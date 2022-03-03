WAUKESHA — Over the past decade, there was no one more dominant in the sport of high school gymnastics than the Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall co-op.
It claimed four consecutive state championships from 2011-14 after finishing runner-up in 2010, finished second again in 2015, then reeled off four more titles from 2016-19, all under the guidance of head coach Katie Moore.
That reign came to an end due to the WIAA limiting coops to two schools should they wish to reach state as a team. For the following two seasons, FMOW continued as a four-school co-op, but chose to disband before the 2021-22 season.
“To be denied the opportunity simply because we wanted to offer gymnastics to more area athletes at different schools was tough,” said Moore, who also coaches Oak Creek/Whitnall. “Splitting into two teams while still sharing the training space and coaches was the best solution to allow our teams the opportunity to be back at state again.”
The result is a chance at gold for Moore and the new-yet-old Franklin/Muskego co-op, which had the highest sectional team score across the state last weekend and hopes to make good on that at the 52nd annual WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament Saturday hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Franklin/Mukskego, which was the original co-op before Oak Creek and Whitnall joined the fray 15 years ago, totaled 147.2 at the Mukwonago Sectional, from which Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine also emerged to make its second straight trip to Rapids.
“Going back to the original co-op has been a challenge but it’s presented new opportunities to compete in the state team competition,” Moore said. “It was actually the athletes on the team who wanted to split to be able to compete. The last two years when we were not eligible, we had the talent from Muskego and Franklin to compete at the highest level and the girls were aware.”
Franklin/Muskego scored a 147.675 at the Classic 8/Southeast Conference Meet back on Feb. 17, where Arrowhead, the third area program to punch its ticket to state, finished with a 141.725. The Warhawks will be making their 16th appearance, having won it all in 2009, 2010 and 2015 and finishing runner-up last winter to the Wilmot Union co-op.
A strong senior class leads Franklin/Muskego, with Anna Lauber (Franklin) fresh off all-around and vault titles at Mukwonago. Emilie Rochon (Muskego) won the floor exercise, Izzy Wong (Muskego) took second in uneven bars, an event she won at the conference meet, and Hannah Martini (Muskego) was right behind her in third.
But Franklin/Muskego, who is sending 10 gymnasts in all to state, also has a strong contingent of underclassmen. That group is led by sophomore Kaylee Stoeger (Muskego), who was runner-up in floor and third on the balance beam in sectionals. Sophomore Elli Johnson (Muskego) tied for first on the beam at conference.
“The girls from Muskego specifically have worked really hard at recruiting the best gymnasts from the school,” Moore said. “Together they push each other to be at their best in training every day. The talent that each gymnast brings to the team really raises the level of performance. The gymnasts from Muskego are half veterans and half new girls. They have come together as a team and are performing their best. Every gymnast on the varsity from Muskego qualified to the individual state meet as well as qualifying as part of the team.”
Since Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine merged to form a co-op, it has reached state seven times but hadn’t made it since 1997 before returning last season and finishing sixth. It claimed team titles in 1992 and 1994.
“Our team was very excited to have the opportunity to advance to the state meet this year,” Muk/KM coach Jennifer Bork said. “The girls worked really hard all season and they were elated when the scores came through and they realized that they would advance as a team.”
Senior Jenna Konitzer, who won the conference all-around title, was second to Lauber on Saturday and also runner-up in vault. Sophomore Sam Burge also figures to help lead the charge for Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine after taking second in beam and fourth in floor at its host sectional. Burge tied for sixth in floor at state last year.
The future also looks bright for Mukwonago/KM, as Konitzer is the only senior out of its nine varsity gymnasts.
“Every day in practice and at each meet they worked hard to make improvements on form, being consistent with their routines and completing higher-level skills,” Bork said. “Their performance at sectionals was a reflection of the hard work and dedication these girls put in throughout the season.”
Arrowhead was runner-up at its host sectional to Homestead, assuring it would make its 14th trip to state in the last 15 years.
Freshman Tatum Brasfield has shined all season for the Warhawks and is poised for a big day in Wisconsin Rapids. At sectionals, she was second in all-around and floor, and third in bars.
“Tatum Brasfield always stands out in everything she does,” Arrowhead coach Bob Pulkowski said.
Back at the conference meet, Pulkowski said junior Abby Vorpagel was working her way back from injury and competed in one event, placing sixth in the uneven bars. Just over a week later, Vorpagel finished second on bars at sectionals. Arrowhead junior Alyssa Merlet added a top-five finish in beam.
“Just getting her back in one event was nice,” Pulkowski said. “A few of the other girls are getting back to a healthy place.”
Menomonee Falls/Germantown will send seniors Meghan Todd (Falls) and Drew Gersmeyer (Falls) to state as individuals, as the co-op narrowly missed out on qualifying as a team at the Arrowhead Sectional after taking fourth in Rapids last season.
Todd, who placed fourth in floor and sixth in beam at last year’s state meet, should once again threaten in multiple events this weekend. At sectionals, Todd was first in beam, second in vault and third in floor.
Gersmeyer narrowly missed out on a medal in beam as a junior and was runner-up in the event at sectionals.
Also sending two gymnasts to state are Oconomowoc and Brookfield East/Central. Ocon senior Kaylee LaFernier already has gold to her name and will compete in uneven bars, while senior teammate Paige Eicher was fourth in allaround, floor and vault at Arrowhead last Saturday.
For the Brookfield co-op, senior Zhana Edwards (beam) and sophomore Clara Newman (bars) are also state-bound.
There are no returning champions from state last season seeking a repeat title this year. Hamilton junior Isabella Bins, who won beam and shared the vault title with LaFernier, is out due to injury. LaFernier only qualified in uneven bars this season. Vorpagel, who was third in vault and second in beam last season, will only be competing in bars.
Out of the five Division 1 sectionals across the state, Verona/Edgewood (145.45) had the second-best total, while Mount Horeb posted a 143.1. That would seemingly put Franklin/Muskego in the driver’s seat to capture its first state title — which would be the ninth for Moore, who believes her team can score even higher this weekend.
“Having senior leadership to handle the pressure will be key,” Moore said. “We will also train under pressure this week and we are looking at the potential stumbling blocks that pressure could bring and preparing to deal with that in our team meetings as well. It really helps to have a group of seniors and a coaching staff that have been to state before.”