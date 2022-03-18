MADISON — Brookfield Central ended the game on a 9-0 run over the final 1 minute, 9 seconds, completing a furious comeback and stunning Menomonee Falls with a 51-50 victory in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game Friday at the Kohl Center.
Two free throws by senior forward Bennett Murray with 3.8 seconds remaining gave the Lancers a one-point lead. Senior guard Seth Trimble got off a clean look near the top of the key on the run. But it rimmed out and Central won the rubber match with its Greater Metro Conference rival to advance to its second state final in four years in improbable fashion.
The Phoenix (25-4), seeded second, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation three times in the final minute. The first one led to a made 3-pointer by junior guard Drew Edmond, making it 50-47 with 35 seconds to go. Then it was senior guard Andrew Rohde finding Murray for a layup with 17 seconds to go.
Murray drew a foul going up for a shot near the basket before converting both of his free-throw attempts to complete the comeback, giving the third-seeded Lancers (24-5) a spot in Saturday’s championship game against Neenah.
The Phoenix led 28-23 at halftime. Senior forward Steven Clay had 22 points and nine rebounds, while Trimble, who played with foul trouble all game, added 11 points and eight boards.
Rohde paced Central with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Murray and Edmond had nine apiece.
For the full game recap, see Saturday's edition of The Freeman.
