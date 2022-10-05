OCONOMOWOC — Wisconsin’s third-ranked Division-1 boys soccer team accomplished its mission for Tuesday night.
But the Arrowhead Warhawks couldn’t afford to exhale until time expired to seal their 1-0 Classic 8 Conference triumph over an Oconomowoc team that wouldn’t back down.
Arrowhead junior Ryan Luetke netted the lone goal of the night at 8 minutes, 33 seconds on an assist by junior Ayden Knuth.
It lifted the Warhawks to 12-2-3 overall and 5-0 in the Classic 8 and gave them 16 conference points. Oconomowoc dropped to 4-5-3 and 3-3-1, respectively.
“What are we, five or six miles apart?” Arrowhead coach Jeff Staus said. “A lot of these guys know each other, and there’s no easy game in this conference. We knew it was going to be a battle — a classic Classic 8 atmosphere — and they did a good job.
“We capitalized early, and that was the difference.”
Arrowhead senior goalkeeper Nathaniel Moore was asked where he and his teammates rank the Arrowhead/Oconomowoc rivalry. “This is one of our traditional rivals,” Moore said. “Every team we play in our conference presents a hard matchup. But winning at Ocon and setting up to win the conference on Thursday at home is something to be proud of. We’ve come a long way with this team so far.
“It was a great, hard-fought match and both teams got after it. They obviously came out to play, and we played a little harder.”
Jaxon Marshall, one of Moore’s junior teammates, echoed his sentiments.
“I’ve known most of these guys since I was 5, 6 years old maybe,” Marshall said. “I probably know eight or 10 of them very well.
“When you’re playing a rival like this, you just have to play tough.
“I think we've come together as a team. It was tough in the beginning, but now we’re coming together, working harder and playing for each other.”
Oconomowoc’s players weren’t pleased with the result, but they knew they pushed the third-ranked Warhawks to the limit.
“I played for Strike FC, so I literally played with all of them growing up,” Ocon senior Noah Kummrow said. “I’m close to all of them. They moved over to SC Wisconsin where I play now. I’ve been on varsity here for four years and played Arrowhead for four years, and it’s always been competitive.
“It hurts a little to lose, but we fought and we held our own.”
JD Kenyon, one of Kummrow’s fellow Ocon seniors, agreed.
“Losing 1-0 to a top-three team in the state is not a bad thing,” Kenyon said. “You definitely want to win. It’s a competitive game, and it would be great to beat a top-three team in the state, but I’m happy with the way we played.”
Dylan Hammer, yet another senior Raccoon, concurred with his teammates. And he appreciates what his team overcame to contend with powerful Arrowhead.
“We’ve struggled with injuries this season and have had to shift things around,” Hammer said. “It’s great that after injuries happen we can still make a game like this close.
“They’re the third-ranked team in the state, so it was pretty cool to hold them to 1-0.”
Oconomowoc coach Michael Beatty thought so, too.
“It was another Classic war. ... a great game all the way around,” Beatty said. “Many of these guys have been friends for a long time. I’ve known the kid who scored the goal since he was in middle school. I did some coaching for him.”
Both teams staged impressive defensive highlights to keep the early 1-0 score intact. Staus liked how his Warhawks dug in and how they’ve handled their success and the recognition that has accompanied it.
“You’re dealing with high school kids,” Staus said. “Sometimes they read the newspapers and the rankings. Our guys have done a good job with that so far this year.
“We bent a little in the second half, but we didn’t break. We got fortunate on a foul on the edge there. Our kids have handled the pressure well.”
Kummrow missed a penalty kick wide left after being fouled at the 72:50 mark, and neither team scored again.
Beatty wasn’t surprised at how the match unfolded.
“They’re a very, very good program and they’re coached phenomenally,” he said. “We’ve had a great rivalry since I took over here. Every single game has been a battle. Last year, they had our number. The year before, we had theirs.
“When you walk off the field after this match, you’re not shaking your head. It could’ve gone either way, and both teams played with heart and class. Hats off to that match.”
Arrowhead will try to follow the same game plan that worked Tuesday when it continues its Classic 8 title pursuit.
“We have two to play — (Waukesha) West on Thursday at home and then KM next Tuesday,” Staus said. “Those games will be just like this. Our recipe has been one game at a time in the conference, and West is next.”
Marshall wants to see his team finish what it has started.
“In our last two matches, we have to bring it together and stay on track,” he said. “We’ve set ourselves up in a good position to win it. Now we just have to take care of business.
“Waukesha West is going to be a quality team, but we’re looking forward to winning it at home.”