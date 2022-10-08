NEW BERLIN — Like a powerful sleeping giant, the Catholic Memorial football team shrugged off the cobwebs from a sluggish first quarter, gradually came alive and showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in the state.
Memorial defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 42-14 in a hard-fought, physical Parkland Conference game at Frank T. Granger Memorial Field on Friday night.
It was the eighth consecutive victory for the high-powered, defending state-champion Crusaders, who remained atop the highly-contested conference standings with a 6-0 record and improved to 8-0 overall.
The resilient road victory took on added significance as it clinched a share of the league championship and extended its winning streak to 22 games.
Memorial entered the showdown of conference heavyweights as the top-ranked team in WIAA Division 4 in the latest wissports.net state coaches poll.
Eisenhower, which entered the contest ranked ninth in Division 3 and riding the momentum of back-to-back victories, dropped to 4-2 in the conference standings and 6-2 overall with the emotional homecoming performance.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Memorial attempted to move the ball down field but the drive stalled a short while later as it couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-4 situation at the Eisenhower 41-yard line.
Eisenhower immediately took possession and responded with a gritty, energized 16play, 59-yard drive capped on a punishing 2-yard touchdown run up the middle by senior quarterback Matthew Collicott to claim a 7-0 lead with 2:18 remaining.
Memorial demonstrated its resilience, heart and determination in the second quarter by scoring 35 unanswered points in the second quarter, highlighted by efficient, tactical drives of 40, 52, 60, 70 and 80 yards.
Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Memorial abruptly answered with an 11-play, 80-yard drive, finished on a game-tying 1-yard touchdown run by junior running back Corey Smith with 10:49 remaining in the first half.
The stingy Memorial defense forced an abrupt three-and-out on Eisenhower’s next possession and promptly capitalized with a nine-play, 52-yard drive capped on a 3-yard run by sophomore quarterback MJ Mitchell with 6:11 left.
The scoring barrage continued as the Crusaders scored on three consecutive drives within the final two minutes to extend the lead to 35-7 at halftime.
Smith scored his second TD of the battle on a 16-yard run with 2:14 remaining in the half.
“It was a dogfight the entire way,” Smith said. “Looking back on the season, this was probably one of the most competitive games since we faced Franklin. After the opening six minutes of the first quarter, we all came together as a family on the sideline and knew it was time to turn things around.
“We’ve been down before so it was just a matter of coming out strong on the next possession and playing up to our potential. Everyone came together and worked hard to make it happen.”
Following a perfectly-executed onside kick, Memorial scored two-plays later as senior quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel connected with senior wide receiver Jimmy Sheahan an on a 4-yard TD pass with with 1:49 left.
Nathaniel put an exclamation point on the decisive second quarter offensive surge by scoring on a 22-yard run with 21 seconds left.
“With it being their Homecoming week, we knew coming in that they were going to be coming out with a lot of energy so we really attempted to stay within our gameplan,” Nathaniel said. “Even though we came out a little lackadaisical in the first quarter, everyone remained focused and we gradually began to wear them down.
“It was a great feeling to come on the road, get another important victory and take the next step. At this point, we’re just taking a one-game mentality and attempting to get the job done.”
Memorial’s final points came as senior running back PJ Reynolds scored on a 10yard run in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore defensive back Damyias Lopez, who was making his first varsity start, had an interception in the third quarter to help spark the Crusader defense.
Memorial veteran coach Bill Young was proud of the way his battle-tested team responded to the early adversity and took control with an explosive second quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a very competitive battle with Eisenhower so we’re very happy to come away with a victory and share of the conference championship,” said Young, a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in his 45th season at the helm. “After they scored in the first quarter, we got back to basics on defense, started playing at pad level again and began to play our style of football. When we held them to some big three-and-outs, it created an opportunity for the offense to get back on track.
“That’s when we exploded in the second quarter and never looked back. It all began with the tenacious effort of our defense.”
Eisenhower finished the game on a high note with a 10-play, 62-yard drive capped on a 2-yard TD run by senior running back Adison Tevz with 11 seconds left.
“The first quarter went just the way we drew it up in the way we limited their possessions, controlled the clock, established ourselves on the ground and put some points on the board,” Eisenhower coach Matt Kern said. “Unfortunately, in the second quarter we couldn’t gain a foothold, it led to several three-and-outs and that’s when the onslaught began to happen.
“Our kids have had a great season, experienced what it feels like on both ends of the spectrum and know we can compete with anyone if we play our best. We just have to continue to learn how to weather the storm against the better teams moving forward. That was the biggest lesson in this one.”