WAUKESHA —It’s been a difficult last few years for the Waukesha North girls basketball team.
Over the past three seasons, the Northstars have compiled a 19-55 overall record, and 9-39 record in Classic 8 play. They have also lost 17 straight games to conference foes, with their last Classic 8 win coming on Feb. 2, 2021 in a 62-57 triumph over Muskego.
But that’s all in the past. Now, with new head coach Jeff Willms running the program, the Northstars are looking to chart a new course for their future.
“(So far I’ve seen) A lot of effort. We’ve had a lot of discussions about changing the culture here,” Willms said. “It’s not OK to just be OK, I guess. There’s a lot of talent here. They just have to believe in themselves, and I think we’re getting to that point.
“As a group, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a closer, tight-knit group as far as camaraderie and team play, so that’s half the battle. And everybody is on board with what we’re trying to do here.”
When a regime change happens with a coaching staff — especially on a team that has had a diffcult stretch like the Northstars have had — it’s not uncommon to hear talk about trying to rebuild a program and more-or-less start over from scratch to work toward reaching a potential championship- caliber team.
But Willms has no intentions of trying to wait for that to happen, and he pointed to the team’s seniors — Sam Meler, Ashley Davies and Amaya Escobedo — as the reason why he’s pushing for the team to turn things around sooner.
“I always raise the bar fairly high. I hear a lot of ‘It’s a process, it takes a while to build a program,’ when you start over — me being a first-year coach,” Willms said. “For me, we don’t have the luxury of that because we have seniors on the team that deserve to compete and succeed now. So we’re putting a lot on the girls with the type of system we’d like to run.
“I expect us, against the top-tiered teams in the CLassic 8, I expect to be competing in those games for sure. I guess I would be upset if we’re not .500 in Classic 8, which may be a hefty goal for us from where we’ve been.
“They haven’t won a conference game in two years, but I think if the girls believe in themselves and we crack down defensively and play as a team, I think we should at least be in the games and be able to compete.”
All three of the Northstars’ top scorers from last season return this year, as Willms will look for Davies (8.5 ppg), junior Bella Nowak (8.0 ppg) and sophomore Adi Zwicky (5.4 ppg) to contribute in a big way.
“As a senior, Ashley Davies is a very gifted player. She’s multi-dimensional — she can go inside, she can play outside,” Willms said. “I don’t have a lot of height, so she’ll be a feature player with being able to understand getting to open spots and be able to score that way.
“I do have a pretty good amount of team speed. From the juniors I have Bella (Nowak), who is a very good, very gifted athlete, and she’s learning now this year — she’s been accustomed to being point guard or on the ball constantly, so we’re getting her to the point where she’s coming off the ball so she can be more of a scorer for us this year.
“I have Adi (Zwicky) who we’re waiting for as she comes off her ACL tear, and so we hope to have her back around Christmas, and she’ll add another element of speed for us.”
Willms also pointed to a pair of underclassmen — freshman Ella Drout and sophomore Taylor Metzger — as two players that he thinks will not only have the potential to make an impact this season, but also going forward.
“I have a gifted sophomore in Taylor (Metzger) who’s really, already in this season, understanding the game and she’s getting to spots to score, and she’s a very good rebounder,” Willms said. “We’re excited to move up Ella Drout as a freshman, we put her on varsity this year. It’s well deserved and I don’t believe in moving players unless they’re going to play, so she’s going to be one of our main players this year because of her speed and athleticism.”
With the first three games of his tenure as coach already under his belt, Willms said that he’s already seeing promise from his team despite a 12 record.
“I like the fight. We won our first game (against Milwaukee Lutheran) by one. We were trailing and it was a game of runs, and luckily we were on the last run and we pulled that one out by one,” he said. “And then against Burlington, they have a lot of seniors. Ten players scored against us, I think they have seven seniors and they typically have four or five that score in double figures. So I knew that we were going to be in kind of a battle, just because they’re very efficient. They don’t have one or two feature players, they’re just all around a good team.
“We fought back in that game and battled a team that’s very experienced, so I was very happy with that.”
In North’s home opener last week, the Northstars ended up losing to Kenosha Tremper, 59-26. Willms said that he was a little disappointed in his team’s performance in that game, but it hasn’t done anything to dim his optimism on the team going forward.
“My focal point as a coach is I’m going to have to crack down defensively and our defensive rotations, and be a little more aggressive on defense and get our spacing back,” he said. “We’ll get there.”
Tonight will mark Willms’ first Classic 8 Conference matchup, as the Northstars will head across town to face Catholic Memorial (1-2).
As long as the Northstars continue to put forth the effort that they’ve shown so far, Willms is confident in their ability to succeed.
“I’m confident with the group, because they’re buying into everything that we’re trying to teach, and I’m very happy about that and they’re working really hard in practice.”