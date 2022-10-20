WAUKESHA — With great expectations come great responsibility.
Arrowhead has done an exceptional job of managing those expectations throughout the season as one of the top girls tennis teams in the state. Its only loss came midway through the season to DSHA, another competitor at the WIAA Girls State Tennis Team Championships and possible finals opponent Saturday afternoon. Even then, both Arrowhead coach Cindy Ziegler-Fritz and DSHA coach Melissa Gebhardt mixed up their lineups, as the Warhawks had already played — and beaten — the Dashers twice earlier in the season.
“We were sick of seeing each other,” Ziegler-Fritz quipped.
Since then, Arrowhead (23-1) has won its last 11 duals, claiming the Classic 8 Conference dual and tournament titles before cruising to a sectional championship at Mukwonago two weeks ago.
As a result, Arrowhead received the top seed for team state this weekend at Nielsen Stadium. Its final test begins with a quarterfinal match Friday evening against eighth-seeded Elkhorn (17-5).
“We’re not even really thinking about it,” said Ziegler-Fritz of being the top seed. “We’re just thinking about each match. Especially with the girls, we don’t want to make it bigger than it needs to be because that would put a lot more pressure on them.”
Among teams that are in the Division 1 field, the Warhawks knocked off the Elks 6-1 late In the season and also boast a 5-2 victory over Cedarburg. The fourthseeded Bulldogs (16-3) could face Arrowhead in the semifinals Saturday morning if they get past No. 5 Franklin (21-3).
The other quarterfinal matchups feature No. 2 Middleton (15-1) against No. 7 Hudson (16-5), and No. 3 DSHA (18-3) versus No. 6 Notre Dame (16-2).
“Middleton is a strong team,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “We have not seen them but I know their singles lineup is really strong. If we face them we definitely have to bring our ‘A’ game. Hopefully our doubles can carry us through and we can get a singles match off of them. Always in the past they’ve had super-strong singles players.
“We know DSHA. Franklin is a very good team. They’re all good. We’re just going to take it one match at a time and try not to look too far forward.”
Neenah, last year’s Division 1 champions, failed to make it through sectionals this time around. The Rockets defeated DSHA for the 2021 title, while Franklin and Middleton each reached the semifinals.
The Warhawks will focus on themselves, first and foremost. It all starts with their top doubles pairing of seniors Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin, who reached the Round of 16 at individual state for the second straight year and boast a 26-3 record.
“My seniors are my leaders on the team and great leaders,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “Just really great girls to look up to.”
Another senior, Myla Brunner, is one-half of Arrowhead’s No. 2 doubles team along with junior Lily Liu (28-3). They also got a taste of Nielsen Stadium last week, as did freshman Sarah Neubert (26-5), who plays two singles.
“Especially for the freshman, Sarah at two singles, it was good for her to be used to the atmosphere and how it is,” Ziegler-Fritz said.
Ziegler-Fritz added that the biggest difference from recent years is her team’s depth, as there is no glaring weakness across all seven flights. At three and four singles, respectively, Emily Muresan and Mekenna Verhagen have combined to lose just one match all season, while at three doubles, sophomores Lily Schulz and Jacqueline Cox are 26-4.
“Our four singles is strong,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “She hasn’t lost a match yet this year. My three singles is super strong. My two is strong. Actually 1-2-3 is almost the same.”
Senior Lexi Karge has been tasked with playing the best of the best all season at one singles, but never backed down. She posted a 53 conference record in the loaded Classic 8, and will get her welcome- to-team-state moment when she takes on the D-1 singles champion, sophomore Parker Christensen of Elkhorn, Friday in the quarterfinals.
“She’s a very amazing player and a good person on top of that,” Ziegler-Fritz said of Christensen. “Lexi knows she’s got a really rough road ahead of her, but we’re keeping it in perspective. She’s going to do the best she can out there. We hope everybody else can bring home some wins.”
Aside from Christensen, the Warhawks should be favored to win the rest of their bouts against the Elks. The Dashers feature the D-1 doubles champs, as junior Molly Jex and freshman Lizzie Stuckslager defeated Cedaburg seniors Carly O’Leary and Zoe Larson in the finals last Saturday. Cady and Berglin could very well have to face off against both on Saturday.
It’s the third trip to team state in program history for the Warhawks, who won it all in 2014 when their lineup consisted mainly of seniors and juniors. The roster has a vastly different flavor this time around, but one thing remains a constant — depth, which is what Ziegler-Fritz hopes results in a gold trophy come Saturday afternoon. “Mentally keeping the kids in the game is the biggest thing,” Ziegler-Fritz said. “The kids know what they are … keep them mentally strong and not giving up and giving their best. What I’ve asked of them all year is give me your best tennis, whatever that is on that day, and you can walk off of the court with your heads held high.”