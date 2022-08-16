MENOMONEE FALLS — One of the Sussex Cardinals’ veteran mainstays rejoined the team for the onset of the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League playoffs Sunday at Trenary Field.
His return proved to be just in the “Nick” of time.
Nick Schreiber, thrust into the leadoff spot, belted a second- inning grand slam to help launch the LOL’s reigning grand champions to a 6-1 triumph over the Brookfield Blue Sox and back into the LOL’s final four.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals (15-5), who outlasted 12thseeded Menomonee Falls 3-2 in an eight-inning regional semifinal thriller earlier Sunday, will meet the seventhseeded Racine Kiwanis in a Grand Championship semifinal at 12:30 p.m. at Monches Recreation Park.
The winner will take on second- seeded Monches (14-5) or third-seeded Waterford (16-4) in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Schreiber, who had appeared only twice in the Sussex lineup since mid-June, returned to Wisconsin from Pennsylvania and enjoyed a triumphant homecoming Sunday as his team won its 10th consecutive game.
He finished 3-for-4 in the regional final and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle. He enjoyed his reward — some good-natured ribbing about his age — from his younger teammates as he stood in the on-deck circle prior to his last at-bat.
“This is what you play for,” Schreiber said. “When you’re my age, just being out here with these guys is great, but to still be able to contribute and enjoy the camaraderie, this is so much fun — playing for this team always has been.
“When I was the young guy, the old guys always joked around and we all made fun of each other. It was light, but we all loved playing the game seriously, and these guys have carried that on. It’s been so much fun to see that. I hope I can keep doing this for awhile.”
The Cardinals hope so, too. Schreiber’s blast over the left-center field fence, which followed a one-double by Trevor Wesline and walks to Chris Barnes and Colton Martell, broke up a previously scoreless game.
“I came up with two outs, bases chucked and no runs in yet,” Schreiber said. “I just happened to be the guy up there at the right time. Anybody else could have done something cool, too, but it was my turn.
“On a 1-0 count, I was looking for a fastball and just wanted to hit it hard. I got one and was fortunate enough to put one out. It put the wind in our sails a little bit and maybe it took the wind out of theirs. It also gave us some breathing room.”
Lucas Keller didn’t need much of that. The Sussex right-hander scattered five hits, issued his lone walk in the seventh and final inning and struck out six, including the last batter of the game.
“Lucas just went to town today,” Schreiber said. “He did a great job out there.”
Keller was humble in victory and made sure to give props to his teammates.
“I mainly threw fastballs and sliders and worked a couple of changeups in here and there,” Keller said. “Give some credit to them (the Blue Sox). They had some good ABs (at-bats) and hit some balls hard, but our defense played really well today, and that helped a lot.”
He certainly appreciated Schreiber’s game-changing grand slam.
“That was awesome to get that 4-0 lead quick,” Keller said. “You can really get aggressive on the mound, and I did. I stayed ahead in the count and didn’t have a walk until the last inning.
“That’s what a big early lead can do for you. Nick’s been on our team for a long time. He lives and breathes baseball. He doesn’t live in town, so this is his vacation, and he absolutely loves it. I know he’s looking forward to our next weekend as well.”
Tobiasz was classy and sportsmanlike as he put Schreiber’s slam into perspective.
“The guy who hit the grand slam is an awesome ambassador for Land O’ Lakes baseball,” Tobiasz said. “If I had to have someone do it against us, I’m glad it was Nick.
“I was about his age when he came out of minor-league baseball and hit this league. How he has improved as a player and a person and an ambassador. ... I wish we had a lot more guys like him.”
Sussex’s Carson Youngquist was hit by a pitch to open the top of the third inning, advanced on a JJ Vargas single and rode home on a Connor Moroder base hit.
The Cardinals completed their scoring in the fifth when Chris Barnes drew a two-out walk and raced around to score on a Ben Wilkins double.
Brookfield’s Evan Iwinski hit a two-out triple in the bottom of the fifth and scored the Blue Sox’s lone run on a Gabe Zielinski single.
“Our guys played hard today, just like they did all year,” Blue Sox manager Pat Tobiasz said. “I liked their heart. I’m really proud of them.
“Tip your caps to them (the Cardinals). They’re the defending champs for a reason, and they played like champions today. They deserved to win the baseball game.
“I’m sad that we lost. Maybe we didn’t put our best foot forward today. But they (the Cardinals) did not skip a beat. They took advantage of everything.”
Sussex totaled eight hits. Schreiber led the way with his three, but Chris Barnes walked in each of his four plate appearances and five other players contributed hits.
Schreiber was still being heckled by his teammates afterward.
“Our guys are making fun of my age over here,” he said. “I love this team, though. I’ve been out here for 10 years now.
“We moved back to Pennsylvania, and I have my daughter here now. I take a baseball vacation. I came here for a few games in June and flew in for a game in July, and now here we are.
“It’s like heaven, man. I never want to leave.”
Schreiber was impressed by what his teammates accomplished while he was back East.
“The guys have done great,” he said. “JJ (Vargas) has just carried the team — six home runs in 10 games. He’s been on fire. I wasn’t able to be out here since we split with Monches in July.
“Since then, they’ve been on this big run. I’m just glad to be back. I don’t want to screw it up, right? I’m just so happy to be a part of this.”
The Cardinals hope their streak continues.
“Last year, we went into the playoffs on a hot streak, too,” Keller said. “We have pretty close to 100% of the same guys we had last year. There’s nothing better than getting hot at playoff time. Our pitching’s been really good and we’ve been hitting the crap out of the ball. We put up 20-plus runs in a couple of games.
“This was an all-around team win today. Hopefully we can keep rolling through the semifinals next week and get to the championship.”
Schreiber concurred. “Getting hot at the right time is what it’s all about,” he said. “If you watch the MLB playoffs, a lot of times you see a wild-card team go nuts.
“Hopefully we’re on that same projection. This team is so good. ... We have so many good players. And they’re all good guys.”
The Blue Sox got two hits from Rey Sprewer, while Parker Thompson spaced out four hits and fanned eight in four innings of relief pitching for Brookfield (11-9).
Tobiasz regretted seeing his guys packing their gear away for the last time this season, because the young Blue Sox developed dramatically into the LOL playoffs’ fourth seed.
“We have guys who’ve been All-Stars for three or four years now, and that’s been gratifying to see,” he said. “I’ve pushed and cussed them out to be better baseball players. They’ve not only responded, but become leaders of the team and in the league in some respect. They’ve become great ballplayers. When I got them, they weren’t. You could see the potential, but they’ve worked their butts off to earn opportunities and achieve what they have achieved. They enjoyed the chance to play a team like Sussex in the playoffs.”
“Hopefully our core group of players will be back, because it’s going to be fun to watch them grow even more. I feel fortunate to coach them.” HOW THEY GOT THERE Sussex 3, Menomonee Falls 2 Colton Martell’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Sussex to a 3-2 victory over Menomonee Falls in a Land O’ Lakes Baseball League regional semifinal at Trenary Field on Sunday.
The Phoenix sent the game into extra innings with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Connor Moroder earned the pitching victory in relief of Nick Schreiber.
Trevor Wesline drove in the first two runs for the Cardinals with sacrifice flies in the second and sixth innings.
Brookfield 7, Merton 1 The Brookfield Blue Sox earned their berth in the regional final with a 7-1 triumph over the Merton Amvets on Sunday at Trenary.
Andy Stekiel pitched all seven innings to earn the victory, backed by a hitting attack that featured a two-run home run by Harrison Phillips.