WAUKESHA — When the chips are down, Catholic Memorial has simply found a way.
In their much-anticipated showdown with Pewaukee, the Crusaders did so once again.
Senior receiver Bennett McCormick caught a 38yard touchdown pass to give CMH its first lead of the night with 7 minutes, 56 seconds remaining, and after struggling for much of the night, the Crusader defense made one last stand to preserve a 28-26 victory over Pewaukee in a matchup of defending state champions Friday night.
“It was awesome,” McCormick said. “One of the most stressful moments of my life for sure.”
It was plain to see why.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, and the Pirates, the No. 4 team in Division 3, both came into 2022 with aspirations not only to win the Parkland Conference, but return to Camp Randall Stadium and hoist the gold ball. Naturally, the house was packed at Schneider Stadium for CMH’s home opener, and the hype train was moving full speed ahead.
Having won their first 12 contests since moving to the Parkland, the Crusaders (4-0 overall, 2-0 conference), now winners of 18 straight, knew the Pirates (2-2, 1-1) wanted to force a changing of the guard. And that was evident based on how this one started.
“They got at us early and when it was 14-0 ... we were very fortunate,” CMH coach Bill Young said. “But we went out and won this ball game. Just one of those games, back and forth, back and forth. But this was a huge win for us.”
What was most fortunate for the Crusaders was that they had time to recover after a dream start for the Pirates.
On the second play from scrimmage, sophomore quarterback Owen Dobberstein connected with senior tight end Matthew Kuglitsch, who did the rest for an 82-yard touchdown after just 16 seconds had elapsed. Then after a poor exchange led to a fumble recovery for Pewaukee senior Carter Pearson, a 5yard touchdown pass from Dobberstein to senior receiver Logan Schill put Pewaukee up two touchdowns seven minutes into the game.
“We turned the ball over and we just had to pick it up,” McCormick said. “We know what we can do as an offense.”
They began to show that on their next drive, going 87 yards in less than two minutes and getting on the board with a 31-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel to McCormick with 3:03 left in the opening frame.
Then CMH got a shot in the arm when junior lineman Carl Pevey blocked the punt of Schill on Pewaukee’s following possession, setting up a 9-yard TD run by junior tailback Corey Smith on fourth and 2 to tie it up at 14-14 with 7:08 to go in the half.
“It was absolutely huge,” Young said of the punt block. “We talked about going into this game that we had to be able to be in a position to win all three aspects — offense, defense and special teams. We probably won two of the three because it wasn’t our defense.”
Still, Pewaukee recovered enough to take a lead into the break. A nice return by junior Nick Borckmann preceded a nine-play, 59-yard scoring drive kept alive by a 7-yard run by senior running back Andrew Jones on fourth and inches and capped off by an excellent 22-yard touchdown snag by Schill with a minute left until halftime.
“Schill, everybody knows he’s gonna run that post-wheel,” Young said. “We’ve got to do a better job with that. He’s just a terrific young athlete, a great kid.”
Pewaukee took that 21-14 lead into the locker room, and the back-and-forth battle continued over the final 24 minutes.
CMH opened the second half with a statement-making touchdown drive. Smith, who rushed 18 times for 133 yards, converted two more fourth downs that led to a 9yard touchdown catch by senior receiver Jimmy Sheahan as the Crusaders’ 11-play, 50-yard march tied it once again at 21-21.
The Pewaukee defense, along with a big punt return by Schill and subsequent late hit, flipped the field late in the third. The visitors would take advantage with a 24yard field goal off the boot of junior Jack Kiser, and it was 24-21 at the 1:57 mark.
In their season opener against another defending state champion, the Crusaders converted on fourth and 19 and then scored the go-ahead touchdown with 93 seconds remaining to beat Franklin. They’d follow a similar formula on this night.
Just like that Week 1 victory, it was Nathaniel who made the crucial throw. This time McCormick was the beneficiary, catching a short pass, making one man miss and bolting for paydirt down the left sideline to give CMH a 28-24 lead with 7:56 remaining.
“We were expecting just to get the first, keep the ball moving,” McCormick said. “He missed the tackle, I saw an opening and I took it.”
Pewaukee still had at least one more chance to answer — a chance Pewaukee coach Justin Friske took full responsibility for letting slip away.
Starting at their own 20, the Pirates matriculated the ball down inside the CMH 30-yard line and were faced with a fourth and 2. Following a timeout, Schill received the handoff and was stuffed well behind the line to gain for a turnover on downs with 2:28 to go.
“It’s on me,” Friske said. “They did every single thing that we asked him to do for the entirety of the game, including when I called timeout and I got us into the wrong formation for the play that I called. I screwed up, put our guys in a terrible position, and of course the play didn’t work. And to me that was the play of the game.
“I told the kids afterwards I’ve got to be better for you because I cannot watch you guys play as well as you did, as hard as you did for as long as you did, and then put us in a bad spot by making a bonehead play call.”
With the Pirates out of timeouts, the Crusaders milked the game clock to under 10 seconds, then took a safety on purpose in an effort to run it out. But two seconds still remained, meaning CMH would have to kick off holding a 2826 lead.
Nevertheless, the kick coverage team brought Schill down near midfield, securing the win.
“We used the oldest trick in the book — take a safety,” Young said. “We were changing personnel, changing fronts, angling, and we were doing everything possible. But very fortunate to come out of this with a win.”
Dobberstein threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns, while Jones led Pewaukee with 16 carries for 104 yards.
“Our sophomore quarterback played like something other than a sophomore,” Friske said. “Our best player, Logan, had a great game. Our running backs played hard. Our linemen battled their butts off. There’s nothing that I can say negatively about how we played the game tonight.”
While both teams could still go on to do great things come November — like last year —Young said this win will go a long way in helping the Crusaders repeat as conference champions.
“Pewaukee’s a really good team. Justin’s a really good coach. But I can’t say enough about our kids to battle back,” Young said.