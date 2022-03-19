MADISON — Despite a heroic individual effort by Andrew Rohde, Brookfield Central couldn’t pull off another miracle.
The senior guard scored a game-high 34 points, but the Lancers ran out of steam in the second half as Neenah made good on its No. 1 seed with a 64-52 victory in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
The third-seeded Lancers (24-6), who rallied from down eight points in the final 70 seconds Friday night against Menomonee Falls, only led for 1 minute, 21 seconds in total. They fell behind for good at the 14:08 mark of the first half on a 3-point field goal by Neenah sophomore guard Brady Corso.
The Rockets (29-1) led by as many as 14 in the first half and took a 31-22 edge into intermission. They saw that cushion trimmed to 38-33 on a driving layup by Rohde with 12:48 remaining, but BC couldn’t get any closer from there.
The Neenah lead returned to double figures, and this time for good on a layup by senior forward JJ Paider, who was a force down low all night. That made it 48-37 with 7:31 to go, and the Lancers were held scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
Paider had a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 18 rebounds. Senior guard Chevalier Emery Jr. led the Rockets with 19 points. Rohde shot 13 of 27 from the field and added eight rebounds.
For the full game recap, see Tuesday's edition of The Freeman.
