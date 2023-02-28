MADISON — Noah Mulvaney looked to the sky and fell to his back, as if to say, “Finally” to the heavens above.
And in one fell swoop, the monkey fell off his back.
After four long years, it was the Arrowhead senior’s turn to have his time in the sun as Mulvaney defeated top-seeded De Pere senior Michael Alexander 12-6 in the 182-pound Division 1 championship match during the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
“So much going through my head,” Mulvaney said. “Just really enjoy all the support that I got from my family and friends, coaches, everything. I could just feel all the emotions in the room because it gets loud in there and I heard all my family. Just a really special moment.”
For as emotionally draining as the journey has been, it was a relatively stress-free endeavor for Mulvaney once the whistle had blown and he was just mano-amano with Alexander, who had finished third the past two years at 182.
Mulvaney used a leg lift to take down Alexander in the first period and allowed him to escape, which was the story of the match. He led 4-2 after one period, then 8-5 after the second.
The advantage grew to 10-5 when Mulvaney brought Alexander to the mat once again 30 seconds into the third. He’d get one more takedown for good measure before time ran out.
“I feel like towards the end you could see him kind of getting a little desperate and he was going for those throws,” Mulvaney said. “But I stayed patient, not overdoing anything and putting myself in bad positions for him to capitalize. I felt really good on my feet.”
The Bucknell recruit walked off the mat after raising his arm to the crowd, slapping the hand of head coach Jeremy Miller with authority before embracing Arrowhead assistant Randy Ferrell as neither could keep the emotions is any longer.
Several of his Warhawks teammates were there to mob him as well. It was a moment four years in making for Mulvaney, who finished second at 152 as a freshman, third at 170 as a sophomore and second once again at 170 last season.
“It means everything to me,” Mulvaney said. “Without those guys I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today with my coaches and teammates pushing me.”
The first teammate to greet Mulvaney was Wyatt Duchateau, who was in equally-good spirits.
The junior had one of the most impressive showings of the 54 state champions crowned Saturday night, as he needed just 52 seconds to pin Bay Port senior Jacob Ward in the 145pound D1 title bout.
For Duchateau, he visualized what he was going to do and then executed his strategy to perfection.
“I was pacing in the back and I was just imagining that same scenario,” Duchateau said. “I knew that’s where I wanted to go. I knew I was going to have to be patient if I was going to catch him. Bang — got that cradle. That was the goal the whole time. It was so great to have that come true. It’s truly amazing.”
Duchateau said he watched film on Ward, the defending 145 state champ, and saw the front headlock was there for the taking.
“It was open all day and I was going to try to get there any way I could,” Duchateau said.
It helped ease his mind prior to stepping on the mat in front of a Kohl Center crowd that watched him narrowly escape with a state title with a sudden victory at 132 pounds last winter.
“That was one of the first times in a while that I felt ready,” Duchateau said. “I felt really loose. I was itching to get on the mat and as soon as I shook his hand I said nothing is going to take this away from me. I’m going to go get him.”
Get him he did, leaving no doubt that Duchateau is deserving of that state-champion distinction.
Now he’s done it two times.
“It was the exact goal I wanted,” Duchateau said. “I truly think it was redemption from last year.”