BURLINGTON — The motto of the Waukesha South boys’ basketball team this season has been “From the bottom up.”
And the energy and all-for-one attitude that maxim implies helped the Blackshirts earn their first Classic 8 Conference title since 2006 and now has them just one step away from just the second WIAA state tournament berth in program history.
South (22-5) got two big baskets from senior forward Brady Henes in overtime and then withstood one last three-point attempt from Classic 8 rival Mukwonago (17-10) at the buzzer to win, 45-43, a WIAA sectional semifinal Thursday night in Burlington.
The victory landed the Blackshirts a WIAA sectional final berth Saturday against Southeast Conference co-champion Racine Case, which beat Franklin Thursday for its slot in the final.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
A state tournament berth will be on the line.
The only other time South has been at state was in 1999, with all-time school scoring leader Julian Swartz leading the way. Swartz was in the house at Burlington cheering the Blackshirts on.
South’s victory over Mukwonago was the second thriller in as many tries for the two teams, as the Indians had held off the Blackshirts in triple OT back on Feb. 24. The Blackshirts had won the first match-up back in January.
So the toughness of the sectional game was hardly unexpected, said Henes.
“They’re always competitive with us,” said Henes, who finished with eight points, “but we knew if we did what we had to do that we would win.”
South coach Bo Richter was proud that his team did just that as he felt it overcame a coaching error on his part at the end of regulation as the Blackshirts nursed a 40-37 lead with 13 seconds left.
Mukwonago missed a front end of the bonus and then fouled to get the ball back. A South player then missed the front end of the bonus too. After two timeouts by Mukwonago coach Steve Pollnow, Mukwonago made its last try with just 5.2 seconds left.
The ball got into the hands of senior guard Joey Jendusa who tried to launch a three-pointer from the right wing but got fouled with just 1.7 seconds left. Showing no signs of the pressure that had to be affecting him, Jendusa calmly sank all three free throws to tie the score.
South got off a long shot at the buzzer but the two squads’ second overtime game in as many tries was now on.
“I messed up there at the end of regulation,” said Richter. “I should have had the guys foul earlier (before a three-pointer could be attempted). It was my mistake, but I was so happy the guys were able to overcome the adversity.”
“That was just amazing by Joey,” said Indians coach Steve Pollnow. “He had missed one just a minute earlier and then he went up there and sank them all as if no one was in the room.”
But if South was bothered by Jendusa’s dramatics, it did not show.
Henes calmly drained a jump shot from the wing at the 3:36 mark of the overtime period to give South a 42-40 lead. Jendusa (team high 14 points) then came back for a lay-up to tie the score at the 3:03 mark.
South, which was just four of eight from the foul line on the night, missed another front-end a few moments later before Mukwonago senior forward Aidan Gilson-Calderon split a pair of charity tosses with 1:20 to go to give the Indians a 43-42 lead.
But the Blackshirts kept coming. They turned the ball over on their next possession, but with the game on the line forced an overand- back out of Mukwonago to get the ball back with 39 seconds left.
South had been largely flummoxed by the Indians’ tenacious 1-2-2 zone defense most of the night, but on the subsequent possession Blackshirt all-star junior guard Tyran Cook (11 points) found a seam in the lane and dished a perfect pass to Henes who cashed the lay-up for a 44-43 South lead at the 24-second mark.
“That was a huge bucket,” said Henes. “We just had confidence all game that if we just share the ball good things would happen.”
Mukwonago then missed a three-pointer. It was the story of the Indians’ second half. The Indians hit only one of their first 10 shots in the second session as South, led by 10 points from senior Marshawn Robinson, broke a 20-all tie at the break and twice had leads as great as five points in the second half.
“We talked about our offensive approach,” said Pollnow. “We knew that they would be in shot-block mode all night and that we had to pump fake and work hard to get the ball on the glass (inside).”
After that miss, Blackshirt junior guard Daniel Robinson hit one of two free throws at the 6.5 second mark to push the lead to 45-43.
Mukwonago rushed the ball up quickly, but the three from the wing was wide of the mark as the Blackshirts started to celebrate.
Richter knew his squad had to work for every inch of this victory.
“Mukwonago is a great team,” he said. “They played great and had a great plan. We’re really happy that we don’t have to play them again.”
A discouraged but proud Pollnow would love another crack at the Blackshirts.
“It was a great game,” he said, “but you can only go so far (shooting like we did). We battled and battled but came up just a little short.”
Meanwhile, South will look to make history on Saturday.
“Like we’ve said all season, we’ve started from the bottom up,” said Henes. “Now we’re here. We got here as a team, and we’ll keep going that way too.”