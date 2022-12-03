WALES — Tyran Cook supplied the offense, but Waukesha South’s defense provided the separation.
Cook erupted for 45 points and the Blackshirts held host Kettle Moraine scoreless for a stretch of 7 1/2-minutes in the second half en route to a 71-63 victory in a Classic 8 Conference matchup Friday night.
“He’s just a bucket-getter,” South coach Bo Richter said of Cook. “He’s an incredible athlete, incredible kid … It was a gritty game. Kettle Moraine’s tough. I thought our boys played really hard.”
The Lasers, who trailed by 14 midway through the first half, pulled within 33-27 at the break. Junior guard Drew Wagner scored six straight points after intermission to cut the lead to 34-33 with 16 1/2 minutes left.
But Cook scored 10 points to fuel an 18-0 run, capped by Trey Duncan’s three-point play that put the Blackshirts in front 52-33. Ethan Czech finally snapped the Lasers’ drought with a pair of free throws with 9:05 remaining.
“We preach defense,” said senior guard Daniel Robinson. “It’s all a mentality thing. Defense wins championships.”
Cook’s deep 3-pointer from the top pushed the lead to 20, but the Lasers responded with a 16-4 run. Wagner banked in a leaner from the right side to make it 59-51 with 4:25 left.
The Blackshirts maintained the lead by hitting 8 of their next 10 free throws. South finished 24 of 33 from the line, while Kettle Moraine was 18 of 22.
“They just have athletes and they wanted it more than us,” said Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes. “We couldn’t stop them and when we did, we were sending them to the free-throw line and you can’t win games like that.”
Cook, a 6-2 senior guard, had 21 points in the first half and 24 after the break, mixing outside jumpers with drives to the basket. He hit two 3-pointers and was 18 of 20 from the free-throw line. Robinson added 15 points for the Blackshirts (1-1), who bounced back from a 55-53 opening non-conference loss to Wauwatosa West on Wednesday.
“I just practice every day and work hard,” said Cook, the Classic 8 player of the year last season. “And we played great defense. It’s a mentality thing. We’ve been doing it for four years. We know we have the ability to play defense and that’s one of our strengths.
Wagner finished with 36 points, including 23 in the second half, despite being hounded defensively by Duncan throughout. But nobody else had more than seven points as the Lasers dropped to 1-2.
Wagner did not hit a 3pointer and the Blackshirts only made two as a team from beyond the arc.
“He’s quick, but I’m quick, so I just tried to match his quickness,” Duncan said. “He was going to get his, so I was just trying to contain him. I knew if I pressured him, he’d have to drive. Every time he’d kick out, I trust my teammates to contest and cover on the corners.”
The Lasers dug themselves an early hole, missing their first seven shots as South opened with a 10-2 lead. Robinson’s 3-pointer capped a 9-9 run that put the Blackshirts in front 2713.
Wagner scored 11 points as Kettle Moraine rallied within 31-27 before Cook’s two free throws extended the lead to six at the break.
“I thought we came out and played very well,” Robinson said. “Coming from the last game, we were kind of hanging our heads a little bit. But, when we lost that game, we were like, ‘We competed with the top team in the state. Now, we’re going to come and show we’re one of the top teams in the state.’”