GRAND CHUTE — Neither Menomonee Falls nor Bay Port were expected to return to the state tournament, let alone win after they managed to find their way to Fox Cities Stadium.
But that’s exactly what they did, and the two teams would wind up meeting in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 state baseball semifinal at Neuroscience Group Field.
Ultimately, it was the eighth-seeded Pirates who would win their second game of the day, stranding the tying run on third and holding off the No. 5 seed Phoenix 4-3 on a steamy, hot and humid night in Grand Chute.
Falls (21-8) was haunted by six errors, all of which were committed within the first four innings. By then, Bay Port (21-9) had built a 4-0 lead.
“It’s just a game of inches in so many ways,” Falls coach Tim Gotzler said. “A misplayed ball here and a misplayed ball there. Give Bay Port a ton of credit. They made the plays they were supposed to make.”
The Pirates, who finished runner-up to Sun Prairie a season ago, exacted revenge on the top-seeded Cardinals in the second quarterfinal of the day. They would jump ahead immediately against Falls, who also reached the state semifinals last June — where it also fell to Sun Prairie — despite not registering a hit in the opening frame.
“We came in here two very similar teams,” Gotzler said. “Two teams that were here last year. Lost a lot at graduation. Came back with younger teams with not as much expectations, maybe sleepers in the eyes of some. But I thought this was a great matchup.”
Bay Port would benefit from another error in the second to go ahead 2-0. But it was in the top of the fourth when things really began to unravel for the Phoenix, as three errors resulted in two more runs and a 4-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings of play.
“Baseball is just a cruel game,” Gotzler said.
But Falls wouldn’t hang its head and slowly began turning the tide on the Pirates.
The Phoenix cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Evan Falkner led off the inning with a double, and eventually senior courtesy runner Mason Corazzari got Falls on the board when junior Keli Grennier drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Pirates showed they weren’t prone to mistakes when an error at third allowed sophomore Wilson Kershner to score, but junior Zach Wolfram lined out to right to strand the bases loaded.
After a scoreless sixth, Falls was down to its final three outs, but wouldn’t go quietly.
In fact, it wasn’t until two outs had been recorded when the Phoenix began mounting a threat. Grennier was hit by a pitch, junior Jack Anderson walked, and then Wolfram singled home Grennier to bring Falls within one. But senior Caden Wilson would fly out to right to end the game.
“We’re down to the tying runner on third base with two outs, two strikes,” Gotzler said. “That’s the kind of game I thought it was going to be.”
Junior starting pitcher Derek Steinbrenner received a cruel fate — in more ways than one.
In the quarterfinal victory over Westosha Central, Steinbrenner was hit by a pitch in the left cheek but stayed in the game. He was then charged with the loss against Bay Port despite only allowing just one earned run and striking out seven over five innings. Then on a play on the bases where he was sliding back into third, he was accidentally cleated on the arm.
“It’s the state tournament,” Gotzler said. “He isn’t going to eat very well, but he could still play.”
Wolfram and Falkner each had two hits, while senior lefty Joey Spalding threw two innings of scoreless relief. Bay Port advances to Thursday evening’s state final, where it will play either Greendale or Milton for the gold ball.
“They grabbed the eight seed probably because of their record, not because of the quality of team they are,” Gotzler said. “We got ‘upsets’ all day, but there’s great baseball on this field. Bay Port had a huge crowd, the energy of the night and humid day, this day had everything.
“We had a great experience so just really proud of our guys.”
MENOMONEE FALLS 6, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1
Zach Wolfram was dialed in on the mound, but decided to help himself, anyway.
The junior pitcher threw six shutout innings and also hit a key two-out, tworun double in the top of the sixth as Menomonee Falls defeated Westosha Central 6-1 in the first WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game of the day Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium.
Wolfram was brilliant on the hill for Falls, allowing just four hits and striking out five as he didn’t allow a runner past second base.
“Zach came out and it was the outing we were looking for from him,” Gotzler said. “We made plays on defense, he got ahead, and then we were opportunistic on offense. We were threatening and threatening on offense and then the dam broke and we kept tacking on. Really proud of how we came out in that first game.”
Anderson put the Phoenix in front with an RBI single in the third, plating Grennier. Falls would strand the bases loaded in the fifth and were in danger of squandering another scoring opportunity in the sixth before Wolfram went with a pitch the other way, brining home Grennier and Steinbrenner to make it 3-0.
Wilson followed with a run-scoring single to push the lead to four. The Phoenix weren’t done, extending their lead to 6-0 in the seventh when Steinbrenner drove in Kershner and Spalding with a two-run single to left.
Steinbrenner relieved Wolfram in the seventh, when the fourth-seeded Falcons (21-5) finally broke through with an RBI double by Chase Kerkman. But Steinbrenner would induce a game-ending popout to second to send the Phoenix to the semifinals. Steinbrenner, Anderson and Wolfram each had two hits for the Phoenix.
“We’ve been kind of branding ourselves as some tough Falls kids,” Gotzler said. “We’ll take the 8 a.m. (start) and we’ll take the 94-degree humidity and we’ll find a way. We’re not the most talented team. We don’t have all the accolades, all the college commits. We’re just a bunch of tough kids that love each other and play as hard we can.”