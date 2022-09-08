WAUKESHA — Pewaukee already has a blip on the radar. Catholic Memorial, while unbeaten, is far from a finished product.
And one of them will have to lose come Friday night under the bright lights of Schneider Stadium. But if last season is any indication, a loss will be far from the end of the world for either the Pirates or Crusaders.
In one of the most anticipated games of the young season, it will be defending Division 3 champion versus defending Division 4 champion in a matchup that will go a long way to determine who finishes atop the Parkland Conference.
“Until somebody beats them consistently, they will be the gold standard of our league,” Pewaukee coach Justin Friske said. “How we play will be a great indicator about our football team and where we are. Last year we did not flinch against them.”
Pewaukee also entered last year’s showdown against CMH with a loss to its name, but gave the Crusaders all they could handle, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime before an injury to starting quarterback Zane Farra proved to be too much to overcome.
“Things were just too disjointed for us on offense,” Friske said. “They’re really good players with good coaches, and they made the halftime adjustments and we couldn’t make those adjustments.
“I love this game for the fact that we get to see what our character is. Last year after we played them tough I knew we had a lot of fight in us. You can do lot of great things with a team that’s willing to fight.”
That proved to be the case, as the Pirates went on to win their next nine games and claim the WIAA Division 3 title — their first in program history. The Crusaders had similar success, claiming their third consecutive gold ball and ninth state title in all.
Now it’s time for Round 3 in a newfound rivalry since both joined the Parkland in 2020.
“I have the utmost respect for coach Friske and Pewaukee,” CMH coach Bill Young said. “They’ve got a great team this year. Logan Schill is an outstanding receiver. Justin is a terrific coach. He’s got that program in the right direction and last year they were state champs. They’re very multiple. They’ve got a lot of speed and size. They’re an outstanding football team and we’re looking forward to competing at a high level.”
Catholic Memorial has owned the Parkland, now having won its first 12 games in the league after coming over from the Classic 8. While teams like New Berlin Eisenhower and New Berlin West are markedly improved from a season ago to go along with a respectable Wauwatosa West program, the race for conference supremacy could be over after the first full week of September.
“It’s our biggest test of the year,” Young said. “Whoever wins this game in my mind has the inside track on winning the conference championship. We just look at each week and for us we just want to be ready to play. We’ve worked really hard on Pewaukee and we’ll see how it all falls out.”
It’s hard to find another team in the state that has challenged itself as much as CMH early in the season, winning games against Division 1 powers Franklin and Marquette before rolling Milwaukee Lutheran last week en route to a 3-0 start.
“Going into the season we knew our first three out of four games were going to be really difficult,” Young said. “We have to bring our A game to get off to a start like we have.”
Both teams underwent a change at quarterback and the early returns have been promising. For the Pirates, sophomore Owen Dobberstein won the starting job and has completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 256 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Even in Pewaukee’s 7-0 Week 2 loss to Brookfield Central, Friske was impressed with the way Dobberstein carried himself between the lines.
“For one reason or another we just weren’t able to finish in the red zone,” Friske said. “But when you’ve got new and young pieces on offense sometimes that happens, especially at the beginning of the year. We had some untimely turnovers that hurt us but all that said, we had a chance to tie the game in the last minute and had a sophomore quarterback who made three throws that put us in a great position to win or tie the game. That was the best part for me to watch that happen. When the chips are down are we’re going against a pretty decent team, he’s able to make plays to put us in a good position.”
Senior Isaiah Nathaniel is getting his turn under center for the Crusaders and making the most of it. Through three games, Nathaniel has completed 70.5% of his throws for 320 yards, two TDs and an interception, also making a crucial fourth-down throw that led to the game-winning score Week 1 against Franklin, the defending Division 1 state champions.
“I’m really impressed with their quarterback and how he’s taken the offense under his wing,” Friske said. “He’s had some growing pains but has a great pocket presence and delivers a great ball. If he wasn’t a first-year starter you wouldn’t know he hasn’t been playing for a couple years.”
CMH junior Corey Smith has also emerged as one of the top running backs in the state, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. The talent level in general on both sides of the ball is as good as it’s ever been for Catholic Memorial, with Young heaping praise on his young offensive line and players like senior two-way player Keith Williams, senior change-of-pace back PJ Reynolds, and senior receivers Bennett McCormick and Jimmy Sheahan.
“Our kids are getting better defensively,” Young said. “We have to play our very best against a great team. We call it a countersurge they run (on offense). We have to tackle well, we have to block well. Field position is going to be very critical.
“They’ve got a lot of athletes. I’m impressed with their skill on defense. Dobberstein is a sophomore quarterback but he’s getting more comfortable. They’re a great team and a great program and we’re going to have to play very aggressive to win that game.”
The Pirates will have to hope that team speed is enough to overcome the overall size discrepancy, especially in the trenches. And once CMH’s skill-position players find daylight, look out.
“What I’ve seen most importantly is how dynamic they are on offense,” Friske said. “Every play has the opportunity to go the distance. Their skill guys have the ability to take an ordinary play and turn it into something miraculous. Their offensive line is a completely different beast.”
Young is excited about the big-game feel Friday’s showdown will provide and believes his team is prepared to embrace it.
“We’re dialed in,” Young said. “We’re a pretty good ball club, too. We’ve just got to do what we do best.”
Friske knows that his team will be considered the underdog come Friday night and that the Pirates are a few weeks from being where they wants to be. But that doesn’t mean he’s accepting what most are expecting.
“We’re still a pretty good football team,” Friske said. “CMH is going to have to play well to beat us as well, but it’s football. It’s high school. We catch them on a bad night or we just make a couple plays or get a turnover here or there ... I know they have guys that are on a level we don’t quite have. But I don’t know how big the margin is between our two teams. On a balance I like our group and I know this — we’ll play our butts off and give them our best shot.”