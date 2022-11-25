The first of the three WIAA high school sports seasons came to a big finish last Friday at historic Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. And like they did all fall, Waukesha County teams and athletes dominated the state sports map.
County teams had one of its best seasons ever, winning six state championships of the nine state sponsored sports. And in two of those sports, county teams came as close as you can to winning, finishing second in girls volleyball (Oconomowoc) and boys cross country (Oconomowoc).
Hail to the newly crowned state champions!
Arrowhead had a monster year in girls sports, winning state titles in both swimming and tennis. The swim team won its 12th state crown while the tennis team bagged its second state title.
The AHS swimmers dominated three-year defending state champion Brookfield East, who swam well in finishing second at the state meet. Hailey Tierney had a big meet for the Warhawks, winning two individual races in state record times. And University of Texas-bound Campbell Stoll won two races, including one new state record.
East got state championship efforts from Lucy Thomas, who won the 100 breaststroke for a record setting fourth straight year and Maggie Wanezek, who set a new state mark in winning the 100 backstroke. Waukesha South/Mukwonago freshman Ella Antoniewski turned some heads by winning two events in her first trip to the prestigious state meet.
The Muskego girls cross country program continued its run of success in the sport by winning the Division 1 state championship.
The boys teams also did well, winning three state titles. Kettle Moraine capped the fall sports seasons off in grand fashion last Friday, winning the D-2 state title with a dominating 27-10 victory over West De Pere. It was the second state football title for the Lasers. Hats off to Matt McDonnell and his staff for a job well done after losing three games during the regular season.
New Berlin Eisenhower got into the winning act by capturing the Division 3 boys soccer championship with a thrilling 1-0 victory. Jack Bretzmann scored the lone goal in the game for the Lions. The title was the first for NBE in three state tournament tries.
Catholic Memorial, playing as a No. 4 seed, won the state boys volleyball championship by sweeping Classic 8 Conference rival Arrowhead. The Crusaders were led by player of the year Vinny Coello.
And think about this for a second. The Mukwonago and Catholic Memorial football teams finished second last week at Camp Randall. Imagine how good the fall season would have been had they both won.
So, with the winter sports seasons already a week old, will more success follow the next five months? Book it!
Certainly the county spotlight will be on the Pewaukee boys basketball team. Coached by Dave Burkemper, the Pirates have won the last two Division 2 championships and have a solid roster returning this season.
Kettle Moraine’s girls basketball team figures to be a force all season, not only in the tough Classic 8 Conference but in the post-season tournament as well. The Lasers, coached by Todd Hansen, won the Division 1 state title last season for it second state championship in school history. One of the top players in the state, senior forward Grace Grocholski, returns for KM.
Lake Country Lutheran’s boys hoops team won the D-3 state championship last winter and the Lightning should be solid once again. But LCL has to prove they can win after losing super-talented Luke Haertle to graduation. Haertle is now red-shirting for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Pewaukee’s girls basketball team, second place finishers last year to Green Bay Notre Dame, should have another big season. The Pirates opened the season at home last weekend by edging Notre Dame by a 68-67 score. Keep an eye on the Pirates all season.
And one thing is certain every season. The county is going to be very strong in wrestling.
So, with the fall sports season now in the history book, and its etched in gold, look for more wild success this winter. I can’t wait.
Let the games begin!