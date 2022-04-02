Chargers stay hot against Crusaders

WAUKESHA — Carlos Schleicher’s tenacious performance set the tone for his team’s successful evening.
Schleicher, an aggressive junior attackman, finished with a team-high four goals as the Hamilton boys lacrosse team defeated Catholic Memorial 10-6 in a tough, physical nonconference game Friday.
It was an energized, confidence-building effort for Hamilton, which improved to 2-0 overall with the cold, crisp April Fool’s Day outcome.
The Chargers, who are working hard to breathe new life into the program following last year’s winless 0-16 season, have combined their first two opponents by a 20-15 margin (including a thrilling 10-9 victory over Oconomowoc).
Hamilton showcased its offensive firepower by outscoring the Crusaders 7-1 in what proved to be a decisive opening half, including a critical 5-1 margin in the second quarter.
Schleicher scored the first two goals of the game, finishing on hard-lining righthanded back-to-back shots from the right side over the course of the opening four minutes.
“The energy created from the victory over Oconomowoc was amazing so we really worked hard to carry it over into this one,” said Schleicher, of the team’s determined early-season momentum-building road victory. “Coming off a winless season last year, we have a completely brand new team this season so we’re rallying around one another and have something to prove this time around. This effort will show that we’re a team to watch out for each time we step on the field.
“Early on in the game, we just wanted to come out strong and hit them with a lot of powerful shots to set the tone. When they came back in the second half, we refused to give in and played hard the rest of the way. It was great to get another victory and we will enjoy it but there’s still a long way to go.”
Freshman attackman Brady Westfahl followed with three goals and an assist for Hamilton, which outshot the Crusaders 28-22 in the contest.
Senior midfielder Mitchell Westfahl contributed two goals and senior attackman Carson Bettwy had the other goal for the Chargers. Senior midfielder Blaise Janowski added an assist.
Senior goalkeeper Tanner Rogowski made three critical saves over the course of the final four minutes to help preserve a victory. Hamilton first-year head coach Kiefer Baumbach was excited and encouraged by how his team responded to the difficult challenge against a traditional powerhouse program. “Being my first year as coach, I could see that the guys were hungry for success and they came out and showed it in the come-from-behind victory over Oconomowoc,” Baumbach said. “Today, we started off hot, built a strong lead in the first half but then took our foot off the gas pedal a bit and allowed CMH to get back in it.
“Looking back, we had our moments at times and there are things to work on but all in all I’m very proud of the effort.”
Memorial demonstrated its heart determination by scoring five times in the second half, highlighted by three unanswered goals in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 7-4.
Hamilton outscored the Crusaders 3-2 in the fourth quarter to help ensure a victory.
Senior Carson Biebel and junior Jimmy Sheahan each scored a team-high two goals for Memorial, which remains on an early crusade for its first victory after three difficult tests to begin the season. Senior Sawyer Wozniak and sophomore Luke Schreiber each contributed one goal and senior Tyler Dale added an assist for the Crusaders.
“We did an outstanding job of showing our resilience, coming back and winning the second half,” said enthusiastic Memorial coach Kory Mueller, a former standout for the Crusaders. “If we win a few more loose balls, it could’ve easily been a different outcome.
“I was proud of the boys and how they battled. They made the necessary adjustments in order to be successful so it should only help in our progression moving forward. They hustled for the entire four quarters and that’s all you can ask for each time.”