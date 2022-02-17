WAUKESHA — How Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships play out is anyone’s guess. But either side of the argument has plenty of ammunition to back up their prediction.
Arrowhead enters with the No. 1 ranking in the state and won the sectional competition at Waukesha South — the same location as the upcoming 98th annual season-ending meet.
Right behind the Warhawks is Brookfield Central/East, who battled them to a tie in a dual meet a few weeks ago and weren’t far off in the South sectional last Saturday. In fact, after scoring out the state meet based on seeds, it would be the Barracudas favored to win it all.
Throw in the usual Madison-area powers along with sixth-ranked Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine/Pewaukee, and spectators should be treated to a doozy of an afternoon from the Waukesha South Natatorium.
“Arrowhead in particular has been a formidable opponent this season,” Brookfield coach Van Donkersgoed said. “We tied in our dual meet with them. I think the team enjoys racing them and I think the competition makes both teams succeed at a very high level.” Arrowhead coach Norma Balogh, who saw his team finish third at last year’s state championships, shared that sentiment.
Our team has welcomed the great competition with Brookfield,” Balogh said. “They were our last dual meet of this season. We had several really close races … Then we battled for titles at both conference and sectionals. The number of swims got leaner and leaner with each sequential meet. We certainly recognized the additional challenge we’d face by losing some of our depth, but the boys buckled down and really competed well.”
‘Arrowhead’ and ‘Depth’ tend to go hand-in-hand, and this season is no exception. The Warhawks advanced 15 entrants from sectionals, although they lost three of the allowable 18 for the state meet.
“This will be our leanest roster yet and toughest challenge, not only with Brookfield, but several other really strong teams,” Balogh said.
All three of Arrowhead’s relays (200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 free) are in the final heat, but none are seeded better than fifth. As far as individual swims go, junior Lance Johnson features the fastest qualifying time in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. He was third in the 200 IM last season. Junior Tyler Hansen (4th) and sophomore Anakin Fischer (7th) are each in the final heat of the 200 free. Hansen is also the No. 3 qualifier in the 500 free, while Fischer is fourth.
Fischer happens to be the only Warhawk swimming in four events, as the six-time state champions hope an advantage in the fatigue department pays off in the end. But Balogh also understands that being ranked No. 1 doesn’t necessarily factor in every data point from teams across the state.
“We really do have a lot of depth,” Balogh said. “The challenging side of a strong, deep team is being sure to create a situation for each athlete to be able to step up and channel that last gear that really brings out their best. Sometimes it’s hard to fabricate that and, as a coach, you can’t help but wonder if perhaps there is a little more speed left in there.
“We really tried hard to move the guys around and explore different events/ relay combinations throughout the season to find this team’s best lineup while highlighting each individual’s strengths. Hopefully we found what we needed to be competitive this weekend.”
There are four reigning state champs from the area, three of which competed on the winning 200 medley relay last season. For WNKMP, seniors Andrew Herman and Drew Millette, and junior Tyler Hartmann are back from that relay, with junior Gavyn Bowen stepping in for the graduated Cory Michalek.
“Gavyn has stepped up very well,” WNKMP coach Kyle Bedalov said. “He has been able to accept the role as the anchor for both the medley and short free relays.”
The Northstars, who have 11 entrees, were third at sectionals in the 200 medley relay — they’re seeded fourth at state — and will also compete in the final heat of the 200 free relay.
“This past weekend worked out pretty well for us,” Bedalov said. “Of course, you would like to always be in the fastest heats of events, but we like where things turned out for our non-rested kids as we head into this weekend. We did what we needed to do to get to this week.”
WNKMP, who was fourth at state last season, also hopes to snag a few points in the 1-meter dive. Senior Julius Krumenacher had the seventh-best qualifying performance, and junior Andrew Ecoff also got out of the South sectional.
As it stands, the Northstars are slated to crack the top 10 in the team standings.
“I think it is great that Andrew Ecoff made it to state in diving in his first year competing,” Bedalov said. “That is all due to Julius Krumenacher getting him to come out for the team. The other three (Herman, Hartmann, Millette) have four-event days and we have been working towards this for the past 14 weeks.”
Muskego junior Ryan Slonac has the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 200 IM and is also in the final heat of the 100 back, as is freshman teammate Carter Jewell in the 100 breast. In Friday’s Division 2 state meet, Brookfield Academy junior Adrian Bellido has the second-fastest qualifying time in both the 100 fly and 50 free.
Then there are the Barracudas.
Since joining forces as a co-op, Brookfield has yet to win a state championship. Central won titles in 1994 and 1995, while East was runner-up both times before claiming gold in 1996 and 1999.
Senior Michael Long hopes to help lead the city back to the promised land. The defending state champ in the 100 backstroke, Long is seeded only behind junior teammate Stuart Seymour in the event and also boasts the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 200 free, a race he placed third in last winter and fourth the year before.
Brookfield is also the fastest qualifier in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
“Our individual qualifiers are very seasoned racers,” Donkersgoed said. “What’s exciting is we also have a sophomore (Thomas Bergin) and junior (Seymour) in that group. Of note, we have a freshman (Caleb Smith) who will be contributing in relay events. I think the experience, combined with a very strong group of leaders, will bode well.”
That’s not to mention senior Brady Miller, who was second in the 100 breaststroke last season and seeded fourth this time around. Other Barracuda swimmers in the final heat of their respective races are Bergin in the 50 free (4th) and Seymour in the 100 butterfly (2nd).
Now it’s time to see how the cookie crumbles for Brookfield Central/East, who can also expect heavy resistance from state powers like Middleton, Homestead, Madison West and defending state champion Sun Prairie, among others.
“I believe the math shapes up to be very close between us, Arrowhead, and Middleton for the title,” Donkersgoed said. “It will be a nailbiter. We’ve focused our season on this meet and I know the team’s goal is that that focus pays off.”