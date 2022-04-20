OCONOMOWOC — An after-school tutorial covered a lot of ground in a hurry Tuesday.
The Oconomowoc High School baseball program celebrated Youth Night at Roosevelt Field, and the young onlookers didn’t have to wait long to witness a Cliff’s Notes version of the sport played in textbook fashion by the varsity.
Senior pitcher Grant Naumann held visiting Waukesha South scoreless on one hit and one walk while striking out six over six innings, and the Raccoons scored six runs on five hits over the first two frames en route to an 8-0 Classic 8 Conference triumph.
Naumann and his team extended their records to 3-0 overall and in the Classic 8, while South dipped to 2-6 and 1-4, respectively.
“It’s crazy,” Naumann said. “It feels like just yesterday I was behind the backstop on Youth Night, watching as a second-grader and playing with the Five O’s. The time goes so quickly. In the blink of an eye, you’re playing high school ball as a senior.
“You think at the time it’s super far away, but it’s not. You just have to keep working and it’s here in no time. ... crazy.”
Naumann continued to show the savvy and the stuff that have made him a mainstay of the Ocon pitching staff.
“I love catching for him,” senior catcher Jack Markowski said of Naumann. “He hits every single spot. Every place I had my glove, his pitches were right there.
“He’s a really good pitcher.”
While Naumann retired the Blackshirts in order in each of the first two innings, his teammates provided him with a cushion.
Markowski led off the bottom of the first with a single, sophomore Alex Bryan reached on an error, and both runners sped around to score on senior Jack Anderson’s double to right field. Senior Brady Burrill singled home Anderson with the third run of the inning.
The Raccoons went back to work in the second. Senior Logan DesLauries reached on a one-out single, Markowski lined his second straight base hit, and Bryan singled home a run before an error sent home another and Burrill hit into a fielder’s choice for a run batted in.
“When we got those three runs in the first inning, that made me really comfortable out there,” Naumann said. “I took it pitch-by-pitch, struck a few guys out and got some good plays in the field. I want to thank my defense. Everybody did their job.”
Markowski also liked the way his team capitalized on a rare sunny day, when the mercury actually climbed to 46 degrees by game time.
“It felt great to get back out here,” Markowski said. “We’ve had a couple of bad weather days. It was nice to be able to play again.
“It was important getting those first couple of runs early. It allowed Grant to have some offensive support behind him. It was big for us.”
South coach Derek Merkes said the Blackshirts’ sophomore starting pitcher, Tyler Conger, deserved a better fate.
“We didn’t come ready to play,” Merkes said. “Tyler Conger pitched very well. He mixed his pitches well, kept hitters off-balance and hit his spots for the most part. He rolled a lot of ground balls, which was what we needed, but defensively we weren’t ready to play.
“Our early at-bats once again weren’t very competitive. It was just a slow start.”
Senior Noah Lahner singled for South’s first hit of the game to open the fourth inning, but he was forced out at second, and the Blackshirts didn’t get another hit. They reached on a fielder’s choice and drew two walks, but never advanced past second base.
Oconomowoc scored an unearned run in the fifth and completed the game’s scoring with one run in the sixth, when Markowski hit his third single and rode home when junior Andrew Flanagan ripped a double to left-center field.
The Raccoons continued to reap the benefits of a new indoor practice facility constructed by Dan and Luke Nelson in Ashippun.
“Having the indoor facility has been amazing,” Markowski said. “We’d always hit in the field house on days when it was rainy or too cold and we couldn’t come out there.
“Having that facility in Ashippun opens up some defensive work for us and a lot of hitting and pitching work as well. It’s been really nice.”
Naumann agreed. “The indoor facility has helped a ton,” he said. “I can throw a bullpen (session) once or twice a week to keep my arm strengthened. It makes a huge difference. I love it.
“It’s so great for the Five O’s — the young kids — too. They can really grow there. It’s just a beautiful facility.”
Oconomowoc coach Arno Kirchenwitz was pleased his team finally got a game in after waiting for Old Man Winter to retire for the year.
“It was nice to be able to be outside,” Kirchenwitz said. “I think we’ve only had two full practices at Roosevelt just because the weather’s been so off. Everybody’s in the same boat. The spring has not been kind; we just have to be ready to play when the time comes.
“Naumann gets ahead in the count. If he doesn’t get a strikeout, he’ll pitch to contact and does a good job that way. He only threw 78 pitches. We wanted to get Ryan Brennecke some work tonight, too. The kids have seen a lot of live pitching in the cages, which has helped us. But it was nice to have a sunny day and be outside, and the kids did a good job.”