TOWN OF LISBON — As Ben Moser walked off the mound after the top of the sixth inning, he had four emphatic words for his coach, Mike Schramek.
“Schramek, I’m going again.”
Moser did just that, securing his team’s first victory of the season.
The sophomore flamethrower came on in relief and struck out six batters over 2 2/3 innings, helping the Chargers hold off rival Menomonee Falls 6-5 in a Greater Metro Conference baseball game Tuesday.
“Our first two games we didn’t have an opportunity to utilize him in the role that we have for him,” Schramek said. “This is his role and this is what we need out of him, so it was great. He did exactly what we thought he was going to do.”
The towering righty entered the game in the top of the fifth, the score tied at 5-5 and two runners on with one out. But he would escape the jam, securing back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.
That would allow Hamilton to take the lead in the home half.
Moser, who had no intention of swinging the bat, still drew a leadoff walk and freshman Nate Glapa entered as a courtesy runner. Glapa moved to second on a passed ball, then to third on a groundout two batters later before putting his wheels to good use once again.
Two pitches after freshman Luke Lehnen nearly struck out on a foul tip, the pitch of senior Joey Spalding got away from sophomore catcher Wilson Kershner, but didn’t roll far.
Still, Glapa saw an opening and bolted for home, sliding in safely for the go-ahead run.
“That was a good read by him,” Schramek said. “I reminded him read the flight of the ball and whatever read you have, do it with conviction, and he did both of those things really well because I’m not sure if that was the right play. But given that he did the things that he was coached to do, it’s just one of those things where you pat him on the back because it was successful.
“If it wasn’t successful, you’re in their ear, letting them know, ‘Bad choice.’ But it was huge.”
Moser took it from there. Working around a pair of walks, Moser stranded them both with a punch-out of junior Derek Steinbrenner. It was at that time Schramek called over Moser’s father to see if it was OK to keep his son in the game.
“Ben has not pitched in a few years because he’s been dealing with some health issues,” Schramek said. “Right now he’s on a limited pitch count, so that’s the deal behind why is he coming in when he came in.
“He’s got a long future ahead of him. I don’t want to do anything to get in the way of that right now. We want to win but more importantly, we want to make sure Ben is healthy and stays on the recovery trail that he’s on.”
Ultimately, Schramek got the confirmation he needed, as Moser returned in the seventh with darkness overtaking the evening. Once again, he’d strand a pair of runners and end the game with a strikeout.
Schramek joked that it was a battle of the puppies considering the youth on both teams, and that showed at times with struggles to find the strike zone and some sloppy play in the field aided by windy conditions.
Hamilton struck first in the opening frame despite not getting a hit, drawing three walks and a hit by pitch to go up 1-0. Falls answered with two in the second on RBI singles by juniors Dylan Dux and Jack Anderson before the Chargers scored an unearned run to even the score at 2-2.
Timely hitting staked Hamilton a 5-2 lead in the third. Senior Evan Becker roped a triple to left and scored on a two-out double to right by junior Hayden Reich. A base hit to right by junior Josh Dahlgren put runners on the corners, and after back-to-back RBI singles by junior Colton Schneider and senior Kyle Klapperich, the Chargers led by three and chased Falls junior pitcher Grant Schultz in the process.
The Phoenix would return the favor in the top of the fourth, as Schramek was forced to remove Dahlgren due to pitch count.
“There were times he was really good, there were times where he lost his release a little bit,” Schramek said. “He really struggled with his offspeed pitch today, but he persevered through that. He had enough off-speed pitches where he was able to get them off balance a little bit, and then he went to 100 pitches, so we squeezed every bit that we possibly could.”
Dahlgren was also the victim of a costly error in right that resulted in two unearned runs for Falls. Picking up RBIs in the fourth were Dux and junior Zach Wolfram, whose ringing double to center tied things up at 5-5.
“He really deserves a lot of credit for this win because without his scrappy performance, I don’t know if we’re in a position to be able to win in the end,” Schramek said of Dahlgren.
Reich relieved Dahlgren in the top of the fourth and recorded a pair of outs before giving way to Moser, who slammed the door shut.
“That’s the role he has on this team and it came together tonight, finally,” Schramek said.