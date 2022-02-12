OCONOMOWOC — Austin Villarreal and his friends worked overtime Friday to finish a job they had hoped to complete earlier.
The Arrowhead junior guard was as icy as the northwesterly wind outside as he drilled eight consecutive free throws in OT. They helped the Warhawks secure an 81-76 Classic 8 Conference boys basketball triumph over Oconomowoc in a jam-packed and electric Gale Douglas Field House.
The Warhawks, who avenged an 82-72 home loss to the Raccoons on Jan. 14, upped their overall record to 14-5 and remained a half-game off the pace of conference leader Waukesha South at 11-2. They got a game-high 28 points from junior wing Mac Wrecke.
Oconomowoc dropped to 12-7 overall and 6-7 in the Classic 8 despite 24 points from senior guard Jake Fisher, who became the fourth player in his program’s history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Arrowhead was in position to win the game in regulation, but missed seven free throws in the final 3 minutes, 24 seconds. Oconomowoc rallied and forced the extra session when Fisher dropped in a layup to forge a 66-66 tie with 2.6 seconds left in regulation.
Villarreal was asked if he wanted to be the guy at the line as the game progressed into overtime.
“I did,” he said. “I wanted to make up for the first half, when I was just overthinking. I had to think positive. As soon as I started doing that, I hit one free throw, then another free throw. ... I was like, ‘OK, I can get this.’ “I was shooting around 90 percent from the line. I’m guessing I’m around 87 now.”
Arrowhead coach Craig Haase felt confident with Villarreal at the line late, and he liked the way his team responded in the absence of sophomore Bennett Basich, who missed his fourth game with an injury. One of his Warhawks reached a significant scoring milestone, too.
“Austin’s rock-solid from the line; there’s no question about that,” Haase said. “Mac Wrecke played a heck of a game with 28 points on only 14 shots. That’s really, really good, and it’s a good, telltale sign if he can continue to do that.
“He became our second all-time leading scorer. He passed Jim Secretarski, who was our all-time leading scorer for a long time (before Carter Gilmore passed him). Mac’s only a junior, and he’s now the second-leading scorer at Arrowhead High School. I’d say that’s a pretty good career for a guy in two and a half years.”
Wrecke had a bucket and two free throws in the overtime, while senior Jackson Raasch, junior Alex Kramer and sophomore Jace Gilbert added a free throw apiece. Wrecke totaled 18 points in the second half and OT combined, while Villarreal had 12.
The Warhawks accomplished the mission Haase gave them in the huddle entering the OT.
“We had to be stronger than them,” Villarreal said. “We had to be stronger with the ball. And we had to play smart and patient.
“We also couldn’t let Jake (Fisher) just get the ball and shoot. We had to go over their screens because he’s such a great shooter. He can do everything. I think Jackson (Raasch) did a pretty good job on him tonight.”
Arrowhead limited Fisher to nine first-half points and built a 36-33 lead before he came on strong for 15 after the break. The Raccoons also received key second-half contributions from seniors Greg Galloway and Carter Tower and junior Gus Audley, who combined for 22 points after halftime.
Galloway and Tower both finished with 12 points, while Audley and junior Jackson Voigt each had 10.
“We took the lead by one inside of 5 minutes,” Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish said. “I was hoping we could use that momentum, get a few more stops and get it to three or four, but that didn’t happen.
“They missed some free throws that gave us the opportunity to hang around and get it tied, but we didn’t have enough firepower in the end. We had a couple of guys foul out, and they spread us out and got the right guys at the line in overtime.”
Arrowhead was strong out of the gate, mounting a 13-4 lead behind the marksmanship of Raasch, who drained a trio of 3-pointers in the first 4:15 and totaled 14 points in the first half. Gilbert contributed a big 14 points and strong rebounding off the bench.
“We just played defense harder, went harder and wanted to win more than last time,” Gilbert said. “It was a wild atmosphere. We had a good crowd coming from Arrowhead, and they had a good crowd, too. It was nice.”
“We really wanted to win. We were hyped. We were fired up.”
Villarreal noted the differences between the teams’ first and second meetings.
“In our first game with them, we got our butts kicked because they played harder than us,” he said. “That’s basically what it was.
“We didn’t have as much intensity in the first game. In this one, we wanted it more. We really wanted to beat them.”
Haase said there is no timetable for a possible return by Basich. His status will impact Arrowhead’s next game, a 7 p.m. Tuesday battle at Waukesha South.
Gilbert is confident in his team either way.
“We almost beat them last time,” he said. “We know we can beat them. We just have to play hard and want it more than they do.”