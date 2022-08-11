Augustyn takes charge of Lancers

BROOKFIELD — During one episode of the ultra-popular television show “Seinfeld,” a neurotic, paranoid, insecure George Costanza erupts when his worlds are about to collide.
“If Relationship George walks through this door, he will kill Independent George,” Costanza proclaimed! “A George, divided against itself, cannot stand.”
When Sean Augustyn’s worlds recently collided, the results were far more enjoyable.
Augustyn, the girls basketball coach at Washburn the past six years, applied for an opening in the science department at Brookfield Central last month. Just days later, Mallory Liebl stepped down after eight years as the Lancers’ girls basketball coach.
Suddenly, Augustyn found himself interviewing for two jobs instead of one. And when he aced both tests — a very un-Costanza-like achievement — Augustyn was suddenly the Lancers’ new coach and a teacher in the building.
Augustyn’s hiring was approved at a school board meeting Tuesday night.
“Call it dumb luck or maybe the stars just aligned,” Central athletic director Don Kurth said. “But we feel really lucky to add Sean. He has a lot of passion, passion that came through during the interview. We were all really impressed with him.”
The 30-year-old Augustyn, who played collegiately at Northland College in Ashland, was thrilled to take over one of the state’s marquee programs.
Dan Wandrey, now the Lancers’ boys coach, led Central to five Greater Metro Conference titles and two trips to the Division 1 state tournament during his 16 years as the girls coach. Liebl then won 63.8% of her games and led Central to four second place finishes in the GMC during her eight-year stint.
“Having the opportunity to be part of an established program and share a gym with Coach Wandrey is really exciting,” Augustyn said. “When I first applied for the Science opening, I never saw this coming. I’m just really excited for the opportunity.”
There’s a lot to be excited about for both sides.
The 6-foot-6 Augustyn attended Winnebago Lutheran High School, then played collegiately at Northland. It was there he met Lily Sandstrom — a 2010 Brookfield Central graduate and Augustyn’s future wife.
When the couple finished at Northland, both got teaching jobs in the Washburn school district. Sandstrom, a former Lancers’ basketball player, then coached Washburn’s varsity for two seasons. And when Sandstrom stepped away, Augustyn took over in the fall of 2016.
“I’m a high energy, passionate guy,” Augustyn said. “And I’d like to think you’ll see that in my teams.”
That was certainly the case at Washburn, where Augustyn’s first two teams won back-to-back Indianhead Conference titles and went 41-7 overall. That marked the first time in 13 years the Castle Guards won a conference title.
“Those were really good teams,” Augustyn said. “We had a lot of fun.”
Washburn struggled the last four seasons, going 19-52 overall (.268). Augustyn went young last season, though, and was optimistic the Castle Guards were set to turn the corner.
Instead, Augustyn was playing golf last month when Lily sent him a link for the Science opening at Brookfield Central. Little did Augustyn know, he’d soon be the Lancers’ new girls basketball coach and have a job teaching marine biology, chemistry and ecology at Brookfield Central.
Augustyn got the good news shortly after his interview ended while he was dining with several of Lily’s family members in Brookfield.
“They’re all really happy because we’ll be closer,” said Augustyn, who along with Lily has a 2-year-old daughter, Brooke. “And we’re both really excited, too. It’s been a whirlwind.”
Augustyn certainly comes from basketball royalty. Augustyn’s grandfather, Paul, was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1995. Paul coached for 30 years — primarily in the northern part of the state — and was best known for taking tiny Glidden to the Class C state tournament in 1985.
“From what I was told, it was very Hoosiers-esque,” Augustyn said of the Glidden team his grandfather coached.
Brookfield Central, of course, will never have to be the little engine that could. The Lancers have an established program, a terrific booster club and passionate leaders at the youth level.
“No offense to Washburn, but I’m excited to see what he can do here with greater resources,” Kurth said of Augustyn. “We’ll get him connected there really quickly and I’d like to think we have things in place to have an elite program.”
Augustyn said his Lancers will play up-tempo and they’ll play almost exclusively man-to-man defense. He also believes everything is in place for Central to continue the winning ways Wandrey started and Liebl continued.
“They’ve had a lot of success and we’ll certainly look to add to it,” Augustyn said. “I think being in the building every day, seeing the kids at school and making connections sets a good foundation. And then we’ll try carrying that over to the basketball court.”