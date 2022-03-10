BROOKFIELD — A lot has changed since the last time Brookfield East’s girls basketball team went to state.
One of its assistant coaches was a few years removed from playing in the Final Four. Its head coach was still a few years away from even playing in college. And every single one of its current players had yet to be born.
Now all of the those aforementioned parties are responsible for making that a mere trivia question.
For the first time since 2004, the Spartans punched their ticket to the WIAA Division 1 Girls Basketball State Tournament with a 48-40 victory over Arrowhead in last Saturday’s sectional final. They were given a No. 2 seed and will play third-seeded Appleton East Friday evening in the second of two state semifinal matchups.
Not only has a lot changed in the past 18 years, but also since Tyler Saxton took over the program.
“This is my fourth year and (seniors) Adriana Alberts and Paige Platz, both as freshmen, we took our lumps and now here we are going to state,” Saxton said. “It’s pretty, pretty remarkable. So I’m really proud to just be involved with these other teams and these girls are itching to compete in Green Bay.”
In Saxton’s first season as head coach, Brookfield East won six games and ironically had its season ended by a team it could see in the state championship game Saturday.
“We had six wins and had the privilege of driving to De Pere to get our butts whooped in the opening round,” Saxton said. “But we learned a lot about what good basketball looks like. I’ll never forget that and I don’t let the girls forget it because you’ve got to know where you came from if you want to be great.”
The following two years, the Spartans (25-3) failed to get out of regionals. But towards the end of last season, there were signs a new era had arrived.
Most notably, East ended a miserable drought against its crosstown rival to close the 2020-21 regular season, beating Brookfield Central by 20 and finishing with a 15-9 record — its highest win total in five years.
This year, the Spartans blew that number out of the water, sharing the Greater Metro Conference title with defending D1 state champion Germantown and showing plenty of resolve by winning a pair of tight games over Waunakee and Arrowhead in the sectional rounds.
East’s calling card is its defense. While it averages a shade under 54 points per game, it has allowed only four opponents to surpass 50 points this season.
“It’s been really fun to see how far we’ve come together,” Platz said. “Dri and I are the two seniors who were freshmen on that team. It’s been so fun to play with her and be here celebrating this.”
Both now in the starting lineup, Platz and Alberts combined for 15 points against the Warhawks in a rematch of their classic triple-overtime slugfest during the regular season, which the Spartans won, 68-66. Now their attention turns to the Patriots (24-4), who were runner-up to top-ranked Hortonville in the Fox Valley Association.
The opponent
It’s been even longer since Appleton East made it to state.
The Patriots’ last trip came in 1998, and like the Spartans, they are still in search of their first gold ball. But they come into the Resch Center red-hot, having won each of their four postseason games by at least 18 points.
“We’re a pretty senior-heavy team,” Appleton East coach Joe LaChapell said. “We have 10 seniors and some underclassmen round out the team. We had a really tough schedule (including two games in Minnesota). We’re pretty battle-tested and we’re proud of that.”
The Patriots feature two, and possibly three, future Division I players on their roster, most notably LaChapell’s daughter, 5-foot-11 senior guard/forward Emily LaChapell. The Marquette commit leads the team with 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 55% from the field.
“The thing about Emily we focus on is who you are as a person and what kind of teammate you are,” coach LaChapelle said. “She’s awesome. She makes the right plays all the time. That’s really important to us and that’s a playing style she exhibits pretty well.”
Senior Lily Hansford, a 6-2 guard/forward, is committed to Oregon State. She’s averaging 13 points and 5 boards per contest. Junior guard Sammi Beyer (12.5 PPG), the only player in Appleton East’s starting lineup under 5-11, also has a few D-I offers on the table.
“They’re very good,” Saxton said. “They’re well-coached. They’re long. They can shoot it, they can beat you off the bounce. All I know is that we have to be ready to play our best basketball if we have any chance of moving on to Saturday.”
Like father, like daughter
The LaChapells won’t be the only father-daughter combo in Friday’s final contest.
Former Wisconsin Badger great Mike Kelley joined the East coaching staff two years ago when his daughter, Shae, was a freshman. Now a sophomore, the 5-9 guard has already blossomed into one of the top defensive players in the state, averaging a preposterous 5.5 steals per game and also leading the Spartans in assists.
“It’s like she’s got eight arms and they're all like eight feet long,” Saxton said. “She’s the best defender I’ve ever seen in girls basketball. Her commitment to our team and her humility is just second to none. She’ll do anything she can for our team and that translates into really great defense. But all of a sudden she's making four 3-pointers (against Arrowhead). I’m like, oh, she can do it on both ends.
“I’m really proud of her. She’s come a long way. Her impact on our team and leading our team, keeping us poised, running the offense, you can’t replace her.”
Kelley is also second on the team in scoring (10.3 PPG). Meanwhile, Mike Kelley is a member of the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. The former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year helped lead the Badgers to an improbable run to the Final Four in 2000.
Suffice it to say, the comparisons are endless.
“Just to keep my composure and stay calm,” said Shae of what she’s learned from her father. “What’s going to happen is going to happen. We just have to play our game and hope that it falls the way we want it to. There’s really no point in getting emotional. I’ve never played well when I’m emotional. He really helps me stay calm and stay confident.”
Attention: College coaches
In Saxton’s opinion, there’s nobody better in the state than Annika Pluemer.
The junior guard is the unquestioned leader of the Spartans and arguably has been since her sophomore season, showing poise beyond her years. Pluemer leads East with 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shoots over 40% from beyond the arc.
“I mean, she tells me what to do most of the time,” Saxton said. “Annika is just a really intelligent player. Whatever teams are waiting on to give her a scholarship, I’m not quite sure, but when they decide to they’re going to start winning. She’s one of the most calm and confident kids I’ve ever coached.”
A perfect example of Pluemer’s unselfishness and awareness? She scored zero points in the first half against Arrowhead, but dished out five assists, taking what the defense gave her before eventually ending up with 10 points.
“Her IQ makes her better than anyone in the state in my opinion,” Saxton said. “She helps her teammates. She’s not selfish. She doesn’t force the issue. She just plays the game.”
More family ties
Maddy McGath, a 6-2 junior forward, rounds out the starting five for the Spartans. Just as she was against Arrowhead senior Alaina Harper, McGath, whose father, Eric, is also on the coaching staff, will likely be counted on to bang down low with Hansford on Friday.
“She just played her best game of the year,” Saxton said. “Maddy worked her butt off. I could not be more proud of Maddy. Maddy’s going to be ready to play inside, outside. Whatever she has to do to help her team win, she’ll do it.”
Both McGath and Pluemer had brothers who were 2020 graduates at East. Both Sam McGath and Nick Pluemer were on the roster in 2018 when the Spartans reached the state final before losing to Oshkosh North.
Four years later, they hope to do their older siblings one better.
“We have nothing to lose,” Pluemer said. “We’re just going to give it our all. If we lose, we’re done, and we don’t want to lose, so we’re going to work our hardest, play our hardest and keep doing what we’re doing because it’s working.”