WAUKESHA — Waukesha West simply ran out of rallies.
Visiting Waukesha South built an early 17-point lead and then held off the Wolverines down the stretch en route to a 56-51 Classic 8 Conference victory Tuesday night.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a good win,” said South coach Bo Richter, whose team dropped a pair of conference games last week. “I think our guys have been through a lot. Our seniors have seen a lot … I was confident that we could figure something out.”
The Wolverines, who trailed 27-10 with 4:21 left in the half, rallied within 31-29 at the break.
Tyran Cook jammed home an offensive rebound to put the Blackshirts up 49-43 with 5:26 remaining, but Dom Hill hit two free throws to cap an 8-2 run that brought the Wolverines even at 51-51 with 1:29 remaining.
Cook put South back in front 53-51 with a floater from the lane with 41 seconds left. On West’s ensuing possession, Brady Foster missed the front end of the bonus, Cook grabbed the rebound and went the length of the court for a lay-in that made it 55-51.
“He can just score in all aspects of the game,” Richter said of Cook. “We got stops when we needed to down the stretch. And credit our guys for getting those stops. West played a great game, they really did. They did what they had to do to keep it close and they were right there.”
Cook had 21 points and Daniel Robinson 12 to pace the Blackshirts, who improved to 3-2 in the conference and 3-4 overall.
“We’ve been in a similar situation like this,” Cook said. “We’re used to the adversity, the ups and downs. We just know what we have to do. Called a timeout and we got everything right.”
Hill had 25 points and Jake Thomsen 10 for the Wolverines, who dropped to 1-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall with their third consecutive loss.
“We got down too much, too early,” said West coach Don LaValle. “We fought like heck to get back into it. Proud of our fight, but that slow start killed us.”
“We battled back, but our guys were spent,” LaValle said. “If you took a look at our guys at the end, they were done. They were gassed, nothing left in the tank. They did a great job. They left it all out there, but that slow start really hurt.”
South appeared to be in complete control early. The Blackshirts held West without a field goal for more than four minutes in stretch, to open the 17-point lead.
Trey Dunkin scored underneath to put South up 3116 with 3:01 remaining, but the Wolverines went 7 of 7 from the line along with 3-pointers from Hill and Carter LaValle to pull within two at the break.
The Wolverines finally took the lead at 38-37 on Thomsen’s layin, but Robinson answered with a layin and Cook hit a baseline jumper from the right side to put South back in front 41-38.
West battled back to tie it, but couldn’t get over the hump.
“It was that lead they had in the first half that came back to beat us,” Hill said. “In a game that tight, you can’t have room for errors in the beginning it’s the whole game that matters. If we don’t get down 17 at the beginning, it’s a whole different game at the end.” “The effort was there, the energy was there, the passion was there, it was just that first six minutes,” Hill said.
Richter said his team found ways to make defensive plays at crucial times, especially in the closing minutes.
“I’ll have to watch the film to see how good we were with our attention to detail, was it as sound as it needed to be, but we were OK on defense,” Richter said. “Only giving up 51, you’re going to win a lot of games that way.”