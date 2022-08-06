WAUKESHA — Having spent roughly five decades coaching football and entering his 45th season leading Catholic Memorial, Bill Young has every single detail on-lock.
But every season presents new challenges. One of the most apparent after a quick glance at the Crusaders roster? The lack of a “Fox.”
Dating back to 2016, there was either Luke Fox or Rory Fox on the quarterback depth chart. Both off to play baseball collegiately at the Division I level, all those two did was combine to win four state championships, most recently last fall when Catholic Memorial claimed its second WIAA Division 4 title in three years.
Next year, a Fox will be back — the son of 2018 Catholic Memorial Hall of Fame inductee, Peter Fox. But for now, the signal caller role is up for grabs.
“The quarterback battle we have going on, (senior) Isaiah Nathaniel and then (sophomore) MJ Mitchell was our third quarterback last year,” Young said. “We’ll get a better feel when we scrimmage next week.
“The big thing for us is to line up with the same kids week in and week out and keep getting better. We’ve done nothing as a team like no one has. The most important game is always the next one on the schedule.”
And for the Crusaders, the early portion of that schedule is nothing short of a gauntlet, including two defending state champions in their own right.
“We start out with our opening game at Franklin, the Division 1 state champs,” Young said. “That’s an outstanding football program. We’re going to play against Marquette. They always have great tradition. Milwaukee Lutheran starts the conference season, and our fourth game of the year is an outstanding Pewaukee team, so we have four huge games right off the get-go.”
The Parkland Conference produced a pair of state champs in 2021, with the Pirates claiming the gold ball in Division 3. After going through some growing pains in their first year transitioning from the Classic 8, the Crusaders went a perfect 14-0 last season, including a 7-0 ledger against Parkland opponents.
“It’s a good fit for us right now,” Young said. “Playing quality nonconference opponents right off the bat will only make us better.
“We had an outstanding senior group that graduated led by Rory Fox, Charlie Jarvis, Adam Boehm, Milo Stephens, Langston Latham — just a tremendous senior group.”
For as strong as that class of 2022 was, Catholic Memorial still returns eight players that received some form of all-conference recognition last season. That includes in the defensive secondary.
“We’ve got two guys that are pretty good corners,” Young said. “(Junior) Corey Smith, the running back, he’s such a good athlete — we’re going to play him on defense, too. Josh Bailey one of our seniors had a great offseason. Eddie Jones who’s a kid that had spectacular track season as a sophomore. He’s the fastest kid in the building, (Junior) Josh Oechsner is our strong safety and (sophomore) Marvaneous Butler-Brown is our free safety. I’m excited about his football intelligence. He plays really well for a young kid.”
Senior AJ Vranek, a first-team all-conference pick at outside linebacker, is the team’s returning leading tackler. He’s part of a talented linebacker corps that also includes seniors Tyree Harper and Keith Williams, both of whom also garnered first team All-Parkland nods.
“(Senior) Justin Surma is going to be one of our nickels,” Young said. “AJ Vranek is a really hard worker. His football intelligence is really strong for us, and then (senior) Tanner Smart, we’re teaching him right now to play either Mike or Will, and then Tyree Harper was an all-conference player for us last year and Matt Miklosy is a junior. He’s got a really good feel about the game. He’s probably the most versatile guy. He can play in three different spots depending on the opponent.”
Williams, also honorable mention all-conference at tight end, can play Sam linebacker, defensive end or the overhang position defensively.
“He gives us a lot of versatility in what we want to do,” Young said.
On the defensive line, Young said the Crusaders will rotate between Williams, juniors Donovan Harbour, Carl Pevey and Isaiah Boehm, and senior Jayden Smith. Pevey was also first team all-conference as a sophomore, while Harbour was all-region on the offensive line.
“It gives us the versatility to be able to play five guys in three spots,” Young said.
On offense, CMH lost three starters on the offensive line but still has plenty of talent at the skill positions.
That includes senior receiver Bennett McCormick, also a basketball standout who caught 28 passes for over 400 yards and five touchdowns last season. “He was an all-conference player last year,” Young said. “He tracks the ball really well.”
The aforementioned Corey Smith led the Crusaders in rushing last season, piling up over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’ll split time in the backfield with senior PJ Reynolds, who went over 500 yards on the ground as a junior.
“Corey is a very explosive, quick player,” Young said. “PJ is shifty but a lot bigger, so he’s small and compact. He’s a really good football player.”
Along with Williams at tight end, Young will mix and match Surma, Vranek and Miklosy at the Y position, while seniors Jimmy Sheahan and Josh Bailey will play at the X and senior Mason McCabe will also work at receiver. Sheahan will also punt and possibly kick for the Crusaders.
Across the offensive line, junior John Schwaab, senior Nathan Lott, Harbour, junior Jae’Shaun Thomas and sophomore Owen Strebig will make up the starting five.
“We’re very young and we’ll have our struggles but our coaches are doing well with them,” Young said of the offensive line.
Like two years ago, the Crusaders are young but don’t figure to go through as many growing pains with more returning talent. So once again, the expectations will be high as Young looks to add to one of the greatest coaching legacies in state history.
“The kids have worked really hard all winter long and spring and summer,” Young said. “It’s a new challenge for us. The record for this team is 0-0 right now. We’ve got to get better every day.”
2022 Schedule
(All home games at Schneider Stadium)
*Week 1 (Aug. 19): at Franklin, 7 p.m.
*Week 2 (Aug. 26): at Marquette (Hart Park), 7 p.m.
Week 3 (Sept. 2): at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Week 4 (Sept. 9): vs. Pewaukee, 7 p.m.
Week 5 (Sept. 16):vs. Wauwatosa East, 7 p.m.
Week 6 (Sept. 23): at New Berlin West, 7 p.m.
Week 7 (Sept. 30): vs. Pius, 7 p.m.
Week 8 (Oct. 7): at New Berlin Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Week 9 (Oct. 14): vs. Wauwatosa West, 7 p.m.
*nonconference
At a glance
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS Junior RB Corey Smith, senior WR Bennett McCormick, junior OL Donovan Harbour, junior TE/OLB Keith Williams, senior OLB AJ Vranak, junior DL Carl Pevey, senior ILB Tyree Harper, junior DB Josh Oechsner
PROMISING NEWCOMERS Senior QB Isaiah Nathaniel, sophomore QB MJ Mitchell, sophomore DB Marvaneous Butler-Brown, sophomore OL Owen Strebig, junior LB Matt Miklosy
KEY PERSONNEL LOSSES QB Rory Fox, RB OB Allen, TE Matt Conrad, OL Morgan McKnight, OL Josiah Nathaniel, DE Adam Boehm, DL Milo Stephens, ILB Langston Latham, DB Marvell Lee 2021
RECORD 14-0 overall, 7-0 conference (1st)