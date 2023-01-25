WAUKESHA — Waukesha South wasn’t perfect from the free-throw line, but the Blackshirts were good enough — even making several misses count.
South turned back a second-half rally and hit 12 free throws after the break to pull away for a 63-51 victory over visiting Muskego in a Classic 8 Conference rematch Tuesday night.
The Blackshirts finished 16 of 24 from the line, while Muskego was 7 of 10, including 3 of 7 in the second half.
“Sixteen to 7, that was the game right there,” Waukesha South coach Bo Richter said. “We made more than they shot.”
Muskego trailed 30-21 at the half, but responded with a 10-1 run to pull even with 14 minutes remaining.
Ethan Czech answered with a 3pointer to put the Blackshirts back in front — a lead they never relinquished, switching back to a 2-3 zone defense that was effective in the first half.
Daniel Robinson scored on a layin to put South up 50-42 with 3:55 left. The Warriors then missed a 3-pointer and the Blackshirts drew three fouls and hit three free throws in a span of five seconds.
Czech was fouled on the ensuing possession. He missed the front end of the bonus, but Tyran Cook corralled the offensive rebound and was fouled.
Cook hit the first of two free throws, but the Blackshirts again grabbed the offensive rebound. Robinson was fouled and hit both free throws to extend the lead to 5342 with 3:07 remaining.
“We’ve got to be better at that. We’ve got to be a little more physical on box outs,” said Muskego coach Kam Cerroni. “Those are miscues you can’t have and win on the road, not in this league.”
The Warriors were forced to foul down the stretch and South scored 9 of its final 11 points from the charity stripe.
“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Cook said of withstanding Muskego’s early second-half spurt. “Me and Daniel have been through these situations plenty of times. We know teams are going to go on runs, but we know that we are capable of winning any game that we play in. Just being in those situations a lot helps us.”
Cook finished with a game-high 21 points for the Blackshirts, who won for the third time in four games to improve to 4-5 in the conference and 7-7 overall, Robinson added 16 points, making 12 of 14 free throws – including 8 of 10 in the second half. Czech added 12 points as South avenged a 71-62 loss at Muskego in mid-December.
“I was really happy with how Ethan Czech played tonight,” Richter said. “Scoring 12 points, but I don’t think that’s enough of a statement with how good he was, deflection-wise, rebounding-wise, and just overall energy. I thought Ethan was probably overall our best player as far as what he got done.”
Louie Schwabe had 21 points to pace Muskego, which lost its second straight after a five-game winning streak. Aiden Krause had 16 points, Ashton Krause 10, and Will Wensink added four to account for all the Warriors scoring.
Muskego, dropped to 6-3 in the Classic 8 and 11-4 overall.
Charlie Mroz hit his second 3pointer of the first half to trigger and 11-3 run that put the Blackshirts in front 26-16. Tommy Korinko also hit a pair from beyond the arc in the first half for South.
The Warriors ran off the first six points of the second half and tied it 31-31, but South responded with a 92 run.
“When they have those runs that they had, you can come back, come back, come back, but after a while you’re going to run out of times or run out of runs,” Cerroni said. “I was so proud of our guys for battling, coming back in the second half, not giving up, not showing any quit.”