NEW BERLIN — When his team needed a big momentum-shifting basket, Charlie Cefalu took charge of the tension-filled situation.
Cefalu, a resourceful 6-foot-2 senior guard, scored nine of his 12 total points in the second half, including what became a winning 3-point basket with 1 minute, 14 seconds remaining as the seventh- seeded New Berlin Eisenhower boys basketball team defeated No. 10-seeded Cudahy 58-55 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at David Scheidegger Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
It was the seventh home-court victory of the season for Eisenhower, which improved to 13-12 overall and advanced to face second-seeded Greenfield in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
The victory took on added significance as it snapped a four-game losing streak for the Lions, who are seeking their third trip to the prestigious state tournament in program history and first appearance since the memorable 2008 season (when Eisenhower went 23-4 overall and captured the Division 2 state championship).
Trailing 55-53 with time winding down late in the second half, Eisenhower answered with a decisive 5-0 run to pull away.
Cefalu, who was positioned toward the left side of the perimeter, quickly took control of sharply delivered pass and converted on a high-arcing 3-pointer to give Eisenhower the lead for good.
“I just wanted to get things going a bit and put our team in the best situation possible,” said Cefalu, who scored all of his points on 3-pointers with three coming in the second half. “As a senior, it feels great to go out with a win in our last home game in front of the big crowd.”
For Cefalu, one of six seniors on the roster, getting the opportunity to play at home one more time made the experience extra-special.
“Coming into the game, there really wasn’t pressure because I had faith in my teammates and knew we were ready to embrace the challenge,” Cefalu said “When the game was close late, being able to step up in a big moment was special. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.”
Following Cefalu’s basket, the stingy Eisenhower defense took the spotlight by forcing a quick turnover leading to an inside basket by freshman forward Jake Veley to extend the led to three points with 14 seconds left in regulation.
With two fouls yet to give, the Lions showcased their on-court awareness by efficiently using them both with time running off the clock.
Cudahy, which was out of timeouts, worked for one last quick open look but failed to attempt a shot before time expired.
“Defense is something we work on the most in practice so it was exciting to see it pay off by coming through with a few stops on a some key possessions down the stretch,” Cefalu added. “This victory will give us a lot of momentum as we move forward into the next round.”
Sophomore guard Kevin Kreitzer scored a game-high 18 points with a team-leading five 3-pointers for Eisenhower, which converted 11 3pointers in the uptempo, spirited showdown between fierce Woodland Conference West rivals.
Junior guard/forward Daniel Woo followed with 15 points and freshman forward Jake Veley had nine points for the Lions.
Eisenhower head coach Scott Witt was proud of the way his determined team reacted to the pressure of hosting a first-round playoff game.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” said Witt, whose team tied for fourth place in the talent-filled Woodland Conference West with 4-8 record. “Looking back, what made it great was that the teams weren’t trading mistakes to give the game away but instead making haymakers (3s) at both ends and hitting big shot after big shot. It was high quality basketball between two evenly matched programs with the season on the line.
“To see the guys step up and overcome some adversity by making big plays was special.”
Senior forward Jacob Christjohn finished with a team-high 14 points for Cudahy, which ended the season 8-17 overall. Senior guard Eric Williams chipped in 13 points and senior guard Eric Lindberg had 12 points for the Packers, who made 10 3pointers.
Cudahy, which led 26-21 at the intermission, was riding the momentum of an upset over New Berlin West (82-62) in a Woodland Conference Crossover game Feb. 25, ending a frustrating 12-game losing streak in the process.