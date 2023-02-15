PEWAUKEE — Derrick Amrhein paused momentarily, looked up at the raucous crowd of Waukesha West supporters, then glanced over at his pack of giddy Wolverine wrestlers.
“It’s just amazing,” said Amrhein, West’s head coach. “There are no other words to describe it.”
Amazing is right. West, a program with just 16 wrestlers when Amrhein arrived eight seasons ago, has been on the rise ever since. And West’s ascension hit new heights Tuesday night.
The Wolverines captured the team title at the WIAA Division 1 Pewaukee Sectional, defeating the host Pirates, 47-24, in the finals. West also toppled Brookfield East, 42-30, in the semifinals.
The two victories propelled West to the state team tournament for the first time since 1997, where they’ll now compete March 3-4 at the UW Kohl Center in Madison.
“It’s a process,” said Amrhein, who now has 41 wrestlers in his program. “We have such amazing coaches and all the staff here is incredible. You look at the stands here going wild and it’s a whole community that came together to help build this.
“And we want to be a place where your high-level wrestlers come to Waukesha and stay in Waukesha to wrestle for us and do things like this. And that’s something we’ve been building.”
West senior Xavier Guerrero, who notched a pair of wins Tuesday night and improved his season-record to 50-3, agreed with Amrhein.
“This is all really crazy,” said Guerrero, a four-year varsity performer. “We worked so hard at every practice. Everyone pushes each other and this has been the goal since the beginning of the year.
“We were all saying, ‘We’re going to team state. We’re winning team state.’ We always just had self-belief. We were always believing we could do it.”
There’s a quote from Thomas Jefferson on West’s wrestling website that reads: “I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.”
Well, Amrhein insists few work harder than his team. And good fortune has certainly followed. Last season, Xavier Guerrero, younger brother Isaiah Guerrero and junior Xander Koukkenen all qualified for individual state. This time around, the Wolverines will be bringing their entire team to Madison.
“It's just a testament to these kids that have been wrestling so flipping hard,” Amrhein said. “In the offseason, they bought into what the coaches were saying and it’s paying off now.”
It certainly paid off against a terrific Pewaukee team, as the Wolverines built an insurmountable 41-9 lead with four matches left and waltzed home.
West’s Will Blaszkowski opened with a 3-1 win at 220 pounds, then heavyweight Gunnar Hanson received a forfeit that gave the Wolverines a 9-0 lead.
West freshman Bryan Rivera earned a hard-fought pin of Pewaukee freshman Henry Gaschler in 4:58 and the lead grew to 15-0. Pewaukee’s Dylan Boel answered with a pin at 113 to pull the Pirates within 15-6 and temporarily stop the bleeding.
But West won the next four matches to take total control of the match.
“Our middle is a strong point in our lineup,” Xavier Guerrero said. “And it was really important to extend our lead right there.”
The Wolverines did exactly that.
First, 120-pound junior Trevor Moss won by technical fall, 19-3, to push the Wolverines’ lead to 20-6.
West freshman Tyr Colque followed with a pin of Pewaukee’s Brody Seese in 1:29 and the Wolverines’ advantage grew to 266.
West senior Alex Ounkham pinned Pewaukee freshman Brett Kaschel in just 25 seconds at 132. Then Xavier Guerrero pinned junior Tyler Majeskie in 1:13 at 138 and West’s lead ballooned to 38-6.
“We knew we had the hammers right there to take advantage of that and they just got it done,” Amrhein said. “You never know at this level. Anything can happen ... and we just had to take care of our business there and start racking up the points.”
The Pirates — needing to win out — held on momentarily when Jacob Bruner notched a 2-1 decision at 145 that pulled Pewaukee within 38-9. But West’s Koukkenen followed with an 8-3 win at 152 over Pewaukee’s Konnor Tubin to make it 41-9 and end any hopes of a Pirates’ comeback.
Pewaukee won three of the final four matches, but the outcome had already been determined.
Now, West is off to team state for the first time in more than a quarter century — and their goals will certainly be lofty.
“We’re not going there to just take part,” Xavier Guerrero said. “We’re going there to take over. That’s the plan.”
SEMIFINALS
■ Pewaukee 42, Waukesha North 28 — The Pirates got pins from Dylan Boel (113), Brody Seese (126), Konnor Tubin (152), Caleb Cady (160) and Bryce Weinandt (170) and prevailed. Pewaukee also got wins from Peyton Bruner (195), Henry Gaschler (106) and Jacob Bruner (145).
■ Waukesha West 42, Brookfield East 30 — The Wolverines got pins from Will Blaszkowski (195), Nelson Luecke (220), Bryan Rivera (113), Tyr Colque (126) and Xavier Guerrero (138) and toppled the Spartans. West also received a pair of forfeits and Trevor Moss won by decision at 120 pounds.