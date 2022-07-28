MUKWONAGO — Four more years. Four more years. Four more years.
The Mukwonago High School gym echoed with that chant on Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard/small forward Pat Connaughton smiled at the crowd of children as he spun a basketball on his finger.
After signing a contract extension with the Bucks earlier this month, Connaughton is locked in for four more years in Milwaukee. And even as the ink dries on the contract, he has wasted little time in giving back to the local community.
The Pat Connaughton Foundation and 24:Up teamed up to bring a basketball camp to Mukwonago on Wednesday afternoon, and there was no shortage of shoe squeaks or thudding basketballs to be found in the gym.
“It’s exciting to have Pat involved. We did (a camp) yesterday at St. Augustine in Milwaukee and it had about 100 kids, and then here today we had about 100 kids as well,” 24:Up co-founder Anthony Mlachnik said. “Overall it’s great to be able to have Pat here in the communities, you know, obviously being a Bucks player and just giving back and having fun and really teaching the next generation what it’s all about.”
For three hours kids got the chance to work alongside Connaughton and other volunteers and coaches, as they worked on various aspects of the game from dribbling to shooting to defense. But along with the physical skills and drills present at the camp, Connaughton was also emphasizing life values that the kids should make sure to focus on.
“His message to the kids is about work ethic, perseverance, sacrifice, teamwork — kids need that today,” Mlachnik said. “And to come from a guy like Pat means a lot to us.”
That message did not fall on deaf ears for the kids in attendance. After the event was over, 10-yearold (about to turn 11) Loxley Chasco of New Berlin talked about some of those lessons being the biggest things that she learned at the event.
“You have to work hard every day to get better and always believe in yourself,” she said.
For 9-year-old Leo Klenz of Prairie View, there were quite a few new skills that he picked up from the event.
“I had some fun,” Klenz said. “We practiced on dribbling, shooting, good sportsmanship and passing.”
After all the dribbling and shooting had died down in the waning moments of the event, the kids all gathered around on the center court for a trivia-and-shooting competition. Kids who correctly answered a Bucks-related trivia question posed by Connaughton would get the opportunity to go up against him one-on-one, and if they were able to score on Connaughton they received an autographed prize. Chasco walked away with a prize — a pair of bright red basketball shoes — after she sent Connaughton tumbling to the court and hit an easy layup.
“I was just using my moves and I broke his ankles,” she said.
Chasco would be the final contestant against Connaughton, as the event finally came to an end. However, Connaughton was not quite finished yet, as he stayed for an additional 45 minutes to sign basketballs and hats and take pictures with kids and their parents.
“Having him sign my basketball (was my favorite part of the day),” Klenz proclaimed.
For Mlachnik, seeing Connaughton take the time to connect with the fans was further proof to him as to the kind of person Connaughton is, and how much he cares about giving back to the community.
”We’re incredibly lucky to have Pat. I’ve gotten to get to know him personally over the years and somebody as good of a basketball player as he is, is even a better person,” Mlachnik said. “For him to be here a couple days after signing, and being in Milwaukee for the next three and maybe four years is pretty awesome.”
Wednesday’s event was the latest in what has quickly become a beneficial partnership between the Pat Connaughton Foundation and 24:Up. Mlachnik has been promoting youth basketball for the past 12 years with his organization, which was previously called RAP Nation for Youth Foundation. But recently, the organization rebranded as 24:Up after beginning to work with the Pat Connaughton Foundation. “It stands for 24 hours unlimited potential, and it’s a program that the Pat Connaughton Foundation gets behind and supports,” Mlachnik said. “At the end of the day it’s just fun to see the kids get to kind of rub elbows with him and it means the world to us that we’re able to kind of connect the NBA and Pat as a person to the communities that we all live in.”
Mlachnik added that once he first got in contact with Connaughton, it made a lot of sense for the two organizations to partner up.
“Pat and I about 18 months ago started talking about our foundations coming together. And one thing that Pat had was obviously his platform in the NBA and with the Milwaukee Bucks,” Mlachnik said. “But the one thing that he didn’t have was maybe the resources and the people and the breadth of volunteers and administrators and coaches and trainers and all the wonderful people that are a part of 24:Up and the Pat Connaughton Foundation.
“So he was extremely interested in what we were doing in the community and because he was so passionate about giving back to kids and the next generation, it was such an organic fit for him to work with us.”
And based on the smiles on the faces of both the kids and Connaughton at the end of the day, there were only great memories created in that gym.