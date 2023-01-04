WAUKESHA — Catholic Memorial entered the season as the most experienced team in the conference with aspirations of ending its season at the Kohl Center.
When the Crusaders play like they did Tuesday night, that dream looks all the more attainable.
Senior wing Bennett McCormick led four players in double figures with 18 points, and CMH led by double figures for much of the night, coming away with a 7253 road victory over Waukesha South in a crosstown Classic 8 clash.
“Coming in we said chemistry is going to be the biggest thing and that kind of sounds crazy since they’re all seniors, but at the end of the day, they’re all very talented seniors,” CMH coach Jeremy McGlothlin said. “So they’ve got to share the basketball and they’ve got to play together and play for one another. When we do that, this is the result.”
The Crusaders, ranked sixth in Division 3, improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in league play with the convincing win. After South closed within 1915 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Daniel Robinson with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half, CMH answered with 10 straight points, its lead never dipping below 10 following a spinning layup by McCormick, who then completed the run with a triple to make it 29-15 at the 5:55 mark.
“We have so many different people that can do something different for us that every game, someone’s going to have a game,” McCormick said. “That’s what’s really good about our team is that it’s a lot of seniors, a lot of experienced guys. Everyone can do something for us.
“Even the seniors coming off the bench could start pretty much anywhere else in the conference, so it’s good to have them.”
One of those senior reserves, 6-foot-7 Jack Riley, scored 13 of his 16 points before halftime, while 6-6 senior Ben Goedheer matched him with 16 of his own, even stepping out for a 3 in the first half.
“As a coaching staff, we feel bad at times because we don’t want to start both of them,” McGlothlin said. “We probably could, but they do a good job of complementing each other. Each one of them brings something different to the table. Jack’s got great length and Ben’s got great strength. Defensively I thought they did a good job not fouling, just maintaining their verticality and just impacting the game in a lot of different ways, and they do that without the basketball in their hands, too. And then I thought our guards did a good job feeding them off our ball reversals.”
While the Blackshirts (3-5, 3-3), a year removed from falling just short of a trip to Madison, failed to make a real push in the second half, they never felt truly out of it with senior guards Tyran Cook and Robinson in the fold. Robinson led all scorers with 26 points and Cook, the Classic 8’s leading scorer, added 22, but that accounted for roughly 90% of South’s points.
“We knew they were going to get their points,” McCormick said. “They’re very high-level scorers, especially Tyran. But our gameplan was just not to let the other people beat us. So we honed in and we kind of went zone just to kind of take away the other guys.”
Robinson’s bucket with 14:03 remaining brought the Blackshirts within 44-34, but that’s as close as the hosts would get the rest of the way. McCormick threw down a one-handed jam to make it 5438 with 9:10 left. Then senior guard Antwan Burns-Jones, yet another dangerous offensive threat who finished with 15, buried a 3 and then scored on the break to push the lead to 21. Senior guard Kyle Kober found Goedheer for an easy deuce with 5:59 to go to complete a 14-2 run and give CMH its biggest lead at 61-38.
“Coming in, we really wanted to control the pace and I thought we did a decent job of that, and then I thought we just kept them off balance with the switching of our defenses from man-to-man to 12 to 23, so I thought we really kept them off balance offensively,” McGlothlin said.
South led for just five seconds of action after a layup by senior guard Ethan Czech was countered by Kober’s on the other end. A basket by Goedheer in the post then gave the Crusaders the lead for good at 9-7 with 14:25 remaining, igniting their first 10-0 run.
Next comes a showdown between the top two teams in the Classic 8, as CMH hosts Arrowhead Thursday night.
“We have a lot of threats and when they don’t care who gets the credit, we’re a very dangerous team,” McGlothlin said. “But it’s a very dangerous league. We’ve got to bring it every single night, such as this coming Thursday. Arrowhead’s a very good basketball team and so we’re going to have to replicate what we did and clean some things up. So we’ll see see how it goes.”