PEWAUKEE — Mike Brown’s name is synonymous with Pewaukee wrestling.
A former state qualifier, himself, Brown spent three decades coaching its youth program and touched thousands of lives in the process. On March 29, Brown passed away at the age of 64 from front lobe atrophy, a form of Alzheimer’s that impacted the emotional part of the brain.
It was in 2016 when Brown’s son, Matt, called Pewaukee wrestling coach Ed Kurth and notified him of his diagnosis.
“Mike still continued to contribute and be a coach because his knowledge and instincts were there,” Kurth said. “His love was still there for the sport and his incredible, unique understanding of position and fundamentals and doing wrestling moves lasted to the end. He coached up to four years after that (his diagnosis).”
A funeral was held Saturday, where Brown’s impact on so many was evident.
“The family was overwhelmed by the amount of people that showed up not only to the visitation, but the service was spilling out into the hallways,” Kurth said.
Brown, a Milwaukee Madison graduate, was a state qualifier in 1976 and became the school’s first two-time conference champion, while also setting program records in career victories and pins. By 1990, he started coaching in the Pewaukee youth wrestling program, the same year Kurth graduated college.
After spending some time coaching in Milwaukee, then-Pewaukee wrestling coach Mike Cady, the current superintendent at the school, left to take an administrative job at the turn of the century.
“I had the privilege of knowing Mike and coaching his son’s, Jon and Matt, when I was the high school coach at PHS in the late 90s,” Cady said. “Mike was a tremendous supporter of the high school team and was the backbone of the youth program. He was passionate and knowledgeable — but most importantly he was positive and welcoming to every kid who wanted to give this tough and intense sport a try.”
After Cady’s departure, it was Brown who was one of the people who pushed for Kurth to be his replacement in 2000.
“His oldest son, Jon, graduated in ’99 with a state medal,” Kurth said. “Matt still had his junior and senior year to go. I stepped into the youth program as well so we coached alongside for roughly 15 years.
“He’s famous for saying ‘Head, heart, knees’ for position, so it worked out so well that we had the same philosophies for wrestling.”
Matt was the school’s first four-time conference champion, while Jon won a pair of conference titles. They were the first brother duo in program history to each qualify for state. Matt, also an excellent soccer player, was Pewaukee’s male athlete of the year in 2002, while Mike’s daughter, Kristin, excelled on the pitch, as well.
Brown is also survived by his wife, Jackie, his five grandchildren and seven siblings.
“He always said his daughter, Kristin, was the toughest of the three (kids),” Kurth said. “Mike and Jackie were just this great couple and he just absolutely adored her. At the service their family spoke about how everything was a competition. If there was a commercial break or someone wanted a snack, he always had his kids doing push-ups, sit-ups and pullups, so he pushed fitness for his kids at an early age.”
Even after his two boys went through Pewaukee, Brown remained a coaching mainstay.
The program grew from 15 participants to 90 once things got rolling under Kurth and Brown. The Pirates finally broke through at the high school level in 2008, ironically defeating Sheboygan Falls in the sectional final to reach state, a team coached by Mike’s brother, Fred. They also made it in 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2015, becoming the first Wisconsin program to make team state in both Division 1 and Division 2.
“Fred Brown stood up at dinner and said how loyal Mike was to Pewaukee wrestling,” Kurth said. “Our top wrestler got injured the day of the regional and Fred was trying to figure where he was. Mike wouldn’t give him any information.”
Brown is on Pewaukee’s wall of fame for his contributions, as he coached Pewaukee’s first youth wrestling state qualifier and state champion. Once the Pirates began to find their stride, Dennis Lodise worked with the newer and younger wrestlers, while Mike took the experienced but younger kids and Kurth the middle-school aged mat men.
“A lot of friendships are born through a shared love of a hobby or activity and ours was seeing kids reap the rewards of this challenging sport,” Kurth said. “He was a person who lured you in with his smile and his laugh and patience and then you really learned about hard work and sacrifice and what it really takes to be successful. It was a great mix of being a nice guy and tough love, I guess.”
Kurth treasured the conversations he would have with Brown even after practice ended, spending hours in the parking lot talking shop. Pewaukee has won 18 conference titles in the last 23 years thanks in large part to Brown’s impact.
“He gave generously of his time and it didn’t matter if he was working with the most or least talented wrestler in the room — each kid was made to feel valued and left knowing that this man believed in their potential,” Cady said. “He deserves a lot of the credit for the success the high school team has experienced over the years.”
One of Brown’s last wishes was to help the Pirates’ wrestling program, so Kurth set up a GoFundMe page in Brown’s honor with the intention of raising money to upgrade the Pewaukee wrestling room. Kurth said they are specifically looking to replace mats that are over 20 years old with a high-quality variation that better protects joints and prevents injury.
“Matt calls me and says we want to honor my dad with a fundraiser and put money toward the program he loved and it’s really just exploded,” Kurth said. “We listed a large goal because we’re trying to add some very important equipment.”
That goal is $40,000, and as of Wednesday evening, 113 donations had been made for a total of over $26,000 at gofundme.com/f/coachmikebrownspewaukeewrestling.
“We’re in our third week right now,” Kurth said. “I see these names from the past. Our seniors talk about him and the passion he had. Kids in their 20s, 30s and 40s will remember the impact he had on them and his way of presenting such a challenging sport.”
Kurth hopes the outpouring of support since Brown’s passing helps the family’s grieving process.
“Money is secondary. It’s the impact that he has and people seeing him and wanting to do something in line of what he would want to see,” Kurth said. “People feel when someone appreciates a loved one that’s passed, that’s what they see with that, too. The goal is not a small one and I think the family is appreciative.
“I think everyone remembers how special that combination of kindness but tough love that he had. Donations are in his honor and his spirit. This is where he would want to continue making an impact and that’s exactly what he’s doing.”