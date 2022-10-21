BROOKFIELD — Replacing a player like Mckenna Wucherer is an impossible task. But Brookfield Central showed Thursday evening when it utilizes all of its hitting options and keeps the pressure on the defense, it can be a dangerous force.
The sixth-seeded Lancers, coming off their first state appearance, went back to what worked best in a dominant fourth set after a game No. 11-seeded Cedarburg side staved off a sweep, passing their first test with a 2517, 27-25, 24-26, 25-13 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal girls volleyball match.
“I think the fourth we understood that we had a lot of good things going for us early on,” BC coach Tiffany Voge said. “Let’s make sure we spread our offense and not just rely heavily on one or two hitters. We’ve got six that are capable, and then make sure we take care of things on our end from the service line — one at a time, two at a time, three at a time and go on a roll. It can’t be a one-and-done.”
There were plenty of runs to be had for the Lancers (2717), especially in the fourth set when senior libero Riley Angst had four aces alone, including two during a 7-0 spurt that gave Central a 103 advantage. She was later behind the service line for a 6-0 run, as a young Bulldogs (8-28) team couldn’t carry over the momentum from their dramatic third-set victory.
“That’s something that’s hard for young players to try to capitalize on and really feel and get used to that and take charge of that momentum and keep it moving forward,” Cedarburg coach Kendall Becker said. “It’s tough for younger players to learn how to really do that and be confident doing that. Those errors kind of trickled in at the wrong times and made it hard.”
The Lancers led for much of the opening set, ultimately taking it 25-17. But the following two games were nip and tuck.
Cedarburg got out to a 6-2 lead in the second thanks in part to a pair of kills and a half-block from senior Kathryn Peterson. It matched that lead at 18-14 when sophomore Sarah Helm put away an overpass, but Central reeled off six of the next seven points, going up 20-19 on a kill by senior Claire Purtell.
It was a white-knuckle ride from there. The Bulldogs regained the lead and had set point at 24-23 following an error, but BC freshman Molly Daugherty and Purtell came up with backto- back blocks, after a kill by Daugherty, a Cedarburg error gave the hosts a two sets to none lead.
“Just a few errors that stopped the momentum when we really needed it,” Becker said.
Nevertheless, the Bulldogs responded with another hot start to set No. 3.
They built a 10-3 edge with junior Jae Fitting behind the service line, but again, the Lancers began to chip away. They battled back to tie it at 14-14 but could never get over the hump. A block by senior Kate Sutton once again evened things up at 22-22, and the two teams would go back and forth until a stuff at the net by junior Casey Wills ended that trend — and along with it, the third set.
“We changed up our defense a week and a half ago, specifically for this team, and on offense we knew if they started blocking us that we’ve been practicing different shots for the past week on them, and it showed,” Becker said. “We had a lot of balls put down and rolls and tips that really worked in our favor.”
It was the rolls and tips that got the Lancers out of rhythm during the middle portion of the match.
“We decided to pull out these roll shots and try some different things that we didn’t need to do and stick to our strengths, and that’s what we chose to do in the fourth set,” Voge said.
Leading that charge was sophomore outside Emma Koceja, who finished with a team-high 11 kills.
“She sees the court very well,” Voge said. “She sees what’s in front of her — isn’t afraid to go high hands, isn’t afraid to go seams and tool blocks, things like that.”
With only two returning players from last year’s varsity team, Becker was pleased with the growth her players displayed as the season progressed. Cedarburg graduates just three seniors — Peterson, middle blocker Natalie Fernald and setter Evelyn Jones.
“Tonight proved that they put in the work,” Becker said. “They made so many gains and made so much progress that we were able to take a really good Brookfield Central team to four and take a good step. We knew they were a good team and we were a young team, but overall the girls did great.”
After reaching the state semifinals last year, Brookfield Central hopes another magical run awaits. But the Lancers will likely be underdogs the rest of the way, as they travel to take on third-seeded Arrowhead in Saturday’s regional final.
“We’ve got some film so we’ll go ahead and get to work on that and give them a run for their money,” Voge said.