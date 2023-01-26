WAUKESHA — When J.J. Watt takes notice, it probably means everyone else should, too.
The recently retired Arizona Cardinals defensive end took to Twitter the morning of Nov. 15, 2022 to express his excitement regarding the news of his former teammate, Taylor Jannsen, being named interim coach of the Carroll University men’s basketball team.
“Need stream links for every Carroll University game this season!! Let’s Goooo T!!!” Watt tweeted.
Watt and Jannsen suited up together for Pewaukee’s boys basketball program. Watt, of course, went on to have a Hall of Fame career in a different sport. Now it’s Jannsen, a fellow 2007 graduate from Pewaukee, looking to make a name for himself in the college basketball world.
“You don’t really know what this seat feels like until it’s dropped on you, but as difficult as the transition was and how difficult it was initially to get everything figured out and prepared properly, it’s been an incredible learning opportunity that I’ve been very fortunate and thankful for,” Jannsen said.
Jannsen took over for Paul Combs, who resigned two games into the 2022-23 season. After being hired as the lead assistant back on July 1, 2022, suddenly it was Jannsen who was in the lead role just 4 1/2 months later.
“There are guys who sit in assistant coaching roles for 15-20 years and here I am Year 1 with the opportunity to lead a program,” Jannsen said. “There are a lot of ways to learn and one way is to get tossed into the fire and here you go. It’s a different role than anything I’ve ever done before, but one I’m incredibly grateful for.”
While it’s a completely new experience for Jannsen, he’s worn several different hats since his playing days at Carroll, where he averaged 6.4 points and 2.6 assists per game his senior season as the team captain.
Jannsen graduated from Carroll in 2011 with a degree in exercise science and has applied it ever since. He started PMax Basketball and worked with athletes ranging from youth up to the professional ranks on player development for individuals and teams.
“That was part of when I got here initially was I would still be able to do some things from a business perspective and work with players,” Jannsen said. “There are high school players that I’ve worked with and still been able to work with in the fall, and guys that came home from college over Christmas break I was able to get in the gym with. I don’t know what the future is here but I’ll always be doing some of my stuff. It might be in a more limited capacity.”
Which is understandable considering the day-to-day grind that comes with leading a collegiate basketball program. Jannsen said he hasn’t worked with any youth players since becoming interim head coach.
“I’ve just got to figure out what’s all possible knowing this job is my No. 1 priority,” Jannsen said.
Prior to his hiring last summer, Jannsen coached at the AAU ranks ranging from middle-school level to teams that featured future NCAA Division I players. He has also authored two books and conducted public speaking engagements for schools, charitable organizations and businesses both large and small.
Jannsen’s tenure got off to a promising start, as the Pioneers defeated Northland College 90-74 in his debut as head coach on Nov. 18, 2022. It’s been a balancing act in regards to how Carroll played under Combs and the style Jannsen wants to implement, but in the end it comes down to putting his players in the best positions to succeed.
“Ultimately in any situation you’re in as a head coach it’s what you have to do when it comes to teaching and getting guys to believe in what they can do,” Jannsen said. “I didn’t make any crazy wholesale changes because it’s still basketball and there are always underlying fundamental elements you’re trying to play with. I think that happens in any season anywhere.”
Understandably, there’s been a learning curve for Jannsen and everyone involved with Carroll basketball since he was handed the reins over two months ago.
The Pioneers entered play Wednesday with a 4-13 record, including 1-7 within the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. But of the 11 defeats that have taken place under Jannsen’s watch, six have been by single digits, and the 33-year old wanted to emphasize that Carroll’s record didn’t speak to what’s been poured into the day-to-day happenings from his staff and players.
“We have kids that are still energetic about this process,” Jannsen said. “We have some belief that we’re turning the corner. Regardless of what shows up on the results, we’re learning how to compete, we’re building the right habits and we have guys who care and good people in our program that want to have success.
“I don’t know if we’ll turn the corner this season but we’re building habits and standards to have success moving forward.”
The Pioneers feature only two seniors on the roster and have four players averaging at least nine points, led by sophomore guard Kobe Simpson at 11.3 per game. As Jannsen eluded to, he isn’t sure what his future looks like past this season, and while there have been conversations within the athletic department, the university hasn’t started its decision-making process.
“It’s completely out of my control and I’m just trying to do the best I can with the situation that’s been given to me,” Jannsen said.
Regardless of what comes next for Jannsen, he’ll continue to have a major impact on athletics in the area and has seen some of that come to fruition at his alma mater. Over the past decade he’s worked with Pewaukee’s youth program, including players that helped the boys win back-toback state championships, while the girls are coming off a trip to the state finals, themselves. Jannsen said he has a great relationship with both boys coach David Burkemper and girls coach Jim Reuter.
“It’s just been really fun to see a lot of players you started with at a young age, to see what they’ve become and the passion they’ve developed for the game,” Jannsen said. “I have a ton of respect for coach Burkemper. We have a great relationship as friends. He’ll catch a lot of games at Carroll and text me his thoughts, and he’ll expect the same from me when I’m watching his games.
“Coach Reuter has done an incredible job with the girls program. I think the thing that’s been amazing to see on the Pewaukee girls and boys side overall is the love of the game promoted within the program. It starts with coach Burkemper and coach Reuter and both have done an incredible job building their programs.”
Depending on what happens in the coming months, it could be Jannsen’s turn to see what he can build at Carroll.
“If I get the opportunity to be the head coach here in the future, it’s something I’m definitely interested in,” Jannsen said.