The big daddy of them all, the best event in all of sports, has finally arrived. It’s time to play some college basketball in the prestigious NCAA men’s tournament.
That being said, I found my NCAA crystal ball, polished it up, and here’s the way I see the Big Dance playing out the next three weeks.
Before I get going, No. 1 seeds have won the last five championships. The tournament has played true to form in those years. But I see only one top seed making the Final Four. That five-year run for No. 1 seeds winning the title is about to end. Here I go, regional by regional.
South Regional
Alabama earned the overall top seed this year and the Crimson Tide has had its best season in school history. But sooner or later all good things come to an end.
I’ve got all the higher seeds winning in the first round except one. My big upset finds No. 12 Charleston knocking off No. 5 San Diego State. In the second round, I’m taking sixth-seeded Creighton upsetting No. 3 Baylor, a team that doesn’t even know how to spell defense.
From there, Alabama will eliminate Virginia and Arizona will end Creighton’s run. In the title game, it will be No. 2 Arizona moving on to the Final Four as they upset Alabama.
East Regional
Here’s another regional where the top seed, Purdue, is in trouble. This regional is loaded.
I see all the higher seeds winning in the first round but that changes in round two. In the second round I’ve got No. 8 Memphis upsetting No. 1 Purdue. Memphis is really dangerous. I’ve also got No. 6 Kentucky defeating No. 3 Kansas State.
In the third round, and I hate to say it, I’ve got Kentucky taking down Big East champion Marquette. Marquette has answered just about every bell this year but I see them struggling against the Wildcats. I hope I’m wrong. Duke, a team that is 17-1 this season when all their players have been available, will edge Memphis in a close game.
In the East championship game, Duke will take down Kentucky and head to the Final Four.
Midwest Regional
This is another regional where the No. 1 seed will fall. I see Houston being vulnerable.
In the first round, the only lower seed I see surviving will be No. 9 Auburn as they beat an inconsistent Iowa team, the eighth seed. In the second round I’m taking No. 5 Miami to eliminate No. 4 Indiana.
From there, Miami will take down No. 1 Houston and Texas will have their hands full with Xavier before eventually winning the game.
In the championship game, it will be Texas and Miami battling for the berth in the Final Four and Texas will stay hot and make it to the Final Four.
West Regional Finally, will a No 1 seed make it to the Final Four? This time Kansas will get it done.
I’ve got two upsets taking place in the opening round. I see No. 12 VCU knocking off No. 5 St. Mary’s and No. 10 Boise State upsetting No. 7 Northwestern. In the second round No. 6 TCU will topple No. 3 Gonzaga.
That leaves TCU knocking off No. 2 UCLA and Kansas edging a very stubborn No. 4 Connecticut team. From there, Kansas will defeat TCU and become the only No. 1 seed to make it to the Final Four.
Final Four
In the Final Four, I’m taking Duke to defeat Arizona in one semi-final and Texas upsetting Kansas in the other semi-final.
That leaves Duke and Texas in the national finals. This one is hard to pick. But I’m taking Duke, 84-83.
Who do you like?