleasant experience.
CMH conquers Arrowhead, Ocon loses thriller to DSHA
Championship Saturday featured three area volleyball programs between the boys and girls, including two going head-to-head for the gold ball at the Resch Center. After both emerged victorious in five sets in the semifinals, it was an all-Classic 8 affair in the finals between Catholic Memorial and Arrowhead. But it was a largely one-sided affair, with the Crusader defense nullifying just about anything the Warhawks hit at them en route to a three-set win, giving CMH its fourth WIAA title in program history.
CMH junior outside hitter Vinny Coello was outstanding throughout the tournament and was named the state’s player of the year, while Arrowhead senior outside Bennet Adams was also an all-state selection after leading the Warhawks to their deepest run at state in 21 years.
Following the boys final was the Division 1 girls showdown between Oconomowoc and DSHA. The Raccoons were in search of their second consecutive state crown, and that quest was looking dire after the Dashers won the first two sets in convincing fashion. Ocon would battle back to force a fifth set, but came up just short, 15-13. A missed call on DSHA block touch proved to loom large in the end, but it was a valiant effort by an Oconomowoc team that should be back with a vengeance in 2023. Junior setter Lilly Wagner and junior middle Anna Bjork were both all-state selections by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
A record-breaking day at Waukesha South
Just when I think area swimmers can’t go any faster, they continue to set the bar higher.
No, Brookfield East was unable to win its fourth consecutive Division 1 team title, as Arrowhead’s near-perfect day in the pool was enough to end the Spartans’ reign at the top. But that wasn’t even the biggest takeaway from the girls state swimming and diving championships. It was the unbelievable times their swimmers were posting throughout the day.
In all, six state records fell, with Arrowhead and Brookfield East breaking three apiece. For the Warhawks, senior Campbell Stoll broke her own mark in the 200 IM and also three-peated in the 100 butterfly, while senior teammate Hailey Tierney shattered the previous-best swims in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Based on how her times stack up nationally, Stoll has the potential to be an Olympian some day.
The same could be said for a pair of Brookfield East swimmers. Senior Lucy Thomas became one of the most decorated swimmers in state history, running her total to 12 and setting a record in the 100 breaststroke to become the first in state history to win the event four times. East junior Maggie Wanezek re-broke her mark in the 100 backstroke, then joined Thomas, junior Audrey Olen and senior Reilly Tiltmann to set a new fast time in the 400 free relay. Each of those aforementioned swimmers will be going on to swim collegiately at top-end NCAA Division I programs.
It didn’t even end there. Waukesha South/Mukwonago freshman Ella Antoniewski became a two-time state champ with victories in the 200 free and 500 free. Talk about bursting onto the scene. It’s difficult to comprehend just how historic this meet was, and the immense amount of talent the county possesses. We may never see anything like it again.
Lasers strike down Phantoms in Madison
Defense wins championships, but it doesn’t hurt when that talent goes both ways.
Kettle Moraine’s football team won its first state title in 34 years with a 27-10 victory over West De Pere in the Division 2 final, scoring 20 unanswered points to finish off the Phantoms, who were held without a point in the last three quarters. Chase Spellman, Nolan Schopp and Dylan Portz each had rushing touchdowns for the Lasers, who were led on defense by Schopp and fellow seniors Sam Coufal, Adam Rife, Parker Kalis and Sam Noel.
While it was overwhelming joy for Kettle Moraine on the drive back to Wales, it was heartbreak for Catholic Memorial and Mukwonago at Camp Randall Stadium. Each held leads in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold them as the Crusaders fell 23-21 to Columbus in D4 championship, while Kimberly outlasted the Indians 34-30, going ahead in the final minute.
But CMH returns a plethora of talent, as legendary head coach Bill Young is wont to do, and Mukwonago head coach Mike Gnewuch has built a winning culture over his five-year stint at the helm, so the Indians figure to reload and be a factor once again next season.
It’s not even December yet, but winter was in full effect last week in Madison, and now we’re on to the winter sports season. What do area teams and athletes have in store for us as we flip the calendar to 2023?