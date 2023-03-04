WAUKESHA — Tyran Cook’s night ended better than it started.
Cook — Waukesha South’s boys basketball standout — and teammate Daniel Robinson didn’t start in the Blackshirts’ WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against Janesville Parker Friday for what South coach Bo Richter described as “team matters.”
Cook sat the first five minutes, then made up for lost time.
Cook made six 3-pointers, erupted for 30 points and led South to a thrilling 58-55 win over Parker. The fifth-seeded Blackshirts now travel to fourth-seeded Kenosha Indian Trail for a regional final Saturday at 7 p.m., while the 12th-seeded Vikings ended the year 8-17.
“I was definitely trying to make up for the time I missed,” said Cook, who didn’t leave the game after sitting early. “I was just doing whatever I could to get the win because it’s my senior year and I want to go as far as I can take this team. So I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do.”
South caught an enormous break when Parker junior post JJ Douglas — who averages 17.7 points and 16.0 rebounds per game — sprained his ankle early and played only two minutes. Earlier in the week, Vikings junior forward Sam Bess (12.5 ppg) left the program.
That left Parker all-everything guard Tre Miller (22.6 ppg) — who broke the school scoring record Friday with 1,013 career points — trying to play the Lone Ranger.
“Losing your second and third best players is tough,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “I’m really proud of the other guys for stepping up. But those were tough losses — and if JJ (Douglas) plays, we probably win.”
Richter wasn’t arguing. “We got lucky,” South’s coach said. “We don’t win that game if the big guy (Douglas) is playing. He’s a double-double machine. I think he’s a Division 1 football player. So we caught some breaks.”
While that’s true, South made their own breaks when it mattered most.
The Blackshirts trailed by as many as eight early in the second half and were still down, 52-50, late. After a timeout, though, Cook drilled a left corner 3-pointer to give South a 53-52 lead with 1:25 lead.
That was the Blackshirts’ first lead since 1-0 and they didn’t relinquish it the rest of the way.
“People say I’m not a great shooter and I’m just trying to prove to people I can do anything,” said Cook, who’s scored 30 points or more five times this season. “People have been saying what I can’t do my whole life, but I’m just going to keep working and prove people wrong.”
Robinson — who had 17 points of his own, including 14 in the second half — made 4-of-6 free throws in the final 31.7 seconds as South’s lead fluctuated between one and three points.
Parker had one final chance when Miller was fouled with 1.8 seconds left and the Vikings trailed, 57-54. Miller made the first free throw, then intended to miss the second and hope the Vikings could get a rebound and putback. Instead, Parker was whistled for a lane violation and South escaped.
“I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss,” Richter said. “We did just enough. I’m just happy to get out of here with a win.”
For much of the night, the odds of that didn’t seem great.
South hung around the first five minutes without Cook and Robinson and trailed just 2-1 when they entered. Richter was asked why their punishment was five minutes?
“I just kind of did it by feel,” Richter said. “It could have been a minute, it could have been a half. I don’t know?”
Even after the Blackshirts’ dynamic duo returned, Parker was unfazed and led, 30-25, at halftime.
Miller had 12 of his team-high 20 points in the first half, while junior sharpshooter Kaden Babbitt added 11 of his 14. Cook knocked down 5of-7 3-pointers in the first half and erupted for 17 points, but the rest of the Blackshirts managed just eight points on 3-of-17 shooting.
Parker led, 20-19, with 4 minutes left in the half when it went on an 81 run and surged to a 28-20 advantage. Both Miller and Babbitt knocked down triples in that stretch and the Vikings held a fivepoint edge at the break.
“We never really could get going,” Richter said.
Parker led by as many as eight at 43-35 with 12 minutes left. But South used a 9-1 run and tied the game, 44-44, with 7:20 to play.
Cook had five points during that burst and Robinson had four. The Vikings also went 6 minutes without a field goal as Cook did all he could to slow down Parker’s terrific Miller.
“As good as Cook is offensively — and he’s really good — he’s also a lockdown defender,” Parker’s Bredesen said. “He made things tough for us on the offensive end.”
The Vikings refused to go quietly, though, and used an 8-4 burst to take a 52-48 lead with 2:48 remaining. South senior forward Tommy Korinko answered with a rebound basket, then Cook’s 3-pointer gave the Blackshirts the lead for good.
And for a South team that had an inauspicious beginning, all was well that ended well.
“The start was rough and I was definitely ready to get in and help my teammates get the win,” Cook said. I’m just really proud of my teammates and really happy we got it done.”