GERMANTOWN — Hamilton all-state senior outside hitter Sylvie Zgonc and her coach Traci Buhr make it very clear that she is not simply a one-woman wrecking crew for the fourth-ranked Chargers girls volleyball team.
“Something we’ve worked on this year is making sure everyone gets involved,” she said as a matter of fact.
But you couldn’t convince 10th-ranked Arrowhead of that fact Thursday night in Germantown, as it seemed every time the Chargers needed a big point, there was the 5-foot-11 South Dakota State recruit Zgonc soaring in from the middle or flying over from the side for crushing kills or simply tipping the ball over the top of the very tall Warhawk block.
The result was a well-executed 25-19, 25-19, 28-26 WIAA D1 sectional semifinal victory for Hamilton over the Warhawks. The win propelled Hamilton (31-5) into a powerhouse sectional final on Saturday at 7 p.m. back at Germantown against second-ranked and Greater Metro Conference champion DSHA (35-5).
The Dashers dispatched host Germantown in three sets in the other sectional semifinal to earn their sectional final spot. The winner of the sectional final advances to the WIAA state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Nov. 3-5.
Zgonc is the last holdover from Hamilton’s D1 state championship team from 2020, and she would love nothing more than to conclude her career with another run at a title.
“This feels amazing,” she said, “as good as it gets, because this group is so good. They work so hard and have earned this chance.”
Buhr, whose team lost two tough matches to DSHA this season in taking second in the GMC, thinks the same thing.
“This group is calm and collected,” she said. “It doesn’t go through a lot of highs and lows. They celebrate each other’s successes, and they stay cool in situations where others would be frantic.”
That was the case against Arrowhead.
Playing in tight concert with senior setter Alex Kreutzmann, Zgonc had well north of 20 tips and kills on the evening, as the Chargers were a tight, cohesive unit all match, getting into the offense quickly and rarely letting a ball hit the floor.
After Arrowhead took a 3-0 first set lead, Hamilton scored 12 of the next 16 points to take control at 12-7. A short time later, they went on an 8-1 run that put them ahead 20-10 and effectively put away the set. Senior outside hitter Rylee Duessler had three kills in that effort.
The Warhawks never got within in five the rest of the set.
In the second set, another 8-1 Hamilton run broke open a close match and put the Chargers ahead 15-6 as senior middle blocker Briella Wrench and Duessler had two kills each. Arrowhead got within 15-10, but then Zgonc scored six consecutive points for Hamilton as the Chargers pulled out ahead 22-14 and cruised to the finish line.
Arrowhead made a serious push in the third set, holding an early lead and stretching it to 16-11 at one point. The Warhawks got a lot of mileage out of junior outside hitter Gabby Wold and 6-4 junior middle blocker Olivia Wyma in that run.
But as Buhr noted, the Chargers never pushed the panic button as they slowly crawled back into the set. A kill by Zgonc tied the set at 18-all and then the lead would trade hands seven times the rest of the way.
The Warhawks rallied from a match point to finally get a key block on Zgonc and tie the score at 25-all.
A kill by Arrowhead junior middle hitter Sophie Nowak gave the Warhawks set point at 26-25, but the Chargers battled back once again and got got kills from Zgonc and Duessler to earn match point and then an Arrowhead error concluded the Hamilton victory.
Warhawk coach Janelle Jaquish, whose team will return four starters next year including Wyma, was not overly disappointed with the effort.
“That’s a very good team we were playing,” she said. “Very consistent and hard to break through. We had a chance in the third-set, but we couldn’t quite finish it off. Overall, it was a good year for us, a top three finish in the Classic 8, and getting to the sectional.
“You never want to finish on a loss, but we were competitive.”
Buhr is very encouraged by what the Chargers have achieved this season, considering they returned only three starters from last season (Zgonc, Eva Finnessy and Mya Trafficante).
And she knows what she has in Zgonc and that what she brings to the team goes far beyond just her impressive talent.
“She brings leadership ability to everything she does,” said Buhr, “and she has such a high volleyball IQ. Her knowledge of the game is amazing.”
Zgonc, who likes to laughingly test people on the pronunciation of her last name (“Zgosh”), said she is simply carrying on the good example of past Hamilton leaders.
“These four years (at Hamilton) have been such a great experience,” she said. “I learned so many good things from past seniors. It’s a real credit to them."