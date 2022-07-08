It’s been just under three weeks since Anna Sikorski, Karlie Greenthal and the rest of the Muskego girls soccer team were hoisting the gold ball at Uihlein Soccer Park after defeating DSHA in the Division 1 state title game.
They already hold claim to the title of “Best in State”, but now Sikorski and Greenthal — along with 10 other standouts from Waukesha County schools — will get the chance to compete for the title of “Best in Country” this weekend at the Girls Academy National Finals.
“It’s really fun. Obviously it’s always fun being best in the state, and now it would be extra fun to be first in the nation,” Sikorski said.
“I’ve never had anything like this. It’s really cool to have this experience,” Greenthal added. “And it’s really cool coming back from the state championship win and having another huge opportunity to showcase our team.”
Playing for the SC Wave U17 team, Sikorski and Greenthal are joined on the field by Waukesha West defenders Kayla Duane, Grace Gerstner and midfielder/ forward Camryn Ries, Waukesha South defender Ryley Meenk, Hamilton goalkeeper Brooke Nelson and forward Grace Hoytink, Brookfield Central midfielder Addie Decker, Brookfield Academy midfielder Claire Tracy, Brookfield East defender Maddi Johnston and Kettle Moraine midfielder Giana Gende.
The team also features talent from surrounding areas, as the Wave’s roster is rounded out by Taylor Gordon (forward, Waterford), Ella Luna (midfielder, Whitefish Bay), Piper Dupies (defender, DSHA), Julia James (midfielder/ forward, Union Grove) and Taylor Schad (forward, Kiel).
“This group of 2023 and 2024 grads has won the Mid-America Conference two years in a row, so they’ve had a lot of success in one of the highest platforms in the country,” SC Wave coach Giuliano Oliviero said. “Just a really complete team, really good team unity. This year we advanced past the quarterfinals and we’re going into the semifinals against Florida United and we’re just really excited about it.”
When reflecting on his roster, Oliveiro said that there was no lack of talent among his group of girls.
“You’ve got Anna Sikorski that won a state championship at DSHA, turned around and won a state championship at Muskego — both Division 1 (schools),” he said. “You’ve got Grace Hoytink at Sussex- Hamilton along with our goalkeeper Brooke Nelson, Maddi Jo Johnston from Brookfield East sealing the back. Karli Greenthal, another one from Muskego winning a state championship.
“Camryn Ries, Grace Gerstner, Kayla Duane from Waukesha West that are always up and in the running to win games. Brookfield Central is represented by Addie Decker as well. Just really good soccer players all the way around.”
The team advanced to today’s national semifinal match with Florida United after winning four games during their trip to Oceanside, California for the opening stages of the tournament.
“Our season’s been going really good. We ended first in the Mid-America Conference, and so we’re feeling really confident coming into this game,” Ries said. “(Especially after) not letting up too many goals at our Oceanside, California trip for playoffs, and I think that we are very prepared for this.”
While the team is feeling confident after their performance in California, they also recognize that they have a tough challenge ahead of them if they want to advance to the championship game this weekend.
“We know Florida United is top-2 in the country,” Oliveiro said. “We know that it’s going to be a really tough game. They beat some great competition along the way and we’re just going to put our best foot forward and give it all we have.”
There will be a lot of pressure on the Wave tonight at 7:30 when they step on the field at Lou Fusz Complex in St. Louis, Missouri. And while the pressure will be high, the team feels confident going up against Florida, as they pointed out to several keys they believe will be crucial for them to advance.
“Our biggest key is definitely going to have to be organizing the defense, because they have a great offense,” Ries said. “We just need to end up scoring lots of goals, because their offense is very good, so we need to be defensively organized.”
“I think we just need to keep up our pressure. We worked on it at practice and we just need to keep up the pressure and stay high on our line,” Sikorski added. “Press really hard and we want to score first, and that’s always our goal is just to score first so we have the advantage over the other team.”
Regardless of what the biggest key will be for the team or whether they win or lose, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that they are simply happy to have this opportunity.
“Me and my team are really honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this event,” Greenthal said. “And it’s really cool, because my team is (made up of) my best friends and it’s cool to have this experience with them.”
Sikorski and Oliveiro echoed that sentiment, while adding that they were looking forward to seeing all of the team’s hard work pay off.
“I think they’re really excited. They did a lot of work to get to this point,” Oliveiro said. “They were in California the week before, and, you know, not an easy environment to play in, and you’re playing great competition. But their play was very consistent all the way through, all four games.
“They’ve earned everything they’re getting and hopefully we can keep it going through Sunday.”
“I’m just really excited. Our team, we worked really hard to get here,” Sikorski added. “We practiced really hard like the week before (California) and we’re just glad we’re in this situation. We’re excited.”
And as for Ries, there’s no doubt in her mind as to how her team will perform against Florida United.
“We’re very excited and cannot wait to be here in St. Louis,” she said. “And I think that we’re going to kick some butt (today).”