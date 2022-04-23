BROOKFIELD — Ezra Jenkins, AJ Smerz and Alex Petersen each scored two goals and visiting West Bend turned away a shot in the closing seconds to preserve an 8-7 victory over Brookfield in a Classic 8 Conference boys lacrosse match Friday.
Jenkins, a freshman, scored his second goal with 5:31 left in the final quarter to put West Bend up 8-5, but Connor Lange tallied a pair of goals in a two-minute span to pull Brookfield within a goal with just over two minutes remaining.
West Bend was called for a penalty with 9 seconds remaining and Brookfield advanced from midfield, but West Bend goalkeeper Turner Postulka stopped Dominic Jennaro’s shot from the near left side.
“Turner’s awesome, he’s the backbone to our defense all year,” West Bend coach Brendon Connolly said of the senior goalkeeper. “We can really rely on him. He makes some big saves. He makes all the saves he needs to make, and then he makes some saves that you can’t expect any goalie to make. And, he made the biggest save of the night. That’s all that matters.”
“I thought we played well,” Connolly said. “Our offense stepped up and looked a lot smoother than it had in the past. We had one of our seniors injured and we had a freshman, Max Gawrych, step in and play, and he played fantastic.”
Alex Peterson scored both of his goals in the opening period to help West Bend to a 4-3 lead after one quarter.
Griffin Geiss scored early to put Brookfield up 1-0, but Brock Deist countered for West Bend with 7:07 left in the period. Jennaro scored with 4:18 left on an assist from Lange, who then scored with 2:17 remaining to extend the lead to 3-1.
But Peterson sandwiched a pair of goals in the final 1:42 around a score by Chris Peterson to put West Bend in front 4-3.
Owen Miller brought Brookfield even, but Smerz connected from the left side with an assist from Tyler Wenzel to put West Bend up 5-4 at the half.
Geiss tied it with his second goal in close from the right side with 10:00 left in the third period, but Jenkins and Smerz answered for West Bend to push the lead to 7-5 entering the final period.
“We were a little rough in the beginning, but over time, gradually starting getting back into it,” Smerz said. “After halftime, got back into the game, and realized we need to win this, can’t let it get into overtime.”
Brookfield coach Brady Radmann was pleased with how his team responded when they were down.
“It was a good hard-fought match,” Radmann said. “I think we played the best we’ve played since the start of the season, and came back within one goal.”
Travis Marquardt had 14 saves for Brookfield, while Postulka had 12 for West Bend, including five in the fourth quarter.
Chris Peterson had two assists for West Bend, and Talon Vorpahl and Cal Stanek had one apiece. Jennaro had two assists and Gavin Anderson one for Brookfield.
“We have a bunch of new kids on our team and they’re learning, but they have to learn in the middle of the game,” Lange said. “Some of us have been playing for about eight years and we know exactly what to do, but half or our team is first- or second-year players, and you can’t ask for much more than that.”
“We played great,” Lange said. “They were supposed to win by a lot of goals, but we contested. It was a great game.”