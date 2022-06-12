WAUKESHA — Arrowhead and Menomonee Falls have been to the mountain top before. But one of them wasn’t expected to be much of a factor this season.
Especially considering the path it would have to take.
Yes, the Phoenix reached state last season, advancing to the semifinals before bowing out to eventual state champion Sun Prairie. But they would lose eight of their 10 starters to graduation, thus leaving some major uncertainly in regards to what Falls had at its disposal in 2022.
“That first game at Hamilton … it’s early April, just no experience under our belt,” Falls coach Tim Gotzler said. “We were still figuring out who our guys were. It was kind of find a plan as we build it. But as we got deeper into the season and got into our system a little bit more, we started seeing the fruits of that labor a little bit.”
That they did, as the Phoenix (20-7) have rode a 10-game winning streak straight into a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 State Baseball Tournament, including a shocking 9-3 upset of top-ranked Whitefish Bay in the sectional final.
“We were the underdog and weren’t supposed to win,” Gotzler said. “The pressure was all on them. A big key was what we did against Tosa East in our first game. Their pitcher is a first team all-conference guy. It was the third time we saw him. To chase him in the third inning and run rule them built a tremendous amount of confidence.
“We had our pitching set up in a manner exactly how it played out in our heads, Whitefish Bay is as potent of an offense as you’re going to find in the state, not only in the state, maybe in the last five years. But at the same time we played a Sun Prairie team in the semifinals last year that had nine college baseball players. As long as we pitched and played defense, we knew we had a chance.”
Falls also eked out an eight-inning victory over Germantown in the regional final to keep its season alive. Gotzler said his team took its lumps early, including in the aforementioned Hamilton game, as the Phoenix started 10-7. But they stayed the course and became accustomed to the rigors of the GMC, finishing third in the standings behind Brookfield Central and Marquette.
“We see great pitching and really high-quality baseball all year in the Greater Metro,” Gotzler said. “That allows us to be prepared for postseason pitching, seeing this is what high-level varsity pitching looks like. If we’re going to make a run at this thing, we have to learn how to beat these guys.”
The Phoenix have a balanced offensive attack, with five players hitting north of .300. Senior outfielder Caden Wilson is slugging .585 with three homers, while senior catcher Evan Falkner is hitting .346 with a team-high 24 RBIs. Junior Zach Wolfram has been counted on as the team ace, going 8-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 innings of work.
Falls, who won back-toback summer baseball titles in 2015 and 2016, was given the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Westosha Central (21-4) in Tuesday morning’s quarterfinal. The Falcons are making their first state appearance since winning it all in 2002.
Westosha Central finished runner-up in the Southern Lakes Conference and won each of its three postseason games by one run after losing back-to-back games to close the regular season.
“They’ve faced some very quality opponents,” Gotzler said. “They have some college- bound kids. It’s a good matchup. Every team that’s there is good. Bay Port was runner-up last year. Greendale is a conference champion. There are no bad teams or average teams to get through.
“Westosha plays in a good conference. They’re a really great team. They’ve got a complete lineup. They have a deep pitching staff. They’re deserving of being the home team here. We’re excited to get out there.”
While the eight remaining teams in Division 1 have no doubt earned their way to Fox Cities Stadium, there are some noticeable absences, which Arrowhead coach Nick Brengosz believes makes it a wide-open field. Aforementioned teams like Whitefish Bay, Brookfield Central, Marquette, Kimberly and Franklin were all eliminated in the sectional round, while Bay Port, a No. 7 seed in its sectional, found a way through.
“The 3-8 seeds especially, I think there’s a ton of parity there,” Brengosz said. “I think there are some low-seeded teams that could give Sun Prairie and Eau Claire North some challenges. You look at every matchup and if the lower seed won that game, I wouldn’t be shocked.”
The third-seeded Warhawks (20-6), of course, would prefer to avoid such a fate in the quarterfinals when they play No. 6 Milton (21-7) Tuesday afternoon.
The expectations were certainly there for Arrowhead to reach state for the 12th time in program history, having won summer titles in 1979 and 2009. It made good on those, dropping just one game in conference play en route to winning the Classic 8 before riding its pitching and defense through sectional play, where it blanked Hartford and Beaver Dam.
“That’s certainly not unfamiliar territory at Arrowhead, making sure we can measure up to the bar,” Brengosz said. “It certainly helps that we were led by an experienced group. “In that first game against Hartford, of our 10 starters, nine were returning players, You never know how it’s going to shake out, but we knew we had a lot coming back.”
Junior second baseman Connor Olson was the only newcomer to the starting nine and is one of eight Warhawks hitting above .300 this season. Leading that group is senior outfielder James Duncan, who is batting .387, while junior shortstop Ethan Hindle (.377 AVG, 6 HRs, 29 RBIs) and senior infielder/ pitcher JJ Vargas (.381 AVG, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs) have been the top producers in Arrowhead’s lineup.
The pitching numbers are arguably even more impressive.
Senior Mason Buss has been a lights-out ace for the Warhawks, going 7-0 with a 0.48 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 44 innings. But Brengosz highlighted four different arms that have been crucial to Arrowhead’s success. Vargas is 6-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 60 punch-outs, while junior Arik Egerbrecht and senior Michael Carpenter have also thrown north of 25 innings this season and done so impressively.
“In 2016 when I was a varsity assistant we had Ryan Schmitt going to Illinois and Nate Brown who went to Florida,” Brengosz said. “I would argue those guys (Buss and Vargas) are just as dominant, at least at a high school setting. Any time they’re on the mound we feel we won’t lose it. They’re not going to give anything away. The defensive piece, maybe that’s been a little bit of a struggle during the season, but for the most part it’s been pretty consistent.”
The Red Hawks got a mini-tour of the Classic 8 during their postseason run, edging Waukesha North, Kettle Moraine and Mukwonago by one run each to reach state for the first time in program history. Senior shortstop Gavin Kilen leads Milton with a .459 batting average to go with two HRs and 16 RBIs, while sophomore infielder Jordan Bundy has driven in a team-high 30 runs. On the rubber, senior ace Michael Birkhimer is 5-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.
“(Kilen) is going to Louisville and their catcher (senior Alec Campbell) is going to Winona State,” Brengosz said. “They’re very well coached. We lost to them in 2019 in the tournament. I haven’t forgotten that game. They’re going to do the little things well and have good pitching. They’re kind of a mirror image of us. They make teams put the ball in play to beat them. It’s going to be a challenge.”
With a win, Menomonee Falls would play either top-seeded Sun Prairie (26-3) or No. 8 Bay Port (19-9), while No. 7 Greendale (20-9) and No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial (24-2) play for the right to face either Arrowhead or Milton in Tuesday evening’s semifinal round. The war of attrition will conclude Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Division 1 championship game.
“We’re going to make it an experience,” Gotzler said. “Baseball is obviously the reason we’re there, but to be back to the traditional setting to where you have to win two on that Tuesday … you’re potentially there for three-plus days. It’s a College World Series-type feel.”