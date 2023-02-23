Waukesha County has been the home for boys basketball excellence in recent years.
The county has produced at least one state champion every season since 2019. And the last time there hasn't been a county team in at least one state title game was 2015.
The Greater Metro Conference — with Hall of Fame coaches Andy Cerroni (Hamilton) and Dan Wandrey (Brookfield Central), along with bench wizard Joe Rux (Brookfield East) — has been the state’s premier league the last several seasons. The Classic 8 — led by perennial power Hartland Arrowhead — can match almost anyone in talent and depth.
Pewaukee, out of the Woodland West Conference, is trying to become the first-ever Division 2 school to win three straight state titles. Lake Country Lutheran has played in back-to-back Division 3 state title games, winning the championship last season after finishing second in 2021.
The guess here is at least one county team will be hoisting a gold ball once again next month. And don’t be surprised to see multiple county teams earn trips to state and challenge for a championship.
The WIAA released its seeds on Sunday. And with computers — and not humans — now doing the seeding — there were several head scratchers and an outcry from coaches across the state.
Putting that aside, there are a handful of county teams that seem poised for a postseason run. Here’s a look at four of those schools, plus the matchups for all Waukesha County teams.
Arrowhead
Warhawks coach Craig Haase has led Arrowhead to three state tournaments in his 23 years at the helm, including a state title in 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2017. Amazingly, this could be Haase’s best team.
The Warhawks ran away with the Classic 8 Conference, are 21-2 overall and boast the size and skill most teams can only dream of.
Arrowhead has three elite scorers in senior guard Austin Villarreal (18.6), senior forward and UW-Green Bay recruit Mac Wrecke (16.9) and junior guard Bennett Basich (16.3). Junior big men Jace Gilbert (11.1) and Garrett Sexton are both a load inside.
“We’re playing well and we have a lot of options,” said Haase, who notched his 400th career win Tuesday. “The key for us is how hard we defend. And when we defend super hard, we’re really a good team because do have a lot of options.”
Arrowhead received the No. 1 seed in the state’s toughest sectional, one that includes three of the top four teams in Division 1 and four of the top eight. Overall, 11 of the 18 teams in the sectional have won at least two-thirds of their games.
The Warhawks could face fourth-ranked Hamilton in a sectional semifinal, and No. 2 Middleton in a sectional final just to earn a trip to Madison. But Arrowhead is battletested and could be ready for a memorable month of March.
“I think we’re in a good spot because we have been challenged down the stretch,” Haase said. “And we can play a variety of ways. We have more options than we’ve had the last couple of years.”
Hamilton
The Chargers join Arrowhead in the “Sectional of Death.”
But if you’re looking for a sleeper, Hamilton might be your team.
The Chargers — ranked No. 4 in the latest Division 1 poll — inexplicably received the No. 5 seed in their own sectional. While Hamilton coach Andy Cerroni says the seeding process “needs a human element,” he’s trying to take the high road after being slighted in the seeding process.
“Just having the computers do this isn’t the answer,” Cerroni said of the seeds. “But we’re not going to cry about that. We’re just going to try and beat whoever they put in front of us.”
That hasn’t been a problem for Hamilton most of the year. The Chargers are 18-5 overall, have won 10 of 11, and can clinch a share of the Greater Metro Conference Thursday night with a win at slumping Brookfield Central.
The Chargers have one of the state’s elite scorers in senior guard Luther Smith, who’s averaging a county-best 27.2 points per game. Smith has eclipsed 30 points on 10 occasions, highlighted by a 44point effort against Brookfield Central last month.
Hamilton is much more than the “Smith Show,” though, as it proved during a 61-47 win over Kettle Moraine Tuesday night in which Smith didn’t play.
Senior forward Cam Bratzke (13.2 ppg) is a deadly outside shooter and solid all-around player. But the “X” factor could be junior guard Aidan Konop, who sat out the first two months of the year, returned in late-January and has given the Chargers a spark on both ends of the floor.
Hamilton’s path to state is littered with land mines. But few teams across the state are as explosive as Hamilton.
“I just want to extend our season as long as I can because I love these guys so much,” Cerroni said. “And I think we can do that. It’s a really, really good group.”
Pewaukee
Last year, the Pirates joined Kimberly (1994-95) as the only Division 2 teams in state history to win back-to-back titles. This year, Pewaukee can become the first D2 school to three-peat.
While the Pirates’ two championship teams were deep and balanced, this year’s group has leaned almost exclusively on the duo of dynamic junior guard Nick Janowski and sensational senior forward Milan Momcilovic.
Janowski, who has several Division 1 offers, averages a team-best 24.7 points per game. Momcilovic, an Iowa State recruit and the state’s top-ranked senior, averages 23.2.
During a 99-95 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science Tuesday, that duo combined for 79 points, highlighted by a career-high of 46 from Janowski.
“We’re different this year,” Pirates coach David Burkemper said recently. “The last two years, we had a lot of guys that could hurt you. This year, we’re certainly leaning more on Nick and Milan.”
That hasn't been a bad thing, though, as the Pirates are 20-2 with both players in the lineup and are the top-ranked team in Division 2.
Pewaukee is in the state’s toughest D2 sectional, one that includes No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran and No. 3 Wauwatosa West. If the Pirates survive that sectional, though, they’ll be enormous favorites against whoever they see at state.
“We’d love to three-peat and make history,” Momcilovic said recently. “And everyone here believes we can do it."
Catholic Memorial
Good luck finding a team in Division 3 that’s faced the type of schedule — and thrived against it — as the Crusaders.
Catholic Memorial (16-7) finished in second place in the brutal Classic 8 Conference. The Crusaders have eight wins against Division 1 teams, five against D2 schools and will now try making a run in Division 3.
“Our non-conference schedule, then playing in the Classic 8, it’s one of best schedules you can have top to bottom,” CMH coach Jeremy McGlothlin said. “It should have us ready to go.”
The Crusaders are also a senior-laden team that’s taken some lumps the last few years, but grown into a force this winter.
Senior guards Bennett McCormick (14.7 ppg) and Braden McGlothlin (12.0) lead the Crusaders in scoring. But CMH has six players averaging at least 7.3 points per game.
“It has been really fun to see these guys come together at the right time,” Jeremy McGlothlin said. “They really don’t care who gets the credit. We’ve had a total buy-in, and that’s tough with high school kids. But that’s a credit to their maturity and it’s why we’ve been able to mesh as a team.”
CMH, gunning for its first trip to state since the 2010 team brought home a championship, must deal with No. 3 Racine St. Catherine’s and No. 6 Thomas More in its sectional. Then again, those teams would also have to deal with the Crusaders.
“I wouldn't want to play them,” Arrowhead coach Craig Haase said of CMH. “They are really, really good … and they’re still getting better.”
Here’s where county teams were seeded and their first round matchups:
DIVISION 1 #1 Arrowhead — will host a regional semifinal March 3 against either #16 West Allis Central or #17 Sun Prairie East.
#1 Kettle Moraine — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against either #16 Kenosha Tremper or #17 Kenosha Bradford.
#3 Muskego — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against #14 Beloit Memorial.
#5 Hamilton — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against #12 Verona.
#5 Waukesha South — will host a regional semifinal on March
3 against #12 Janesville Parker.
#6 Mukwonago — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against #11 Badger.
#7 Brookfield Central — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against #10 Madison Memorial.
#13 Brookfield East — will travel to #4 Oregon for a regional semifinal on March 3.
#14 Oconomowoc — will travel to #3 Waunakee for a regional semifinal on March 3.
#18 Menomonee Falls — will travel to #15 Milwaukee Riverside for a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 28.
DIVISION 2 #1 Pewaukee — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against either #8 South Milwaukee or #9 Milwaukee Bradley Tech.
#4 New Berlin West — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against #5 Milwaukee Bay View.
#5 Waukesha West — will travel to #4 Union Grove for a regional semifinal on March 3.
#7 New Berlin Eisenhower— at #10 Cudahy in a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 28.
#11 Waukesha North — at #6 Milwaukee South in a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 28.
DIVISION 3 #3 Catholic Memorial — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against either #6 Shoreland Lutheran or #11 Saint Francis #3 Brookfield Academy — will host a regional semifinal on March 3 against either #6 Brown Deer or #11 Obama SCTE.
#4 Lake Country Lutheran— will host #13 Whitewater in a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 28.
DIVISION 4 #10 St. John’s NW Academies — at #7 Palmyra-Eagle in a regional quarterfinal on Feb. 28.