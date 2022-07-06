BROOKFIELD — Considering the names that have come through the Brookfield Central girls soccer program, it takes a heck of a lot to stand out from the rest — especially when you only get three years to do it.
That didn’t seem to deter Kayla Budish, who stopped at nothing to become one of the greatest to ever suit up in royal blue.
The senior forward was rewarded last week with the highest honor there is in the state for a girls soccer player, as she was named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year upon the conclusion of the 2022 season.
“When I woke up in the morning and looked online and saw that I won it was pretty exciting,” Budish said. “I went down and told my parents. It was just a surreal moment just to realize that the hard work I put on was being recognized with this great honor.”
As competitive as it gets on the pitch, Budish developed a reputation as an elite goal scorer early in her career. She was one of just three freshmen voted to the Greater Metro Conference first team after leading the league in goals and helping Central earn a share of the GMC title. The Lancers were coming off back-to-back state championships, and there were big shoes to fill with the departures of players like Emma Staszkiewicz, Jenny Cape, Meghan Donahue, Sarah Knopp and Brandi Thomsen, the latter of which was also a Gatorade Player of the Year.
But Budish wouldn’t get a chance to follow up on that effort.
“It’s such a hard thing for her,” BC coach Dan Makal said. “It feels like she only had 2 1/2 seasons. It would’ve been fun to see her get four years and see what the entire thing could have ended up being.”
Budish, along with so many other spring sport participants, would not get that opportunity because of the arrival of COVID-19, wiping out her sophomore season.
“When my sophomore year got canceled it was hard on me because high school soccer is such a unique experience,” said Budish, who played her club soccer for SC Wave. “It’s not the same as club soccer. Getting to play in front of your fans is so special. When we heard we would get to play our junior year but with a reduced season I just went into it wanting to make the most of every game and cherish the opportunity.”
She made the most of it, all right.
Budish would earn player of the year honors in the Greater Metro her junior season and also make the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association First XI, reminding everyone across the state why she was a force to be reckoned with.
“She’s a threat, man,” Makal said. “It’s always interesting to talk to coaches seeing how they view our team. It’s cool to see what they think about Kayla and how we see Kayla on a day-to-day basis. She’s such a good person but on the other side of it she’s so competitive. People don’t see how good of a person she is.”
While Budish racked up goals on goals throughout her abbreviated high school career, it doesn’t take long to see how unselfish the 5-foot-7 striker truly is.
“I think it has lot to do with my teammates,” Budish said of how she developed into one of the top players not only in the state, but in the region. “Just them being able to give me the opportunity to score goals, them putting in the work to get the ball up to me and put me in the right position says a lot about them and allows me to be successful.”
There’s no doubt it that one player’s success is reliant on their teammates. But Budish had to put in more work than most to get in the right position due to the constant target on her back, and as a result, it helped make her teammates better.
“When you’ve got someone like Kayla who’s so dynamic, when teams focus on her it leaves holes for other people to be way more deadly,” Makal said. “Kayla draws a lot of attention because she’ll go anywhere. She’ll hurt you from 70 yards away.”
Along the way, Budish was also a two-time varsity letter winner in basketball. While more of a role player under head coach Mallory Liebl, she was still honorable mention all-conference as a senior and helped the Lancers go 20-4 during the 2020-21 season in her return to high school athletics. Budish said basketball played a big role in her soccer success.
“It just allows you to get a different feel for things,” Budish said. “I wasn’t the star player so being more of a role player was definitely a different experience, but it gave me a lot of good tools for how to impact the game and make a difference even if it wasn’t scoring the most points.”
Makal got to see that competitive fire from Budish as a fan when he’d take his twins to watch her on the hardwood, then enjoy it even more as a coach.
“This is a thing you don’t see with a lot of players — she’s one of the rare ones — I don’t think she ever questions herself if she can do something,” Makal said. “She has a thought process that she can flat out tell herself I’m better than that person and I can get by them. It might take me five times but it’s going to happen. It doesn’t have to be a super-pretty goal. It just has to get by the goalkeeper.”
And she got by the goalkeeper a lot. With a full four-year career at Brookfield Central, she more than likely would have become the program’s alltime leading goal scorer. Budish still finished just 13 off the mark held by the aforementioned Staszkiewicz, totaling 88 goals to go with 34 assists over three seasons.
“I think that mentality will help her in the college game,” Makal said. “She’s going to face more difficulty there, but that’s a great thought process to have.”
Speaking of college, Division I programs really began to take notice after Budish scored 16 goals over a sixmatch span as a freshman. But the recruiting process was unique, to say the least, due to the coronavirus.
“When recruiting became a big part of my journey, it was difficult not to be able to talk to people in person or go on campus visits,” said Budish, the No. 2-ranked recruit in the Midwest and No. 50 nationally according to Top Drawer Soccer. “It made getting that real experience a bit more difficult, but all the college coaches did a great job giving their pitch and what made their school great.”
None of them did it as well as Purdue, where Budish would verbally commit in September of 2020.
“Purdue stood out the most to me,” Budish said. “I was able to go on a visit with my family and see the campus and loved all the facilities and what the university had to offer. When I took my official visit last September it was everything I hoped for. Everyone was so welcoming. The coaches were great. I’m excited to see what the next four years have to offer.”
Before she headed south this week for West Lafayette, however, there was more left to accomplish at Central.
For the second straight year, Budish was voted GMC Player of the Year and made the state’s First XI team, as she finished the season with 34 goals and 15 assists. Not only that, but Budish was also a United Soccer Coaches All-American and is now a finalist for the national player of the year award.
But it was what the Lancers accomplished as a team that meant the most to Budish.
“Obviously the goals and the stats are great but we were able to win the Greater Metro Conference outright,” Budish said. “We won it freshman year, too, but it was a three-way tie. To have that team recognition and win what we’ve been working toward was a great feeling.”
Not only that, but Budish had the opportunity to play alongside her younger sister, Alyssa, for the past two seasons. Makal could see Kayla’s uber-competitiveness rub off on the sophomore.
“It was probably one of the best feelings I’ve had just being able to play with her,” Kayla Budish said. “You don’t get to say very often that you get to play with family. To share the field with her was special. When she scored her first goal I think that’s the loudest I’ve ever cheered. To see her success was a great feeling.”
A scholar athlete, Budish is poised for success in more ways than one at Purdue. Makal made it clear that what she did behind the scenes is what helped turn her into one of the greatest to ever play not only at Brookfield Central, but in Waukesha County.
“I really wish people could see how much she works at what she does,” Makal said. “People can say she’s just really talented, but she works so hard all the time. She’s grown so much as a leader.
“What she did statistically is just crazy for girls soccer.”