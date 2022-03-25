I recently watched a movie titled “No Country For Old Men.”
I’m grateful the Kohl Center isn’t a place like that.
My latest inspiration on the topic was provided during last weekend’s WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament by two of Waukesha County’s finest, who blazed through the prep ranks like a couple of Halley’s Comets.
Lake Country Lutheran’s Luke Haertle and Brookfield Central’s Andrew Rohde completed four-year varsity hoops careers in state title games Saturday.
Haertle amassed 35 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 70-43 semifinal victory over St. Thomas More on March 17.
He fell one assist short of a triple-double in leading the Lightning to the first state championship in program history with a 67-56 triumph over West Salem in the Division- 3 finale.
Rohde totaled 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 51-50 semifinal thriller over Menomonee Falls on Friday.
He followed that act with 34 points, eight boards and two assists in Saturday’s D-1 title game, which the Lancers dropped 64-52 to Neenah.
Both players were chosen to the all-tournament team.
Not so long ago, it was a rarity to see a freshman getting extensive quality minutes in a state tournament game.
Rohde, who was listed at 6 feet tall in the 2019 state tourney program, not only got on the Kohl Center floor for 24 minutes, but collected nine points, hitting three of four field-goal tries and two of two free throws in Central’s 61-47 Division-1 semifinal win over Neenan.
He logged another 24 minutes and totaled three points, three rebounds and a steal in the Lancers’ 69-52 victory over Sun Prairie to help his program claim its lone state title.
Some tourney followers may not have recognized him when he made his Madison return this year because he sprouted seven inches since his previous state stint.
Central coach Dan Wandrey knows he’ll be saying good-bye to one unique cat when Rohde receives his diploma and continues his education and hoops career at Division-I St. Thomas University of Minnesota.
“His buddies call him ‘The Franchise;’ they don’t call him ‘The Old Guy,’” Wandrey said. “It is different, right? Guys our age couldn’t play on the varsity as freshmen. I’m usually not that smart, but when a guy like that comes along — I saw him since third or fourth grade and I knew he was a player — I put him right where he belonged as a freshman, and every step of the way, he just kept proving th“t’s where he belonged.
'Probably the biggest testament is hearing him talk about his brothers, his classmates. The faith, the trust and leadership he showed with them. ... We’re talking about five guys who had never played minutes for us before this season. Never. He brought us to the state tournament. It wasn’t just Andrew; obviously he’s really good, but those guys all did exactly what they needed to do. Those guys deserve credit, but if he wasn’t the person he is and put his faith in them and did what he did, they wouldn’t have been able to grow like that.”
Rohde unofficially wound up with 1467 points in 96 games, and his 55 state tournament points broke the two-game D-1 record of 49 set by Germantown’s Luke Fischer in 2013. His scoring average skyrocketed from 14.5 points a game as a junior to 28.5 as a senior, when he achieved his single-game high of 51.
“I think maybe the thing that goes a little unnoticed with Andrew is how well he was able to fill so many different roles in his career, right?” Wandrey said. “We talked about him getting on the state tournament program cover in his freshman year. He was a little 5-10 guy coming in at state, handling the ball, playing a key role. Every year, it was something a little bit different — Score a little bit more, be a good shooter, be a defender. Whatever it was, whatever we asked him to do, he was a star in that role. And then this year. ... I’ve always appreciated who he was as a basketball player. I coached two of his siblings (brother Sam and sister Lydia, who played basketball at Northwestern University) so I’ve known him for a really long time, probably since he was 5 or 6 years old.
“He was always a gym rat. I’m biased, but the season he put together this year. ... Brookfield Central has long been a school with a storied basketball tradition and a lot of really good players, but he just proved that every season that anyone else ever had — guys who are playing in major, D-I, Power 5 conferences, what he did this year was just unmatched. To score, rebound, assist, defend and play the game the way he did, it was one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen.
“While he was doing all that, he’s a great kid. I love him to death. I told him that after the game.”
Rohde was asked if his teammates considered him an “old man” in light of his four-year varsity tenure, which culminated with a first-team selection to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-1 All-State Team.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve been on the team for the last four years and longer than they have. But to finally be with the senior class that I grew up with, I was so pumped, because those guys are my brothers and this was by far one of the best teams I’ve played with.
“Everybody bought in; there was no selfishness. There was no one person going this way and one person going that way. We were all in the same boat in the same game. It was just a great year.”
Rohde talked about the learning curve that he followed during his years as a Lancer.
“Just being on the team for the last three years and playing JV and varsity in my freshman year, it really helped me to become a better player because I’ve been playing with guys like Cole (Nau), Ben (Nau) and David Joplin, and I’ve learned from all of them,” he said. “And Coach, obviously, helped me develop into new roles.
“I just had to put my foot on the gas and try to help my team this year.”
Luke Haertle’s high school journey spanned the same time frame as Rohde’s, and he, too, belongs to a family of accomplished basketball players.
Luke’s father, Eric Haertle, left Brookfield East High School as that program’s career scoring leader with 1,274 points, and that record stood for 35 years until Hayden Doyle eclipsed it in 2021. Luke’s older brother, 2019 Lake Country Lutheran grad Bryce Haertle, was the Lightning’s all-time scoring king with 1,282 points until Luke dethroned him Feb. 2, and Luke unofficially wound up with 2,264 career points to rank 20th in state history.
Haertle’s coach, Mark Newman, looks at a picture that portrays much more than Haertle’s scoring prowess when he analyzes his game and his impact.
“That’s the thing that’s so great about Luke as a player — he does so many things,” Newman said. “He can absolutely score the ball, but he does so many other things. How many coaches have that where they’re doubling the ball all the time and you can say, ‘Just handle the pressure, deal with the pressure until somebody can get open and then find them?’ “He just sees the floor so well and he’s so strong with the basketball. He’s the smartest player out there all the time. Coupled with his skill set and all the different things he can do, he can impact the game in every single facet. I haven’t seen a kid who does all of those things so well.”
Haertle’s LCL team reached the 2021 Division-3 state title game before falling to Racine St. Catherine’s at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
He was thrilled when the entire WIAA tourney returned this season to the Kohl Center, where he will play for the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walkon.
With his reckless abandon, he familiarized himself repeatedly with the Kohl Center’s floorboards during the Lightning’s two games.
St. Thomas More coach John Hoch was asked to elaborate on what makes Haertle such a unique matchup after he wore out the Cavaliers in the state semifinal.
“OK. ... Haertle, in my opinion, is gonna be at least 30 or 40 years old and you’re gonna see him in a muni league and he’s gonna be so frustrating because you’re gonna say, ‘How did this guy just score? I’m 25 years old. How did this 40-year-old guy score 30 points on me?’” Hoch said. “He’s so savvy with the ball. From the top of the key to a little bit below the free-throw line and the length of the lane, if he gets the ball there, he’s basically unstoppable.
“We tried some different things defensively and tried to get the ball out of his hands, but he’s just too savvy and too good.”
Haertle was humbled by Hoch’s remarks and embraced them, unlike some players who don’t care for the “Old Man Game” reference.
“I thought it was really awesome to see and hear someone who I don’t know talk about me that way,” Haertle said. “He could have said a lot of things about the the game, but for him to say what he said says a lot about the person he is.
“Lots of people call my game old-fashioned and that 100% is credit to my dad. He has been my coach and biggest supporter since I was born. I respond to it the same way — some use it as an insult and others as a compliment. My answer is the same. It works, and to the people who use it as an insult, you can’t guard it.”
As imposing as Haertle’s school scoring record is, he believes it could be in jeopardy.
“I do have a younger brother — His name is Miles and he’s in fourth grade,” Haertle said. “He’s starting his first AAU season with the Knueppel boys. He already thinks that the record at LCL is his. He’s going to get great coaching with his AAU team, which is huge at his age.
“As long as he wants the record, I don’t think mine stands the chance against his lefty stroke.”